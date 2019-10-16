You can now ask Alexa for Globe Investor stock quotes

We’re pleased to announce that you can now ask Alexa, the virtual assistant, for the latest stock prices carried by Globe Investor and Globe Advisor.

To launch the skill, you’ll need an Alexa-enabled device such as an Amazon Echo or the Alexa App.

An example of how to retrieve stock data is as follows:

· [User] Alexa, open Globe Investor

· [Device] Globe Investor here. What company can I look up for you?

· [User] Thomson Reuters

· [Device] The price of Thomson Reuters on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of Friday, 11 October 2019 was $88.26 Canadian dollars and has a dividend yield of 2.22%. The fundamental valuation we have determined in partnership with www.stockcalc.com is 100.49 Canadian dollars. This implies Thomson Reuters is undervalued by 14%. For more visit www.globeinvestor.com.

If a company is listed on both Canadian and U.S. exchanges, Alexa will give the Canadian price unless instructed otherwise. The user can specify either company name or ticker (plus exchange). The last traded price is end of day.

Michael Shaye

Senior Product Manager

The Globe and Mail