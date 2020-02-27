 Skip to main content

Globe Investor

Trading halted on TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges by technical issue

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Several indexes owned by TMX Group Ltd. have been halted due to a technical issue.

The company said Thursday afternoon via its Twitter account that a technical halt was declared on the TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges.

TMX’s derivatives-focused Montreal Exchange is also halted.

“TMX continues to investigate the problem with order entry on TSX, TSXV and Alpha,” said TMX spokesperson Catherine Kee in an email. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.”

The company said the market, which was halted shortly before 2 p.m., will remain in a “pre-open” state until further notice in order to allow traders to manage orders.

This will allow trades to be managed prior to the re-opening of the market.

Investors are currently unable to enter, modify or cancel orders, the company said.

The trading halts come on a volatile day on North American markets, in which the TSX fell as much as 585 points due to fears of the novel coronavirus’s effect on global economic growth.

