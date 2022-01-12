Skip to main content
Michael Shaye

In investing, it is always essential to diversify and manage risk. Exchange-traded funds remain an easy and inexpensive way for Canadians to balance their portfolio and provide income potential - and their popularity has been skyrocketing.

The following are some highlights of what drew the most interest among Globe Investor users last year. Note that returns cited are as of Jan. 7, 2022, so they are not based on the full calendar periods of last year. They are also exclusive of dividends.

Top 25 Products

Last year Globe Investor readers looked up 3.2 million ETF quotes. These products are the 25 most popular in terms of page views:

Rank+/1 2020TickerName3M%52W%
1NewBTCC-TPurpose Bitcoin ETF-22.8%-
23ZEB-TBMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF10.4%36.7%
3-1XIU-TiShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF4.7%19.9%
42XEG-TiShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF16.2%74.8%
52HMMJ-THorizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF-20.7%-34.7%
65ZWU-TBMO Covered Call Utilities ETF1.3%5.1%
7NewARKK-AArk Innovation ETF-24.3%-38.4%
81ZWB-TBMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF7.2%24.7%
911HND-TBetaPro Natural Gas Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF58.1%-76.6%
10-2VFV-TVanguard S&P 500 Index ETF7.4%22.8%
114HHL-THarvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF4.4%9.3%
128HNU-TBetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF-62.6%31.9%
13-10XGD-TiShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF1.4%-18.4%
142VGRO-TVanguard Growth ETF Portfolio2.6%9.5%
15-14HOU-TBetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF-1.4%118.0%
165ZWC-TBMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF3.9%14.5%
17NewETHX-B-TCI Galaxy Ethereum ETF-10.8%-
184ZUT-TBMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF-1.5%-6.4%
19-5VBAL-TVanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio1.4%5.4%
20NewXIC-TiShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF3.3%17.1%
21NewXDV-TiShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF5.4%25.5%
22NewFIE-TiShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF4.5%21.7%
23-10ZQQ-TBMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged To CAD Index ETF4.9%20.8%
24-6XSP-TiShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)6.0%22.9%
25NewBITC-TNinepoint Bitcoin ETF-22.1%-

Top Providers

Last year, Globe readers researched 900+ funds from 35+ Canadian (via TSX/NEO) and 2,500+ US funds from 150+ providers (via NYSE Arca/NASDAQ).

RankProviderFunds%PVMost Popular Product
1BlackRock/iShares13525.22%iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
2BMO11623.40%BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
3Horizons ETF9915.40%Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF
4Vanguard Canada3710.40%Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
5Purpose Investments355.94%Purpose Bitcoin ETF

New Products

Last year, Globe readers researched 110 ETFs that held a 2021 IPO. The most popular were dominated by speculative crypto assets:

RankTickerNameIPO3M%52W%
1BTCC-TPurpose Bitcoin ETFFeb 18-17.2%-23.1%
2ETHX-B-TCI Galaxy Ethereum ETFApr 20-25.9%-11.5%
3BITC-TNinepoint Bitcoin ETFJan 27-17.0%-22.1%
4BTCX-TCI Galaxy Bitcoin ETFMar 9-17.3%-22.4%
5TRVL-THarvest Travel & Leisure Index ETFJan 144.4%-2.7%
6ETHH-TPurpose Ether ETFApr 20-25.7%-12.1%
7EBIT-TBitcoin ETFFeb 19-17.5%-22.4%
8HCLN-THarvest Clean Energy ETFJan 14-10.9%-4.5%
9BITI-TBetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETFApr 2018.0%22.1%
10HDIV-THamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETFJul 202.1%4.4%

We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products, for The Globe and Mail

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct