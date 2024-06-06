What could get in the way of Canadians expecting six-figure inheritances? Plus: If this 58-year-old retires now, how long will the money last?

Open this photo in gallery: FredFroese/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Quoted like scripture in the financial industry is a report from years ago that projected a $1-trillion transfer of wealth between 2016 and 2026.

A recent survey conducted through the Carrick on Money newsletter suggests there’s a lot more where that came from. Almost 81 per cent of the 1,633 participants anticipate an inheritance of money from parents, with a majority expecting six-figure amounts. One in four said they know plenty of people who have already received money, and another 38 per cent said inheritances get mentioned sometimes in their circle of friends and acquaintances.

This inheritance money is real – we’ve seen billions of it already flowing from parental savings into home down-payment money for adult children. But there are reasons to be cautious in estimating how much more there is to come, says personal finance columnist Rob Carrick in this Opinion article. Boomers are a generation with the potential to live a long life that brings costly health challenges later on.

Among the people who participated in the Carrick on Money survey, just 12 per cent said they did not expect to receive an inheritance and 7.3 per cent said they weren’t sure. It’s possible these results reflect a bias to avoiding the survey among those who do not expect parental money.

Regardless, there are some big-time expectations about money being passed down from parents.

Here are some reasons why actual inheritances may not live up to these expectations.

Nine reasons Canadians may owe a tax balance this year

Some taxpayers may have been surprised to find themselves with a hefty income tax bill this year after receiving refunds in previous years, writes reporter Deanne Gage in this Globe Advisor article. According to data from the Canada Revenue Agency, she adds, 23 per cent of taxpayers had a balance owing on their 2023 income tax returns, with an average amount of $7,134. The results were tabulated for returns processed up to May 13.

Mark Walhout, certified financial planner (CFP) and investment fund representative at Walhout Financial and Investia Financial Services Inc., tends to notice income tax surprises occurring with first-year retirees and employees in specific situations.

Here are nine specific situations leading to taxes owing.

If Alexandra, 58, retires now, how long will her money last?

At just 58, Alexandra is ready, psychologically, to end her career in the public service and retire from her $102,000-a-year job. She’s hoping she might be ready financially, as well.

“I have no debt and live beneath my means,” Alexandra writes in an e-mail. “Something I learned after finding myself as a single parent at age 30.” With two small children, she went back to university and “reinvented myself to support them,” she adds. “I have paid off my mortgage and am ready to rest from a long, stressful career and some challenging years.”

With basic living expenses of less than $3,000 a month, Alexandra manages her money carefully. “I allow myself $4,000 at the beginning of each month for expenses and discretionary spending – fun and splurge shopping,” she writes. “I normally don’t spend all that and transfer what I don’t spend into savings” along with the rest of her paycheque.

Her children, now in their 20s, are both financially independent.

Alexandra has a defined contribution pension plan at work valued at about $475,000. She admits she has a “huge anxiety” over the idea of parting with her savings and would prefer to watch them grow. “But alas, I am very tired and need the peace and tranquillity that retirement will bring,” she writes.

“Is it worth sticking it out a couple of years more, or can I please finally retire?” she asks. “If I do retire now, how long will my money last?” Her retirement spending goal – leaving herself wiggle room like she does now – is $48,000 a year after tax.

In this Financial Facelift, Steve Bridge, a certified financial planner at Money Coaches Canada, looks at Alexandra’s situation.

Three ways to avoid credit card foreign transaction fees when travelling this summer

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick recently got back from a quick trip to New Orleans, where he test drove three solutions to a problem you may not know you have while travelling.

When you use the vast majority of credit cards for purchases outside the country, he writes, you pay a foreign transaction fee that typically amounts to 2.5 per cent of the Canadian-dollar cost of your purchase. On a total of $5,000 in transactions, that’s $125 in fees that produce no value.

A small but growing number of credit cards include no foreign transaction fees among the perks they offer, he adds, but he’s not much interested in them because he already has credit cards he likes and doesn’t want to add any more.

For Carrick, the better way to avoid foreign transaction fees is to carry one of the new generation of prepaid cards that don’t add foreign transaction fees while travelling. Your purchase is converted from foreign currencies into Canadian dollars at a competitive rate, and that’s it.

Carrick has written about these cards before – among the issuers are EQ Bank, Wealthsimple and Wise. In NOLA, he tried all three with great results.

Read the full article here.

At 74, each silly, sentimental birthday card reminds me I’m lucky to have lived so long

“I suppose the birthday cards lining my mantel say it all, a reflection of North America’s mixed messages about aging in a youth- and beauty-conscious society,” writes Susan Beiderwieden in this First Person article. This year’s collection of greetings, she says, run the gamut of ideas around what it means to grow old. “They range from silly to spiritual, from profound to inane and to everything in between. There are those that poke fun at the physical indignities which occur over time and those that embrace the inevitable changes of aging.” But what, she asks, does it mean?

Beiderwieden holds conflicted feelings about her age. But according to data compiled and analyzed by the World Bank in 2020, there are an estimated 397-million older women around the globe. “Negative images of aging are being challenged and changing,” she notes, “as the baby boomers continue to set social trends just by our sheer numbers.”

Another trend Beiderwieden has noticed is that she receives fewer cards each year. “I know it’s an outdated practice in a paperless age but electronic greetings aren’t the same,” she says, confessing to loving paper cards, postcards, letters and books and keeping a collection of cards to look through occasionally.

Though not all of the past 365 days are noteworthy, at 74 she loves the ordinary, whether memorable or not. “Everyday stuff is what French writer Georges Perec termed ‘infraordinary’ or ‘what happens when nothing is happening.’”

Aging does that, Beiderwieden observes. “It allows me to be more generous in what I consider important: my time, emotions, confidence and compassion toward others. I’m still working on that last one and remain hopeful I’ll get there yet. My perspective continues to change with time and circumstances, one of the gifts that come from years of experience.”

Read the full article here.

Retirement Q & A

Q: I’m in my late 50s and have just been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. How can I adjust my savings and retirement plan to make sure I have enough to help me with medical expenses that I might incur due to my condition?

We asked Yulia Cu, advisor, Sun Life, to answer this one.

A: Undergoing a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be life changing both physically and financially. Financial advisors can help provide you with a financial road map to help you manage and plan for this change. A financial road map can be categorized with controllable priorities and non-controllable events. Controllable priorities include topics such as savings, investment in your home, investing in your child’s education and planning for retirement. Uncontrollable events include undergoing a serious illness, suffering health issues, becoming dependent on someone else, or even passing away pre-maturely.

For those with diabetes, not only would there be a change in lifestyle, but your financial goals and priorities will also need updating. Medication, doctor visits, change in lifestyle could setback your financial goals.

There are a number of ways that Canadians living with diabetes can protect and secure their financial future and stay on track to achieve their goals amidst these additional expenses. I recommend looking into maximizing any tax-advantage accounts (RRSP, TFSA), if possible, and reviewing and adjusting your investment strategy to optimize your savings. It’s also important to consider government assistance that may be available to you including things such as the Medical Expense Tax credit.

Most importantly, explore any options for additional insurance coverage including health insurance, critical illness insurance, and the need for life insurance. Forms of health insurance can be used to offset your medical expenses and provide you with a living benefit in the event of an unexpected illness. Establishing a life insurance policy can provide additional financial security for your loved ones. Being a type 2 diabetic increases your risk of premature death, leaving behind debts and medical bills to your loved ones. It can also be harder to qualify for any kind of insurance.

Sun Life recently launched Sun Life Term Insurance for Diabetes – a life insurance product that aims to empower Canadians living with diabetes a chance to retake control of their finances and well-being. It offers clients higher chances of approvals and more affordable insurance premiums, along with access to an interactive health wellness program. This will help Canadians living with diabetes build a stronger financial game plan while helping them manage their condition.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.