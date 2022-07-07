In the Tales from the Golden Age feature (see link later on in this newsletter), Maurice Lafleur talks about his love for hiking now that he’s retired.TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Content from The Globe’s weekly Retirement newsletter. To subscribe click here.

Along with GICs, annuities demand a fresh look as interest rates soar. Both are minimal-risk, conservative investments that were long avoided by many people because their returns reflected persistently low interest rates. Rising rates this year have improved returns for both dramatically.

Annuities are insurance contracts where you turn a lump sum of money over to an insurance company in exchange for a guaranteed stream of monthly income for as long as you live. In a world where a majority of workers do not have pensions, annuities address the fear of running out of money.

Rob Carrick, the Globe’s personal finance columnist, recently wrote on the topic again here.

These credit cards will save you money on all your travel outside Canada

Between crowded airports and rising prices, travellers have plenty of aggravation to contend with this summer, The Globe’s Rob Carrick writes.

Here’s a way to lighten the load if your travel takes you outside Canada: Get a travel reward credit card that does not charge the usual 2.5 per cent fee on purchases in foreign currency.

With inflation running at 7.7 per cent, saving 2.5 per cent on travel costs sounds almost inconsequential. But that forex markup really adds up on substantial trips where you’ll pay for hotels, restaurants, attractions and shopping with your credit card. Is that the kind of trip you’re planning in the second half of 2022 and beyond? Read his full article here.

‘Stopping work was like coming off of coffee,’ says this 64-year-old retiree

In the latest Tales from the Golden Age, Maurice Lafleur, 64, of Calgary talks about the health scare that forced his retirement at age 62 and how it felt to suddenly stop working.

“Stopping work was like coming off of coffee. There’s a sudden drop in adrenalin. I still had the mindset that I had to be somewhere and do something. At first, I thought I might just take time off and go back to work in a few months. My brain was saying, ‘You can’t just do nothing.’”

But he’s not doing nothing. Mr. Lafleur spends his time travelling with his wife, hanging out with his kids and grandson and doing a lot of walking accompanied by books on tape.

In case you missed it

Why so many retirees are writing memoirs

Judy Omelusik has some shocking stories to tell from her nearly eight decades on this Earth. It started in her 20s when she discovered her adoptive mother was, in fact, her grandmother and the girl she knew as her sister growing up was really her birth mother. She has also survived different types of abuse over many decades.

Now a widow, the 79-year-old spends several hours a day, five days a week, writing her memoir. She wants her own two children, her family and friends to know her story and what her journey has meant to her. If it ever finds a larger audience, that’s just a bonus. “It’s been a very cathartic journey,” she says. “I don’t think things like this should be kept a secret because I lived with secrets for so many years, and it’s just very healthy to unload.”

Ms. Omelusik started her memoir in earnest in February, writing in long hand and sending the pages to her sister-in-law to type up. Her goal is to finish the manuscript soon. She is one of many seniors writing their memoirs, without a worry if they will ever be published. Dene Moore reports.

Ask Sixty Five

Question: As restrictions are easing for cross-border travel, spending the coming winter in Florida is greatly tempting! Except for the health insurance of course! Any suggestions?

We asked Joan Weir, vice-president of group benefits at the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association to answer this one:

The unexpected can happen, and that’s what insurance is for.

While your provincial health plan takes care of most hospital and medical expenses when you’re at home, once you travel outside of Canada or even outside of your home province, coverage is extremely limited. Travel health insurance is essential for anyone travelling, particularly for an extended period.

You’ll want to start by talking with your insurer. Make sure your travel insurance will provide coverage for the entire period you will be away. Let the insurer know how long you plan to be away. If your plans change, make sure your insurer knows, so you don’t risk a lapse in coverage.

You’ll also want to let your insurer know if your overall health has remained the same. If it hasn’t, review the stability clause in your insurance. Your insurer may require that your medical conditions are stable for a set period before your travel.

You’ll also want to be open about any pre-existing conditions you have to ensure they are covered. Some policies may place limits on emergency coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Lastly, review your provincial coverage to ensure you won’t be out of Canada longer than allowed. Some travel health insurance policies require that you be eligible for provincial plan coverage immediately when you return to Canada. Check with your provincial plan to see how long your basic coverage will continue and whether arrangements can be made for continued coverage, if necessary.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? Please e-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters. We can’t answer every question, but we’ll do our best. Questions may be edited for length and clarity.