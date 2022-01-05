Mutual funds remain an easy way for Canadians to both diversify their portfolio and provide income potential.

Last year, Globe Investor readers looked up 7.5 million mutual fund quotes from over 48,000 products from 350 providers.

“Globe readers, as in previous years, continued to show a preference for large, stable, income funds in 2021,” says Brian Bridger, Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics at Fundata Canada.

Rank Year-over-year Ticker Fund YTD Return % Inception Return FundGrade 1 1 RBF460.CF RBC Select Balanced Portfolio Series A - NL 7.90% 6.59% B 2 -1 BMO146.CF BMO Dividend Fund Series A 16.91% 10.00% B 3 11 FID5973.CF Fidelity Global Innovators Class Series B- Isc 9.07% 28.93% A 4 0 RBF266.CF RBC Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL 24.09% 10.07% B 5 1 CIB520.CF CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Class A - NL 24.80% 6.23% A 6 -3 BNS385.CF Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL 17.61% 9.61% A 7 -2 RBF461.CF RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Series A - NL 5.08% 6.17% A 8 1 CIB512.CF CIBC Monthly Income Fund Class A - NL 8.95% 6.68% C 9 7 BNS397.CF Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund Series A - NL 24.59% 7.18% A 10 2 RBF209.CF RBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio Series A- 2.38% 4.92% B 11 18 FID5982.CF Fidelity Global Innovators Class Series F- NL 10.20% 30.40% A 12 -1 TDB886.CF TD Comfort Balanced Portfolio Inv - NL 5.73% 6.72% D 13 16 CIB496.CF CIBC Global Technology Fund Class A - NL 2.62% 8.89% A 14 1 DYN004.CF Dynamic Power American Growth Fund Series A - FE 18.11% 12.19% B 15 8 FID265.CF Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund Ser B - FE 7.80% 12.13% A 16 10 TDB648.CF TD Precious Metals Fund - Inv - NL -9.96% 6.03% E 17 -7 TDB622.CF TD Monthly Income Fund - Investor Series - NL 13.74% 7.38% C 18 -11 INI240.CF Tangerine Equity Growth Portfolio - NL 16.93% 11.07% C 19 3 RBF459.CF RBC Select Growth Portfolio Series A - NL 10.52% 6.37% B 20 1 BMO148.CF BMO Monthly Income Fund Series A - NL 8.07% 5.89% B 21 -4 MAW104.CF Mawer Balanced Fund Series A - NL 6.92% 8.47% A 22 2 TDB645.CF TD Science & Technology Fund - Investor Series - 17.70% 11.87% - 23 7 CIB595.CF CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Premium Class - NL 25.77% 25.01% A 24 -11 RBF468.CF RBC Global Precious Metals Fund Series A - NL -13.36% 10.26% B 25 13 BNS382.CF Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund - Series A 22.52% 7.71% C

Top 10 Providers

Last year Globe Investor readers looked up fund quotes from over 350 providers.

Rank Provider Funds %PV Most Popular Product 1 RBC 1,428 13.38% RBC Select Balanced Portfolio Series A - NL 2 TD 929 11.74% TD Comfort Balanced Portfolio Inv – NL 3 Fidelity 4,190 9.70% Fidelity Global Innovators Class Series B- Isc 4 CIBC 290 7.64% CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Class A – NL 5 BMO 5,233 7.55% BMO Dividend Fund Series A 6 Scotia 245 4.91% Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL 7 Dynamic 1,350 4.65% Dynamic Power American Growth Fund Series A – FE 8 CI Financial 2,491 4.11% CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class A 9 Manulife 3,307 3.32% Manulife Dividend Income Fund Advisor Ser - E3 F 10 Mackenzie 1,900 2.74% Mackenzie Greenchip Global Envir All Cap Fd F-Nl

* Returns as-of November 30, 2021

We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products, for The Globe and Mail