Last year, Globe Investor readers looked up more than 55 million North American stock quotes – or almost two per second. The following are the 50 most popular in terms of page views. Returns are as of Jan 7, 2001, are exclusive of dividends, and do not represent full calendar year returns
|Rank
|Ticker
|Name
|Sector
|3-Mth%
|52-Wk%
|1
|ENB-T
|Enbridge Inc.
|Utilities & Pipelines
|0.00%
|19.80%
|2
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|Oil & Gas
|20.00%
|41.30%
|3
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
|Financial Services
|17.20%
|35.20%
|4
|AC-T
|Air Canada
|Consumer Products & Services
|-0.60%
|-1.10%
|5
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Financial Services
|10.90%
|31.20%
|6
|BNS-T
|Bank of Nova Scotia (The)
|Financial Services
|17.70%
|32.60%
|7
|BCE-T
|BCE Inc.
|Comm & Media
|3.70%
|19.40%
|8
|BB-T
|BlackBerry Limited
|Technology
|-7.20%
|25.00%
|9
|LSPD-T
|Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
|Technology
|-60.60%
|-46.30%
|10
|AQN-T
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|Clean Technology
|-1.60%
|-15.60%
|11
|BMO-T
|Bank of Montreal
|Financial Services
|10.00%
|44.10%
|12
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|Financial Services
|4.50%
|6.60%
|13
|CM-T
|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
|Financial Services
|7.70%
|39.90%
|14
|T-T
|TELUS Corporation
|Comm & Media
|7.20%
|12.90%
|15
|WEED-T
|Canopy Growth Corporation
|Life Sciences
|-36.20%
|-72.10%
|16
|ACB-T
|Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|Life Sciences
|-24.10%
|-45.70%
|17
|SHOP-T
|Shopify Inc.
|Technology
|-17.90%
|-1.90%
|18
|CVE-T
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|Oil & Gas
|26.40%
|100.90%
|19
|BBD-T
|Bombardier Inc.
|Industrial Products & Services
|-16.80%
|246.00%
|20
|TRP-T
|TC Energy Corporation
|Utilities & Pipelines
|-0.10%
|13.40%
|21
|SNDL-Q
|Sundial Growers Inc
|Life Sciences
|-8.90%
|-13.80%
|22
|FTS-T
|Fortis Inc.
|Utilities & Pipelines
|4.20%
|15.10%
|23
|IFP-T
|Interfor Corporation
|Industrial Products & Services
|27.90%
|64.80%
|24
|CNR-T
|Canadian National Railway Company
|Industrial Products & Services
|6.50%
|8.40%
|25
|PPL-T
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|Utilities & Pipelines
|-2.00%
|15.60%
|26
|CP-T
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|Industrial Products & Services
|11.80%
|1.80%
|27
|CNQ-T
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|Oil & Gas
|21.30%
|72.00%
|28
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|Oil & Gas
|22.10%
|120.30%
|29
|AMC-N
|AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
|-39.70%
|1021.50%
|30
|APHA-T
|Aphria Inc
|Life Sciences
|-
|-
|31
|HEXO-T
|HEXO Corp.
|Life Sciences
|-61.10%
|-85.80%
|32
|BLDP-T
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|Clean Technology
|-12.90%
|-58.50%
|33
|TSLA-Q
|Tesla Inc
|29.30%
|25.70%
|34
|AAPL-Q
|Apple Inc
|20.70%
|32.10%
|35
|GME-N
|Gamestop Corp
|-20.70%
|655.00%
|36
|WCP-T
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|Oil & Gas
|6.30%
|53.40%
|37
|ATD-T
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|Consumer Products & Services
|-
|-
|38
|BTE-T
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|Oil & Gas
|10.90%
|372.70%
|39
|VET-T
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|Oil & Gas
|28.40%
|162.70%
|40
|ABX-T
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|Mining
|-1.70%
|-27.00%
|41
|NTR-T
|Nutrien Ltd.
|Mining
|0.30%
|33.50%
|42
|POW-T
|Power Corporation of Canada
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|42.00%
|43
|SLF-T
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Financial Services
|3.80%
|16.90%
|44
|ARX-T
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|Oil & Gas
|-1.40%
|87.40%
|45
|MG-T
|Magna International Inc.
|Industrial Products & Services
|5.20%
|14.50%
|46
|BAM-T
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|Financial Services
|3.90%
|47.20%
|47
|WELL-T
|WELL Health Technologies Corp.
|Consumer Products & Services
|-32.20%
|-40.20%
|48
|TOU-T
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|Oil & Gas
|-4.00%
|134.10%
|49
|TECK-T
|Teck Resources Limited
|Mining
|17.60%
|52.50%
|50
|EMA-T
|Emera Incorporated
|Utilities & Pipelines
|4.90%
|17.70%
New Listings
In 2021, Canadian markets generated 449 new listings (57 were IPO).
|Rank
|Ticker
|Name
|Exchange
|Sector
|Listing Type
|1-Mth%
|3-Mth%
|1
|TLRY-T
|Tilray, Inc.
|TSX
|Consumer Products & Services
|Other
|-31.90%
|-41.10%
|2
|XBC-T
|Xebec Adsorption Inc.
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|TSXV Grad
|-13.50%
|-14.80%
|3
|LEV-T
|Lion Electric Company (The)
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|Other
|-9.50%
|-11.10%
|4
|GRN-T
|Greenlane Renewables Inc.
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|TSXV Grad
|-2.30%
|4.00%
|5
|CTS-T
|Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
|TSX
|Technology
|TSXV Grad
|-12.40%
|10.70%
|6
|CMC-X
|Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
|TSXV
|Clean Technology
|Other
|7.00%
|-54.90%
|7
|TOI-X
|Topicus.com Inc.
|TSXV
|Technology
|Other
|-12.50%
|-20.50%
|8
|MAGT-T
|Magnet Forensics Inc.
|TSX
|Technology
|IPO
|-11.00%
|-35.30%
|9
|BNXA-X
|Banxa Holdings Inc.
|TSXV
|Technology
|QT
|-13.80%
|-3.50%
|10
|TIXT-T
|TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
|TSX
|Technology
|IPO
|-11.30%
|-15.00%
|11
|LITE-CN
|SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc (formerly was LITE/SpotLite360 Technologies, Inc until 2021-08-23)
|CSE
|Technology
|IPO
|0.00%
|-52.00%
|12
|MDA-T
|MDA Ltd.
|TSX
|Technology
|IPO
|-7.10%
|-39.20%
|13
|CARE-T
|Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.
|TSX
|Life Sciences
|IPO
|-16.20%
|0.40%
|14
|NXR-UN-T
|Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
|TSX
|Real Estate
|TSXV Grad
|-8.30%
|-10.20%
|15
|BRAG-T
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
|TSX
|Technology
|TSXV Grad
|-9.80%
|-50.20%
|16
|VERY-X
|Very Good Food Company Inc. (The)
|TSXV
|Consumer Products & Services
|Other
|-27.40%
|-73.60%
|17
|LPEN-T
|Loop Energy Inc.
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|IPO
|-0.80%
|-21.80%
|18
|XLY-T
|Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
|TSX
|Consumer Products & Services
|TSXV Grad
|-16.30%
|-20.00%
|19
|NVO-T
|Novo Resources Corp.
|TSX
|Mining
|TSXV Grad
|4.80%
|-25.10%
|20
|FDGE-T
|Farmers Edge Inc.
|TSX
|Technology
|IPO
|-3.40%
|-29.30%
|21
|TAIG-T
|Taiga Motors Corporation
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|QA
|-8.20%
|-33.90%
|22
|ANRG-T
|Anaergia Inc.
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|IPO
|-18.40%
|-18.30%
|23
|DNTL-T
|dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.
|TSX
|Life Sciences
|IPO
|-2.70%
|-1.60%
|24
|EXRO-T
|Exro Technologies Inc.
|TSX
|Clean Technology
|TSXV Grad
|-6.00%
|1.80%
|25
|IAU-T
|i-80 Gold Corp.
|TSX
|Mining
|Other
|3.40%
|-12.60%
Exchanges
TSX (powered by blue chips) dominated, at 64% of all quotes. But that’s down from 75% in 2020 as meme stocks and speculative crypto assets sparked reader curiosity.
|Rank
|Exchange
|2021
|2020
|1
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|64.06%
|74.40%
|2
|Nasdaq
|11.62%
|7.40%
|3
|New York Stock Exchange
|9.66%
|7.60%
|4
|TSX Venture Exchange
|8.90%
|6.90%
|5
|Canadian Securities Exchange
|3.34%
|2.40%
|6
|NYSE Arca
|1.94%
|1.10%
|7
|NEO Exchange
|0.49%
|0.20%
We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.
Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products for The Globe and Mail