Michael Shaye

Last year, Globe Investor readers looked up more than 55 million North American stock quotes – or almost two per second. The following are the 50 most popular in terms of page views. Returns are as of Jan 7, 2001, are exclusive of dividends, and do not represent full calendar year returns

RankTickerNameSector3-Mth%52-Wk%
1ENB-TEnbridge Inc.Utilities & Pipelines0.00%19.80%
2SU-TSuncor Energy Inc.Oil & Gas20.00%41.30%
3TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank (The)Financial Services17.20%35.20%
4AC-TAir CanadaConsumer Products & Services-0.60%-1.10%
5RY-TRoyal Bank of CanadaFinancial Services10.90%31.20%
6BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia (The)Financial Services17.70%32.60%
7BCE-TBCE Inc.Comm & Media3.70%19.40%
8BB-TBlackBerry LimitedTechnology-7.20%25.00%
9LSPD-TLightspeed Commerce Inc.Technology-60.60%-46.30%
10AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp.Clean Technology-1.60%-15.60%
11BMO-TBank of MontrealFinancial Services10.00%44.10%
12MFC-TManulife Financial CorporationFinancial Services4.50%6.60%
13CM-TCanadian Imperial Bank Of CommerceFinancial Services7.70%39.90%
14T-TTELUS CorporationComm & Media7.20%12.90%
15WEED-TCanopy Growth CorporationLife Sciences-36.20%-72.10%
16ACB-TAurora Cannabis Inc.Life Sciences-24.10%-45.70%
17SHOP-TShopify Inc.Technology-17.90%-1.90%
18CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc.Oil & Gas26.40%100.90%
19BBD-TBombardier Inc.Industrial Products & Services-16.80%246.00%
20TRP-TTC Energy CorporationUtilities & Pipelines-0.10%13.40%
21SNDL-QSundial Growers IncLife Sciences-8.90%-13.80%
22FTS-TFortis Inc.Utilities & Pipelines4.20%15.10%
23IFP-TInterfor CorporationIndustrial Products & Services27.90%64.80%
24CNR-TCanadian National Railway CompanyIndustrial Products & Services6.50%8.40%
25PPL-TPembina Pipeline CorporationUtilities & Pipelines-2.00%15.60%
26CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway LimitedIndustrial Products & Services11.80%1.80%
27CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources LimitedOil & Gas21.30%72.00%
28CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp.Oil & Gas22.10%120.30%
29AMC-NAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc-39.70%1021.50%
30APHA-TAphria IncLife Sciences--
31HEXO-THEXO Corp.Life Sciences-61.10%-85.80%
32BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc.Clean Technology-12.90%-58.50%
33TSLA-QTesla Inc29.30%25.70%
34AAPL-QApple Inc20.70%32.10%
35GME-NGamestop Corp-20.70%655.00%
36WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc.Oil & Gas6.30%53.40%
37ATD-TAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Consumer Products & Services--
38BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp.Oil & Gas10.90%372.70%
39VET-TVermilion Energy Inc.Oil & Gas28.40%162.70%
40ABX-TBarrick Gold CorporationMining-1.70%-27.00%
41NTR-TNutrien Ltd.Mining0.30%33.50%
42POW-TPower Corporation of CanadaFinancial Services0.00%42.00%
43SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc.Financial Services3.80%16.90%
44ARX-TARC Resources Ltd.Oil & Gas-1.40%87.40%
45MG-TMagna International Inc.Industrial Products & Services5.20%14.50%
46BAM-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc.Financial Services3.90%47.20%
47WELL-TWELL Health Technologies Corp.Consumer Products & Services-32.20%-40.20%
48TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp.Oil & Gas-4.00%134.10%
49TECK-TTeck Resources LimitedMining17.60%52.50%
50EMA-TEmera IncorporatedUtilities & Pipelines4.90%17.70%

New Listings

In 2021, Canadian markets generated 449 new listings (57 were IPO).

RankTickerNameExchangeSectorListing Type1-Mth%3-Mth%
1TLRY-TTilray, Inc.TSXConsumer Products & ServicesOther-31.90%-41.10%
2XBC-TXebec Adsorption Inc.TSXClean TechnologyTSXV Grad-13.50%-14.80%
3LEV-TLion Electric Company (The)TSXClean TechnologyOther-9.50%-11.10%
4GRN-TGreenlane Renewables Inc.TSXClean TechnologyTSXV Grad-2.30%4.00%
5CTS-TConverge Technology Solutions Corp.TSXTechnologyTSXV Grad-12.40%10.70%
6CMC-XCielo Waste Solutions Corp.TSXVClean TechnologyOther7.00%-54.90%
7TOI-XTopicus.com Inc.TSXVTechnologyOther-12.50%-20.50%
8MAGT-TMagnet Forensics Inc.TSXTechnologyIPO-11.00%-35.30%
9BNXA-XBanxa Holdings Inc.TSXVTechnologyQT-13.80%-3.50%
10TIXT-TTELUS International (Cda) Inc.TSXTechnologyIPO-11.30%-15.00%
11LITE-CNSpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc (formerly was LITE/SpotLite360 Technologies, Inc until 2021-08-23)CSETechnologyIPO0.00%-52.00%
12MDA-TMDA Ltd.TSXTechnologyIPO-7.10%-39.20%
13CARE-TDialogue Health Technologies Inc.TSXLife SciencesIPO-16.20%0.40%
14NXR-UN-TNexus Real Estate Investment TrustTSXReal EstateTSXV Grad-8.30%-10.20%
15BRAG-TBragg Gaming Group Inc.TSXTechnologyTSXV Grad-9.80%-50.20%
16VERY-XVery Good Food Company Inc. (The)TSXVConsumer Products & ServicesOther-27.40%-73.60%
17LPEN-TLoop Energy Inc.TSXClean TechnologyIPO-0.80%-21.80%
18XLY-TAuxly Cannabis Group Inc.TSXConsumer Products & ServicesTSXV Grad-16.30%-20.00%
19NVO-TNovo Resources Corp.TSXMiningTSXV Grad4.80%-25.10%
20FDGE-TFarmers Edge Inc.TSXTechnologyIPO-3.40%-29.30%
21TAIG-TTaiga Motors CorporationTSXClean TechnologyQA-8.20%-33.90%
22ANRG-TAnaergia Inc.TSXClean TechnologyIPO-18.40%-18.30%
23DNTL-Tdentalcorp Holdings Ltd.TSXLife SciencesIPO-2.70%-1.60%
24EXRO-TExro Technologies Inc.TSXClean TechnologyTSXV Grad-6.00%1.80%
25IAU-Ti-80 Gold Corp.TSXMiningOther3.40%-12.60%

Exchanges

TSX (powered by blue chips) dominated, at 64% of all quotes. But that’s down from 75% in 2020 as meme stocks and speculative crypto assets sparked reader curiosity.

RankExchange20212020
1Toronto Stock Exchange64.06%74.40%
2Nasdaq11.62%7.40%
3New York Stock Exchange9.66%7.60%
4TSX Venture Exchange8.90%6.90%
5Canadian Securities Exchange3.34%2.40%
6NYSE Arca1.94%1.10%
7NEO Exchange0.49%0.20%

We welcome your comments on this article page, or by reaching out to me directly, at mshaye@globeandmail.com.

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products for The Globe and Mail

