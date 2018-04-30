Why Shopify is poised for a big move on Tuesday

Investors who wait for earnings day to shop for Shopify stock are often too late; frequently there’s an anticipatory rise in the share price in the trading sessions leading up to the numbers release. The days leading up to Tuesday’s news are no exception, as the shares are up 20 per cent in the second half of April.

Still, as befitting a volatile stock often buffeted by short sellers and other, periodic negative sentiment, that doesn’t mean all opportunity is lost. At Monday’s close of $172.01, Shopify, a seller of e-commerce systems, trades roughly where it did in mid-February, when it dazzled investors with its earnings. And even after a sizable beat in the company’s third-quarter earnings in late October, the shares fell when investors expected more detail in response to an attack from short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.

Investors may be more ready to welcome Tuesday morning’s report, as Mr. Left’s recent critiques haven’t gained as much traction. And if Shopify posts a blowout, as it periodically does, the shares could push back toward their March 20 high of $202.45.

Analysts expect, on average, a loss of 5 US cents per share on revenue of just over US$202-million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. The company has exceeded earnings expectations in eight consecutive quarters, with the smallest beat 32 per cent. The fourth quarter earnings-per-share number of 15 US cents was triple consensus expectations.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Ross MacMillan says he expects the company SHOP to beat revenue estimates “given embedded conservatism in the guid[ance] and good e-commerce traffic trends.” He sees risks, however, in customer attrition, a lower return on the company’s Facebook advertising and growing competition from Amazon. He has a “sector perform” rating and US$120 target price, versus Monday’s NYSE close of $134.47.

While Shopify may be Canada’s buzziest corporate reporter Tuesday morning, other familiar names are ready to go, as well.

Analysts expect Encana Corp. to report EPS of 14 US cents on revenue of just over US$1.26-billion. Analysts have been trimming their estimates in recent days, but the shares are up more than 13 per cent in April. Analyst Randy Ollenberger of BMO Nesbitt Burns said in an April 18 research note he finds Encana attractively valued, deserving a premium multiple to North American peers, when it actually traded at a discount. The shares are down 4 per cent year to date.

Other Canadian companies on the agenda Tuesday morning:

Fortis Inc., the Newfoundland utility that serves both U.S. and Canadian customers, is expected to report, on average 70 cents of EPS on $2.37-billion in revenue. The company missed fourth-quarter consensus after beats in the two prior quarters.

Centerra Gold Inc. is expected to post, on average, 2 US cents EPS on revenue of just over $179-million. The company issued a statement last week saying it had received an unsolicited bid for its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan from Chaarat Gold Holdings but that it had informed the London-listed company that it was not interested in the offer.

Analysts expect commercial real-estate concern Colliers International Group Inc.; to post, on average, 36 US cents EPS on US $474-million. The company has beaten EPS expectations five straight quarters.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is expected to post, on average, 8 cents of EPS on revenue of just over $529-million.

NYSE-listed papermaker Domtar Corp., with its significant Quebec operations, is expected to report 76 US cents of EPS on revenue of US$1.34-billion. The company has missed EPS expectations by 20 per cent or more in two of the previous five quarters, with the remaining three reports earnings beats.

Mississauga’s IMAX Corp., also listed on the NYSE, is expected to report 11 US cents on revenue of just over US$81-million. The company has beaten EPS expectations eight quarters in a row.

The parade of U.S. giants continues, with major insurer Aetna Inc. reporting before the market opens Tuesday and Allstate Corp. releasing numbers Tuesday evening. Pharma giants Merck & Co. Inc. and Pfizer Inc. report before the bell, as do Johnson Controls International plc, BP plc and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

