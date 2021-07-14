Wealthsimple Trade becomes first broker to offer fractional share purchases in both Canada and U.S. companies

Wealthsimple Trade is now offering its clients the ability to buy fractional shares in certain Canadian and U.S. companies, putting some of the market’s most highly priced stocks more easily within reach of newer investors.

All Wealthsimple Trade clients as of today will be able to buy as little as one dollar’s worth of a stock in nine U.S and four Canadian companies, including high-flying Shopify - the most highly valued stock that trades on the TSX based on market capitalization. The list is expected to expand in the future.

The move by Wealthsimple, already leading the charge in commission-free trading in Canada, represents the first time a broker is offering fractional purchases in Canadian stocks in addition to U.S. names, according to the company.

In addition to Shopify, fractional shares are being offered in Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, Canadian National Railway Co., Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netflix, Inc., Tesla, Inc., Airbnb, Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., and Nvidia Corp.

Some of these stocks are out of reach for many younger investors. A single share of Amazon, for instance, is currently priced near US$3,670 and Shopify $1,900 (Canadian).

“Fractional shares are one of the top features requested by our clients to give them greater access to invest in their favourite companies and sectors, and we look forward to expanding the feature,” said Robyn Ross, Chief Core Operations Officer & Head of Trade, in a statement.

Dividends, for those stocks that pay them, will be still paid out based upon the client’s fractional holding.

The feature builds on the technology developed by discount broker ShareOwner Investments Inc., which Wealthsimple acquired in 2015. ShareOwner was Canada’s first automated investment manager and offered fractional shares.

Wealthsimple launched fractional trading as part of a test program last week. Among these randomly-selected pilot users was 18-year-old Montreal resident Victor Leblanc. He said he got access to fractional shares last week, and used it to buy $15 worth of Tesla stock - at $670, that’s about 0.44 per cent of a share.

“I really love it - I think it’s great because if you don’t have access to fractional shares, Canadians are at a disadvantage compared to the United States,” said Mr. Leblanc, who has been teaching himself about investing and diversification since he was 15.

“I think it makes it more risky if you don’t use fractional shares, because you could have 80 per cent of your portfolio in Tesla, for instance. This actually makes investing safer,” he said.

The feature may be welcomed by many self-directed investors, many of whom are funnelling their pandemic savings into stocks for the first time. Last year, investors opened more than 2.3 million new DIY accounts, up from around 850,000 the previous year, according to Investor Economics, a financial services research firm.

Meanwhile, one in 10 - or three million Canadians - plan to leave their financial investors and manage their own portfolios this year, and 4.7 million Canadians are seriously considering doing so, according to global comparison site Finder.com. Young Canadians, aged 18-24, were most likely to strike out on their own, the research found.

In addition to making it easier to diversity a portfolio on a budget, fractional shares can help investors get the most out of available cash, according to Shi Lin, Associate Professor of Finance at the Sprott School of Business. Instead of waiting to accumulate enough money for a whole share in a low-interest checking account, he said, investors can purchase shares right away, taking advantage of price growth.

Others say that as trading becomes more accessible, it becomes more important to educate new investors on the risks of the stock market. While buying fractional shares doesn’t necessarily make investing riskier, it could encourage investors to make short-sighted trades, according to Pauline M. Shum Nolan, Professor of Finance and Schulich School of Business and founder of finance analytics company Wealthscope.

“We saw what happened in in January when Reddit users put a couple hundred dollars into companies like Gamestop or AMC,” said Ms. Shum Nolan. “It creates an environment where investment becomes more like gambling. We don’t want to turn it into a casino. Investing shouldn’t be a game.”

Ms. Ross said that while the company’s approach to growing wealth over the long term remains the same, they also think there is a place for people to responsibly buy and trade stocks as part of a healthy financial plan.

“We value our clients’ feedback, experimentation, and iteration over the perfect final solution - and we’re nowhere near done,” said Ross. “We have a really exciting roadmap ahead.”

