WestJet, dividend hikes, bank stocks – what you need to know this week in investing

Buckle up WestJet investors, the turbulence is far from over

Airline stocks that were struggling at the start of this year are still in the dumps and WestJet Airlines Ltd. is struggling the most, David Berman writes. Shares of the low-cost airline have fallen 25 per cent in 2018, which includes this week’s 10-per-cent nosedive, amid disappointing first-quarter results and a simmering labour dispute. That stock performance is considerably worse than Air Canada’s 10-per-cent decline and the 14-per-cent slide among the five U.S. airlines in the S&P 500. What will it take to get WestJet shares flying again?

Amid a flurry of dividend hikes, here are some companies worth your attention

Even as stocks have struggled this year – the S&P/TSX Composite Index has slipped about 2.3 per cent year-to-date – many companies are continuing to raise their dividends, John Heinzl writes. This is great news for a couple of reasons. First, dividend hikes put more money in your pocket. Second, they signal management’s confidence about the future. Here’s a sample of companies that have raised their dividends in recent days.

What investors need to know for the week ahead

The week ahead will see the release of Canadian inflation numbers; companies posting their earnings include Hydro One, CAE, Northwest Healthcare Properties and Nordstrom.

Low-volatility ETFs: Why there’s no such thing as a low-risk way to invest in stocks

You can’t successfully invest in stocks without risk, Rob Carrick writes. Low-volatility exchange-traded funds seemed to refute this for a while, but they’re coming back down to earth. A recent note from investment dealer Richardson GMP explains why: Basically, it comes down to something called interest-rate sensitivity risk. As bond yields increase, the price of bonds and stocks in dividend-heavy sectors such as utilities, telecom, pipelines and real estate decline. These are exactly the sectors that dominate low-vol ETFs. Read more.

Mortgage rates are rising – but risks to stock investors are overstated

Interest rates are heading higher and the Big Banks have been increasing their posted mortgage rates, David Berman writes. This sounds like worrisome news for the Canadian housing market and stocks that are exposed to the market, including the Big Banks themselves, but are the fears overblown?

Globe Investor becomes the first media source of real-time data for all U.S. and Canadian stocks

Globe Investor now offers real-time market data for the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Aequitas NEO Exchange. With the addition of these two exchanges, The Globe and Mail is the only media source of free real-time data for every public company trading on a North American equities market. These real-time quotes can be found on stock profile pages, and in our Watchlist and Portfolio tools.

How pension expert Sheryl Smolkin invests her money - and her best advice for investors

Stability in volatile times: Eight stocks for the defensive-oriented investor

Two top pot stock picks from a Beacon Securities analyst - and the one he thinks is a takeover candidate

Bunkers for the wealthy are said to hoard $10-billion of bitcoin

Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Quenching a thirst? Investing in U.S. water-related funds











































