TSX plunges to 14-month low as oil shock slams energy stocks, roils world markets

Canadian stocks plummeted at the start of trading on Monday, after a shocking decline in the price of crude oil skewered the energy sector and dragged down other sectors amid rising concerns about the global economy.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1,383 points or 8.6 per cent, to 14,792 – its biggest decline by far during the recent bout of volatility and taking the index to its lowest level in about 14 months.

Global stocks also fell, as the spread of the coronavirus disrupts trade networks, travel, consumer confidence and factory output, leading to an overall deterioration in the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 276 points or 7 per cent, to 2766. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 1,900 points, to 23,965. Markets regained some ground at mid-morning.

The energy sector was at the centre of Monday’s market plunge, after talks broke down between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

After Saudi Arabia effectively declared a price war against Russia, slashing its official selling prices and announcing plans to accelerate production, global crude oil prices nosedived. West Texas Intermediate fell below US$34 a barrel in morning trading, while the main Alberta crude benchmark dropped below $23.

Canadian oil and gas stocks posted steep losses after the opening bell. Integrated producers Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. were both down 20 to 25 per cent, while several mid-size energy names dropped by 30 per cent or more.

While a number of economists and strategists had been forecasting that the spread of the coronavirus could resemble the SARS outbreak in 2003, which led to a quick economic recovery, the outlook is now looking increasingly grim.

“Following the stock market crash of 1929, interest rates and inflation were very low but this did little to help equities, which produced dismal returns for several years. Until we have greater clarity on the economic ramifications of the coronavirus, we continue to suggest investors remain cautious, resisting the urge to buy on equity dips,” Ian de Verteuil, a strategist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, which moves in the opposite direction to price, continue to explore record-low territory as investors flee to havens. The yield was at 0.53 per cent in morning activity, down from about 1.9 per cent at the start of the year.

The Canadian dollar also fell amid the volatility. It traded at 73.6 cents against the U.S. dollar, down nearly a full cent.

