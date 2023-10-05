The Globe and Mail’s market strategist has six thoughts on the research, analysis and ephemera that has crossed his desk this week.

1. The punishment the market is meting out to dividend-oriented sectors is the most noteworthy trend in recent weeks. The S&P/TSX Utilities index is lower by 19.1 per cent from the 2023 high set in May. The S&P/TSX REITS index is down 35.7 per cent from its February peak and pipeline giant Enbridge is down 18.1 per cent year-to-date. Dividend stocks have generally provided downside protection in the past but the 138-basis-point jump in Government of Canada 10-year bond yields since early May has hit them particularly hard during this selloff. The higher bond yields and relative safety of government bonds make them more attractive than many dividend-paying stocks.

In a clear reflection of this recent trend, RBC Capital Markets quantitative analyst Bish Koziol made three changes in his top-40 stock picks for October on Thursday. He removed three dividend-paying stocks – BCE Inc. BCE-T, Fortis Inc. FTS-T and National Bank of Canada NA-T – in favour of three energy stocks: Ovintiv Inc. OVV-T, ARC Resources Ltd. ARX-T and Suncor Energy Inc SU-T.

2. Citi research’s Global Perspectives & Solutions team published Skills That Pay, a report intended to predict the types of occupations that will be safest from obsolesce. The authors found that soft skills such as conscientiousness, empathy and creativity as applied to jobs involved with leadership, negotiation and co-operation will be important even as more tasks are automated. The seven cognitive skills that will be required are extremely specific according to the report: big data, cloud computing, analytical (accounting, finance for example), research, programming, machine learning and applied mathematics.

3. BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala called investing in Canadian banks a “dicey proposition” in a research report published this week. He’s not predicting a credit crisis, but argues that the domestic economic outlook will curb earnings growth. BofA’s economists forecast GDP growth slowing to 0.8 per cent in 2024 from 1.1 per cent in 2023, “with risks skewed to the downside.” Mr. Poonawala sees the banks muddling through a 2024 when heavily indebted Canadian consumers struggle to adjust to the higher rate environment. The possibility of higher provisions for credit losses reducing profits also dims the outlook. TD Bank is the analyst’s only Buy-rated stock.

4. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson had been bearish and wrong for most of 2023 but is starting to look more prescient. In his most recent report, he reiterated the belief that we are in a late market cycle, just before a recession environment. He makes the point that high-quality stocks are outperforming while cyclical stocks lag and that this is not a phenomenon typically seen early in market cycles. Mr. Wilson recommends a barbell portfolio strategy with large-cap defensive and high-quality names on one side of the portfolio and late-cycle winners such as energy and industrials on the other.

5. Also from Citi, global strategist Chris Montagu published his monthly ranking of national equity markets, using 24 countries where ETFs offered direct exposure. The analytical method involves style (value versus growth or cyclical versus defensive characteristics, for instance), valuations and macroeconomic indicators. Canada ranks 19. The top five are, in order, Austria, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Italy. India is at the bottom of the list, followed by Switzerland, the United States, Sweden and Belgium.

6. J.P. Morgan head of global strategy Mislav Matejka is bearish but importantly does not believe bond yields can continue higher. Like many strategists, he is concerned that previously resilient service-sector activity is beginning to follow global manufacturing data lower. He also notes that U.S. cyclical-market sectors are falling while bond yields climb, a potential sign that the Federal Reserve has made a policy error by overtightening. The weak economically sensitive sectors lead J.P. Morgan to believe that rates can not go much higher. Consequently, it could be lucrative for investors to buy stocks benefiting from falling rates – like growth stocks and dividend-payers – during the final quarter of 2023.