Sleepy mortgage rates set for a wake-up call

It was another week where Canada’s leading nationally advertised mortgage rates did absolutely nothing.

Yet.

Fixed rates are in imminent danger of climbing because of inflation chugging an energy drink and unexpectedly surging back to 4 per cent. Bay Street economists expected just 3.8 per cent, while the Bank of Canada was sipping the 3.3-per-cent Kool-Aid with its third-quarter projection.

Worse yet, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hinting at another rate hike like a bad poker player with a twitchy eye – and the Fed drives the bus on global interest rates.

The moral of the story: If you need a mortgage in the next four months, apply for a rate guarantee pronto. If the market prices in more inflation, bond yields could spurt higher once again. That, in turn, would drive up fixed rates.

