Three post-pandemic recovery picks, stocks still showing upside and bond ETFs on a tear: What you need to know in investing this week

A reader asks John Heinzl: When is the last day I can sell a stock to claim a capital loss for 2020? His response: You must sell a stock no later than Dec. 29 in order to claim a capital loss for the current tax year. That’s because a sale on Dec. 29 will settle on Dec. 31 – the last day of 2020. Capital losses must first be used to offset capital gains in the current year. Any remaining capital losses can be carried back up to three years, or forward indefinitely, to offset gains in those years. Here he answers more tricky tax-loss selling questions.

TSX value stocks are on the mend. Here’s why it won’t be just a short-term trend

Unpopular stocks are having their moment, with November gains smashing major benchmarks and leaving Big Tech stocks behind, David Berman writes. How long can this rally last? Clearly, the resolved U.S. presidential election and impressive test results from vaccine candidates have eased market worries. Investor attention has shifted from near-term concerns to the promise of better days ahead.

Laura Lau, chief investment officer at Brompton Funds, believes that Canadian banks stand out with robust dividends and life insurers are still very cheap based on valuations such as price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios. Even the energy sector, although up 42 per cent in November, looks like it has room to run given that the sector remains 37 per cent below where it began the year. Read more here.

What investors need to know for the week ahead

In the week ahead, Canada’s big banks report their fourth-quarter and year-end results, starting with Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada on Wednesday, and Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday. Other companies releasing their latest earnings include Lululemon Athletica, Roots, Zoom Video Communications, Dollar Tree, Salesforce and Hewlett Packard.

Economic data on tap include: Canadian building permits and U.S. pending home sales for October (Monday); Canada’s real GDP for the third quarter and September, plus U.S. construction spending for October (Tuesday); Canada’s labour productivity for the third quarter (Wednesday); Canadian and U.S. employment numbers for November plus U.S. goods and services trade deficit and factory orders for October (Friday).

