Three standout REITs, best bank to buy now and top GIC rates: What you need to know in investing this week

It’s a great time to buy REITs. Here are 3 solid options that yield more than 6%

Real estate investment trusts deserve a place in every well-balanced portfolio, John Heinzl writes. REITs offer above-average yields and provide the potential for capital growth. Now is a good time to shop for REITs because, with the recent rise in interest rates, many unit prices are well off their highs. That means their yields, which move in the opposite direction to the unit price, have risen. So you get more cash flow for every dollar you invest. Here’s a look at three: H&R, Choice Properties and Plaza Retail.

More from John Heinzl: As he predicted in this column, the contribution limit on tax-free savings accounts increases in 2019 to $6,000.

Why Scotiabank looks like the best bank stock to buy right now

You might be tempted to invest in Bank of Nova Scotia because of its big dividend yield, low valuation or large emerging-markets footprint, David Berman writes. But here’s a better reason: The stock is a dud. This year, it’s the worst-performing stock among Canada’s five biggest banks. Scotiabank’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, released on Tuesday morning, didn’t help the situation. So why warm to a cold bank? The answer lies in a simple stock-picking strategy: Since lagging banks have an impressive track record of catching up with their big-bank peers relatively quickly, investors can score market-beating gains by scooping them up.

Two surprise names you should know if you’re looking for top GIC rates

One of the best deals in GICs today comes in a roundabout way from two big banks, Rob Carrick writes. Tangerine and Simplii Financial present themselves as customer-friendly alternative banks, but they’re owned by Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, respectively. On savings accounts, both Tangerine and Simplii offered a weak rate. But on GICs, they’re competing like tigers right now. The rate card on Cannex.com shows both offering a 3.1-per-cent rate on one-year guaranteed investment certificates, which narrowly beats the 3-per-cent rate available from a few alternative players.

Amid the market turbulence, these two U.S. stocks are still buys

It’s been a rough two months for the U.S. stock markets, Gordon Pape writes. All the major indexes have been in retreat. Between Sept. 20 and Nov. 23, the S&P 500 dropped just over 10 per cent, entering official correction territory. But while the broad market has pulled back, not all sectors have suffered equally. Here are two stocks he has recommended and recently reviewed: Walgreens Boots Alliance and JPMorgan Chase. His conclusion: Both are still a buy, despite the current market turbulence.

The 93.4-per-cent yield and other tales from Canada’s dividend investing king

Canada is losing one its most useful, modest and consistent investing voices, Rob Carrick writes. After close to 40 years, Tom Connolly is about to shut down his quarterly dividend investing newsletter, the Connolly Report. “I want to spend more time at the cottage and that kind of thing,” the 78-year-old resident of Kingston said. The Connolly Report has 150 print subscribers and there are another 800 who follow him via his website, DividendGrowth.ca. The website will continue into 2019, even after the newsletter is shut down. Mr. Connolly’s investing philosophy is nothing more than buying the shares of quality Canadian companies that consistently raise their dividends over the years and holding them for the long term. It’s quite possible that no one has better articulated the reasons why you should do this.

What investors need to know for the week ahead

This coming week, the Bank of Canada will be making its rate policy announcement on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hold rates steady. Companies reporting their latest financial results include Bank of Montreal, Laurentian Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Roots, Hewlett Packard and Dollarama. Economic data on tap include: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for November (Monday); Canada’s labour productivity for the third quarter (Tuesday); U.S. goods and services trade balance as well as factory orders for October (Thursday); Canadian and U.S. employment figures for November (Friday).

