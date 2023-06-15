Open this photo in gallery: Gabrielle MacKenzie at her home in Gatineau, Que., on May 31.Blair Gable/Blair Gable Photography

“I stopped working full-time in my late 40s after decades of toiling primarily in unconventional and insecure jobs and being involved in a couple of unsuccessful business ventures,” says Gabrielle MacKenzie, 74, in the latest Tales From the Golden Age.

In her early 20s, MacKenzie dropped out of university and enjoyed a hippie commune lifestyle in Ottawa, the Gatineau resident says. “My first two jobs were as an administrative assistant, but boredom drove me to quit, and I got involved in constructing and operating a sports facility. It took three years to build and one year of operation to fail.” Then, at age 29, instead of securing her future, she decided to travel internationally on the men’s pro tennis circuit as an “athletic supporter” to her then-boyfriend.

“When I returned home at 33 I needed a job and started a clothing design and manufacturing company with a friend. My home, where I lived with multiple roommates, became a factory with 15 employees. It operated successfully for nine years until its demise – a victim of the recession in the 1990s. I was 42 and penniless with no qualifications or pension.”

Then MacKenzie started working as a waitress in an Ottawa bar and found an agent who was able to secure her some acting jobs on the side – “small movie parts, including low-budget horror, recurring TV characters, voice work, commercials and even stunt work. Unfortunately, Hollywood wasn’t calling; 40 is ancient, especially for women, but it paid the bills, which were minimal, thanks to my fondness for having roommates and vintage belongings.”

At that time, she also joined the cast of BigTime Murder, a successful Ottawa-based comedic dinner-theatre company.

Can Geoff and Lily draw on a $1.2-million capital gain in a tax-efficient way?

Geoff and Lily have an enviable problem – a $1.2-million capital gain in their investment portfolio that they need to realize over time to avoid an even bigger tax hit in the future.

Geoff is 61, Lily 59. They have two children, 24 and 25.

Geoff earns about $55,000 a year working in communications, while Lily makes about $99,400 in health care. They plan to retire next June with a budget of $84,000 a year after tax, plus another $26,000 a year for travel over the next decade or so.

Lily has a defined benefit pension plan that will pay about $39,600 a year (adjusted for inflation) if she retires at 60. Geoff has a defined-contribution plan with a market value of $1,150,000 that he will convert to a locked-in retirement account, or LIRA, when he retires.

Before retiring, they want to buy a $300,000 mobile home and renovate the family home. After they retire they plan to travel extensively.

Their questions: Can they afford to retire in a year or so with their planned spending budget? Can they afford the renovation and the mobile home? What is the most tax-efficient way to draw on their investments?

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, chartered professional accountant (CPA) and fee-only financial planner in Toronto, takes a look at Geoff and Lily’s situation.

Travel costs have soared but loyalty points can still help

If you’ve searched for flights recently, you’ve likely noticed that airfares can easily be 50 per cent higher than they were before the pandemic, writes Barry Choi. The reality is that flights have never been more full, and demand has never been higher. And that’s forcing many people to delay or abandon their travel plans.

While it’s getting tougher to find a travel deal, he adds, one way you can save is with loyalty points. But there’s a hitch: Many travel loyalty programs, including Air Canada’s Aeroplan and Marriott Bonvoy, have switched to a dynamic pricing system. Simply put, when there’s more demand for certain routes, destinations or rooms, the number of points required for a redemption will also increase.

How to set up your TFSA, RRSP and RRIF to ease things when you die

A little personal finance project for this spring: Go through all your registered accounts to ensure you’ve named a beneficiary, advises personal finance columnist Rob Carrick.

Or, in the case of tax-free savings accounts, a successor holder. Or, in the case of registered retirement income funds, a successor annuitant. Carrick was reminded of these estate planning intricacies after readers responded to a recent newsletter that addressed some misinformation about what happens to your RRIF after you die.

Financial planner Jane Bolstad said in that newsletter that a RRIF can be transferred tax-free to a qualifying beneficiary, which would be a spouse/common-law partner or a financially dependent child or grandchild. Readers then asked for more information about naming a beneficiary, which reminded Carrick of a guide he wrote a few years ago on naming a beneficiary for TFSAs, RRIFs and registered retirement savings plans.

Carrick got some help on that project from Wilmot George, vice-president of tax, retirement and estate planning at CI Investments. Carrick checked with Mr. George recently to make sure all the points in the guide are still up to date, and he said they are.

Deducting cottage costs may be legitimate, but not always

Just because a tax deduction sounds crazy doesn’t mean that someone hasn’t tried to claim it, writes Tim Cestnick. And some have succeeded. Others – not so much. Cestnick has seen people successfully deduct the cost of beer, pet expenses, hair dye, body oil and even breast implants – but they’re stories for another day.

Last week, he spoke with a man named Jeremy who owns a cottage and has wanted to deduct as many of the costs of maintaining the place as possible. He’s partly succeeding. In this Tax Matters column, Cestnick shares Jeremy’s story.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I’ve hired a lawyer, rather than a trust company, to be my executor. How do I deal with the potential problem of the lawyer passing away before I do? Do they have a law partner act as co-executor?

We asked Andrew Higdon, a lawyer with KPMG Law LLP’s Estates and Trusts practice in Ottawa.

Naming a lawyer rather than a trust company means naming an individual rather than a corporation. Your lawyer may lose mental capacity or die before your estate has been administered. By contrast, the appointment of a trust company can be carried out by any number of its officers and agents, and the replacement of an individual will not affect the overall appointment.

Your lawyer may address this issue by recommending the appointment of co-executors or additional backup executors in your will, or by granting the managing partner of their law firm the power to appoint another lawyer in the event that they are unable to act. However, this could result in a lawyer you’ve never met overseeing the administration of your estate.

Regardless of your choice, if you are considering appointing a trust company or a lawyer, you should carefully discuss these questions with your lawyer at the time you prepare your will.

