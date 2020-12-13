Three REITs for your radar, BMO’s 2021 market forecast and TFSA tips: What you need to know in investing this week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Globe Investor

Register
AdChoices
Globe Investor

Three REITs for your radar, BMO’s 2021 market forecast and TFSA tips: What you need to know in investing this week

S.R. Slobodian
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Looking for investing ideas? Here’s your weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies plus what investors need to know for the week ahead.

• Gordon Pape: With signs of recovery emerging for REITs after a rough 2020, these three are worth attention

• Rob Carrick: A new option for safely parking U.S. dollars and a 2.3% TFSA savings account

• The ‘absurdly wide’ valuation spread between value and growth stocks holds lots of opportunity

• BMO’s Brian Belski: Next year could be one of the best for earnings growth - and stocks are poised to benefit

• John Heinzl: TFSAs, tax-loss selling and tallying DRIP purchases

• What investors need to know for the week ahead

• Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

Gordon Pape: With signs of recovery emerging for REITs after a rough 2020, these three are worth attention

It’s been a bad year for real estate investment trusts, Gordon Pape writes. The pandemic hit the industry hard, with those specializing in malls, office buildings and hotels taking the brunt of the impact. But a recovery is under way. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index was down 14.7 per cent for 2020 as of Dec. 4. But the latest quarter shows the sector up 14.4 per cent in that period. REITs are staging a comeback and income investors should pay attention while there are still bargains to be found. NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Minto Apartment REIT and Granite REIT and are three to check if you want to add some high-quality real estate to your portfolio. Here’s why.

(Return to top)

Rob Carrick: A new option for safely parking U.S. dollars and a 2.3% TFSA savings account

There’s new competition to offer a U.S.-dollar option to Canadians who want to safely park money and earn a modest return, Rob Carrick writes. Make that very modest. The new U.S.-dollar guaranteed investment certificates available from Equitable Bank and sold through advisers pay 0.6 per cent for a one-year term, 0.75 per cent for two years, 0.8 per cent for three years, 0.9 per cent for four years and 1.2 per cent for five years. As of Dec. 7, Ratehub.ca showed one-year U.S.-dollar GICs from other issuers at rates of 0.1 to 0.35 per cent, and five-year deposits at 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. Read more here about it and EQ’s high-interest TFSA offering.

Story continues below advertisement

More from Rob Carrick: Taking CPP early can cost you $100,000 and limit your long-term options

(Return to top)

The ‘absurdly wide’ valuation spread between value and growth stocks holds lots of opportunity

Smart investors should start betting against a bubble in growth stocks, according to a widely followed money management group, Ian McGugan writes. To that end, GMO LLC, the Boston-based investment company founded by famed contrarian Jeremy Grantham, has launched the new Equity Dislocation Strategy fund. It aims to take advantage of what GMO calls an “absurdly wide” spread in valuation between value stocks and growth stocks by shorting or selling overvalued ones and loading up on their cheaper counterparts.

While the new fund is aimed at deep-pocketed institutional investors, Canadian households may want to pay attention to the thinking behind it, given GMO’s track record of spotting market bubbles before they pop. Read more here.

(Return to top)

BMO’s Brian Belski: Next year could be one of the best for earnings growth - and stocks are poised to benefit

Yes, valuations appear stretched at first glance, writes Brian Belski, chief investment strategist of BMO Capital Markets. But they also need to be considered within the context of historically low interest rates and little inflation, ingredients that are likely to persist throughout 2021 and beyond, in our view. When viewed through this lens, we believe it is not unreasonable for market valuation to sustain (or even expand slightly from) current levels. Thus, we forecast that the S&P 500 will reach 4,200 by 2021 year-end.

In addition, we believe corporate earnings growth is poised to recover sharply from pandemic lows, particularly during the second half of next year, since we believe much of the damage was lockdown-specific and not necessarily related to companies themselves. Read more here.

(Return to top)

Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up here.

John Heinzl: TFSAs, tax-loss selling and tallying DRIP purchases

A reader writes: To take advantage of lower stock prices that may occur because of the tax-loss selling season, I would like to purchase a stock in my tax-free savings account on Dec. 30 or Dec. 31. Then, on Jan. 1, I would make my annual TFSA contribution of $6,000 to pay for the trade in time for the settlement date, two business days after the purchase. Is this possible?

Story continues below advertisement

John Heinzl responds: I doubt your broker will let you buy a stock before there is sufficient cash in your TFSA. But there’s an easy workaround: Purchase the stock in your non-registered account now. Then, after Jan. 1, call your broker and contribute the stock in-kind to your TFSA. The fair market value of the shares at the time of the transfer will be your TFSA contribution. Be aware, however, that if you buy $6,000 worth of shares they could appreciate and exceed your TFSA limit by the time you transfer them. Read more here, including answers to other reader questions.

More from John Heinzl: Walt Disney, Lowe’s and more investing stars and dogs for the week

(Return to top)

What investors need to know for the week ahead

In the week ahead, Canada’s inflation figures for October will be released on Wednesday. Other economic data on tap include: Canadian new motor vehicle sales for October (Monday); Canadian housing starts, existing home sales and average prices plus MLS Home Price Index for November (Tuesday); Canada’s wholesale trade and international securities transactions for October, plus U.S. retail sales for November (Wednesday); U.S. housing starts and building permits for November (Thursday); Canada’s retail sales for October and new housing price index for November (Friday).

Companies releasing their latest earnings in the week ahead include Nike, BlackBerry, FedEx, Accenture, Carnival and General Mills.

(Return to top)

Looking for more investing ideas and opinions?

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies