Skip to main content
Michael Shaye

Mutual funds remain an easy way for Canadians to both diversify their portfolio and provide income potential.

Last year, Globe Investor readers looked up 7.5 million mutual fund quotes from over 48,000 products from 350 providers.

“Globe readers, as in previous years, continued to show a preference for large, stable, income funds in 2021,” says Brian Bridger, Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics at Fundata Canada.

RankYear-over-yearTickerFundYTD Return %Inception ReturnFundGrade
11RBF460.CFRBC Select Balanced Portfolio Series A - NL7.90%6.59%B
2-1BMO146.CFBMO Dividend Fund Series A16.91%10.00%B
311FID5973.CFFidelity Global Innovators Class Series B- Isc9.07%28.93%A
40RBF266.CFRBC Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL24.09%10.07%B
51CIB520.CFCIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Class A - NL24.80%6.23%A
6-3BNS385.CFScotia Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL17.61%9.61%A
7-2RBF461.CFRBC Select Conservative Portfolio Series A - NL5.08%6.17%A
81CIB512.CFCIBC Monthly Income Fund Class A - NL8.95%6.68%C
97BNS397.CFScotia Nasdaq Index Fund Series A - NL24.59%7.18%A
102RBF209.CFRBC Select Very Conservative Portfolio Series A-2.38%4.92%B
1118FID5982.CFFidelity Global Innovators Class Series F- NL10.20%30.40%A
12-1TDB886.CFTD Comfort Balanced Portfolio Inv - NL5.73%6.72%D
1316CIB496.CFCIBC Global Technology Fund Class A - NL2.62%8.89%A
141DYN004.CFDynamic Power American Growth Fund Series A - FE18.11%12.19%B
158FID265.CFFidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund Ser B - FE7.80%12.13%A
1610TDB648.CFTD Precious Metals Fund - Inv - NL-9.96%6.03%E
17-7TDB622.CFTD Monthly Income Fund - Investor Series - NL13.74%7.38%C
18-11INI240.CFTangerine Equity Growth Portfolio - NL16.93%11.07%C
193RBF459.CFRBC Select Growth Portfolio Series A - NL10.52%6.37%B
201BMO148.CFBMO Monthly Income Fund Series A - NL8.07%5.89%B
21-4MAW104.CFMawer Balanced Fund Series A - NL6.92%8.47%A
222TDB645.CFTD Science & Technology Fund - Investor Series -17.70%11.87%-
237CIB595.CFCIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Premium Class - NL25.77%25.01%A
24-11RBF468.CFRBC Global Precious Metals Fund Series A - NL-13.36%10.26%B
2513BNS382.CFScotia U.S. Equity Index Fund - Series A22.52%7.71%C

Top 10 Providers

Last year Globe Investor readers looked up fund quotes from over 350 providers.

RankProviderFunds%PVMost Popular Product
1RBC1,42813.38%RBC Select Balanced Portfolio Series A - NL
2TD92911.74%TD Comfort Balanced Portfolio Inv – NL
3Fidelity4,1909.70%Fidelity Global Innovators Class Series B- Isc
4CIBC2907.64%CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Class A – NL
5BMO5,2337.55%BMO Dividend Fund Series A
6Scotia2454.91%Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund Series A - NL
7Dynamic1,3504.65%Dynamic Power American Growth Fund Series A – FE
8CI Financial2,4914.11%CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class A
9Manulife3,3073.32%Manulife Dividend Income Fund Advisor Ser - E3 F
10Mackenzie1,9002.74%Mackenzie Greenchip Global Envir All Cap Fd F-Nl

* Returns as-of November 30, 2021

We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products, for The Globe and Mail

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct