Globe Investor

Why renting in retirement might make financial sense, how to approach the post-pandemic spendfest and where many baby boomers also suffer from FOMO

Open this photo in gallery

Bruce and Brenda Rennie are enjoying their retirement living on Vancouver Island.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

Canadians are big on home ownership. About two-thirds of us own our homes, according to Statistics Canada, making us among the world leaders in that category. We even have a burgeoning home-equity loan industry to help the home-rich but cash-poor stay in their houses after retiring. But as Paul Brent reports, home ownership doesn’t always make sense for retirees. With many older Canadians approaching retirement with little savings – and some even carrying significant debt – selling the family home and renting may mean the difference between just getting by and living a life free from financial worry.

Can this couple in their late 50s with three 20-something children retire early?

Kevin and Lara want to quit working as soon as possible, but they’re not sure they can afford to. They are both age 58 with three children in their early 20s, two of whom are students still living at home. In the latest edition of Financial Facelift, Lara says she earns $111,000 a year, while Kevin earns $67,000. They live in a condo in Vancouver with a small mortgage they hope to pay off in a couple of years. Lara has a defined-benefit pension plan with her current employer as well as a smaller one from a previous job. She’d like to retire from work this year and Kevin in two years without ever having to remortgage or sell their home. They estimate they would need about $75,000 a year after tax. Keith Copping, a fee-only financial planner at Macdonald, Shymko and Co. Ltd. in Vancouver, looks at their situation.

Carrick on how to approach the post-COVID-19 spendfest

There’s an economic disconnect that provides some insight into Canadians and their retirement: On one hand, people are worried about how much they have saved for retirement – more than their physical and mental health, job security and debt, according to a new poll. On the other, the country is poised for “spend-a-palooza,” with the cash many saved up during the pandemic. Rob Carrick puts it all in context and offers some advice for people looking at how to best deploy any extra savings.

Story continues below advertisement

In case you missed it

HOW SENIORS ARE MAKING AT-HOME FITNESS A PRIORITY

Mark Andrew has always tried to make fitness one of his priorities. “I was told once that ‘motion is lotion.’ If you get up in the morning and you do a 45-minute spin class, you’re going to feel better,” says the 65-year-old. He was a regular at spin and other workout classes, but when the pandemic hit and gyms closed, he needed a new plan to keep moving. Mr. Andrew, who lives with his wife in a two-bedroom condo in downtown Vancouver, carved out a corner of the dining room and started investing in equipment: first a spin bike, then mats, progressively heavier weights and even a small set of kettlebells. Mr. Andrew is among a plethora of people investing in home workout equipment since the pandemic hit. Stacy Lee Kong reports.

Why you should preplan (and prepay) for your funeral

Most people save money and buy insurance to plan for life’s misfortunes – but bypass the inevitable misfortune of death, says Winnipeg-based funeral home operator Kevin Sweryd. Too often, he says, people leave funeral planning to loved ones they leave behind, which can mean paying more than they should for services as inflation creeps in each year. It also puts an extra burden on family members at the time of your death, when all they want to do is grieve. Joel Schlesinger writes about why that trend is starting to change.

How advisors can help small business owners hit by the pandemic plan for retirement

Retirement planning can be more complex for small business owners, and it has been especially so amid the pandemic. Many businesses have struggled to survive during the lockdowns and some owners have made the difficult decision to close permanently, putting their retirement dreams in jeopardy. “The pandemic has affected business owners in different ways, some more than others, depending on their business models and how close or far they are to retirement,” says Heather Holjevac, a financial planner at the Holjevac Financial Group in Mississauga, Ont. That’s especially concerning as most small business owners see their businesses as their main source of retirement funding, she adds. Dwarka Lakhan reports on how advisors are helping those in this situation.

What else we’re reading

How to find the right hobbies in retirement

Most retirees know that you need to have a plan to fill the time in retirement. Retirees with hobbies tend to be happier and healthier. This blog post offers five reasons why hobbies are beneficial in retirement and three tips to find a hobby that’s right for you.

More arguments in favour of waiting to take your CPP

Much has been written about the benefits of holding off on collecting your Canada Pension Plan benefits. It’s a tricky issue: You can get more money by waiting longer, but you have to live longer to reap those rewards. But it’s more than just a fear of dying too soon that drives Canadians to take their CPP early. As this recent article notes, the fear of missing out (FOMO) is a problem. Find out why FOMO isn’t just a millennial problem, but something their retirement-age parents may suffer from too.

Open this photo in gallery

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors, or want to suggest a story idea for the Sixty Five series? Please e-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.

