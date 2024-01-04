Open this photo in gallery: Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

At age 61, Frank has been laid off from his $100,000 a year government job. His wife, Diane, earns about $39,000 a year working in retail. She is also 61. They have a house in small-town Ontario and no debt.

“The prospects of finding new employment in my field are remote,” Frank writes in an e-mail. “There are not a lot of opportunities locally without moving, and even then it seems my age is already working against me.” Frank will qualify for a reduced defined benefit pension at age 61. “The penalty for taking the pension now is a 20 cent reduction,” Frank adds.

Frank and Diane have more than $1-million in savings. “Can we retire safely now with a $65,000 after-tax income?” Frank asks. “How do we arrange our investments for the best tax-advantaged decumulation?”

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a fee-only certified financial planner (CFP) and chartered professional accountant in Toronto, looks at Frank and Diane’s situation.

After a long period of low rates, the time has come for older investors to be even more prudent

As people get older, they become more experienced and – hopefully – wiser investors, but the clock is ticking on their ability to recover from market losses, writes Tom Czitron in this opinion article.

Even a 50-per-cent drop in stock prices is not a big deal in the greater scheme of things to a 25-year-old beginning their investment journey, he notes. But a drop of that magnitude would be devastating to someone close to retirement. Investment advisers tell their clients that markets always rebound, but they often neglect to say that the rebound may take quite a while.

There have been extended periods, some encompassing even decades, when markets provided low – or even negative – returns, especially when factoring in inflation. Older people retiring in 1929, when Wall Street crashed, would have lost much of their nest egg and not lived long enough to recoup their losses. During the period of rampant inflation that started in the late 1960s and lasted two decades, the S&P 500 fell by 64 per cent in real terms.

In order to protect their nest eggs when there is less time to bounce back from losses, older investors, says Czitron, should decrease their equity exposure and increase the income portion, particularly in their bond weightings. This reduces the volatility of the overall portfolio in general, especially if the average term of the bond portion is not too long and sensitive to rate movements.

From athletes to actors to scientists: How does your career choice impact how long you will live?

In this Charting Retirement article, Fred Vettese, former chief actuary at Morneau Shepell and author of Retirement Income for Life, compares occupations and how what you do might affect your lifespan here.

New tax-filing obligations await many unsuspecting Canadians in 2024

The new year holds new tax-reporting obligations for trusts that will likely result in paperwork and significant costs for many Canadians, some of whom may not even know they are part of a trust, accountants are warning.

Personal finance reporter Erica Alini writes that the new rules require that trusts, with few exceptions, annually file what’s known as a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return and disclose beneficiaries, among other information. Some taxpayers who haven’t previously had to file will find they have to incur accounting and legal fees to meet those obligations, tax experts say. The new measure, Alini says, comes as Canada increases efforts to crack down on tax dodging and strengthen its anti-money-laundering regime amid domestic and international scrutiny of the way it combats financial crime.

But while the regulations are aimed at those who use trusts to skirt the rules, they threaten to trip up swathes of Canadians who may not even be aware that they are deemed to be part of a trust, said John Oakey, vice-president of taxation at Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, which represents the profession at the national level.

Retirement Q & A

Q: I am 82 and living in Ontario. I am separated but not divorced. She is 65. Neither I nor my separated wife have another partner. We continue to be good friends and supportive of our two daughters (31 and 33). Can I nominate my separated wife as the beneficiary of my RRIF account, worth about $200,000? How do I do that? What are the tax implications for her? What else should I know?

We asked Kimberley Jensen, certified financial planner®, Sun Life, and president of Victorious Financial Services in Carman, Man., to answer this one.

If your desire is to leave this account to your spouse, there are two main ways to do so. First, is to nominate her as the beneficiary of the RRIF account. Second would be to appoint her as the successor annuitant of the RRIF account.

As a beneficiary at the time of death, the RRIF is deregistered and may be rolled over to a spouse’s RRSP/RRIF on a tax-deferred basis. Any income paid to you prior to death is taxed to your final tax return, and then your spouse includes the value of the RRIF at time of transfer in her income and she would receive a contribution receipt as a corresponding deduction. For the appointment of successor annuitant, the RRIF would continue to your surviving spouse who becomes the annuitant. This means from a tax perspective, payments prior to your death are taxed to your final tax return and payments made to your spouse are taxed to her.

Beneficiary and successor annuitant designations are made with the institution where the RRIF is held. It is important to cross reference this to ensure your will does not have conflicting information. With the larger age gap your spouse would be assuming the minimum payments based on your age. She may want to collapse the account to be able to use her younger age.

All of this assumes rollover rules are met and she qualifies as a spouse. For tax purposes, spouse refers to a person whom you are legally married to. You may want to consult with a tax and legal professional to ensure your spouse meets these rollover provisions.

Depending on marginal tax rates and available TFSA contribution room, you could consider moving money from the RRIF to the TFSA, which transfers to your beneficiary tax free at death. You can also look at setting the beneficiary of your RRIF to a charitable organization which would then give your final tax return a donation tax credit equal to value donated. This should eliminate tax implications of the RRIF and provide a legacy to something you are passionate about. Tax efficient/free assets such as primary residence and TFSAs can then pass to your chosen beneficiary.

I am an advocate of every Canadian having a financial road map. If your objective is to transfer your wealth tax efficiently then I would recommend working with an advisor in your area to discuss strategies that could help achieve your goals, specifically in estate planning. An advisor can provide trusted and holistic advice on your specific situation to ensure you and your loved ones are protected for years to come.

