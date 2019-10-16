 Skip to main content

Globe Investor

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

You can now ask Alexa for Globe Investor stock quotes

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

We’re pleased to announce that you can now ask Alexa, the virtual assistant, for the latest stock prices carried by Globe Investor and Globe Advisor.

To launch the skill, you’ll need an Alexa-enabled device such as an Amazon Echo or the Alexa App.

An example of how to retrieve stock data is as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

· [User] Alexa, open Globe Investor

· [Device] Globe Investor here. What company can I look up for you?

· [User] Thomson Reuters

· [Device] The price of Thomson Reuters on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of Friday, 11 October 2019 was $88.26 Canadian dollars and has a dividend yield of 2.22%. The fundamental valuation we have determined in partnership with www.stockcalc.com is 100.49 Canadian dollars. This implies Thomson Reuters is undervalued by 14%. For more visit www.globeinvestor.com.

If a company is listed on both Canadian and U.S. exchanges, Alexa will give the Canadian price unless instructed otherwise. The user can specify either company name or ticker (plus exchange). The last traded price is end of day.

Michael Shaye

Senior Product Manager

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe and Mail

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter