Last year, Globe Investor readers looked up more than 55 million North American stock quotes – or almost two per second. The following are the 50 most popular in terms of page views. Returns are as of Jan 7, 2001, are exclusive of dividends, and do not represent full calendar year returns

Rank Ticker Name Sector 3-Mth% 52-Wk% 1 ENB-T Enbridge Inc. Utilities & Pipelines 0.00% 19.80% 2 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc. Oil & Gas 20.00% 41.30% 3 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank (The) Financial Services 17.20% 35.20% 4 AC-T Air Canada Consumer Products & Services -0.60% -1.10% 5 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada Financial Services 10.90% 31.20% 6 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Financial Services 17.70% 32.60% 7 BCE-T BCE Inc. Comm & Media 3.70% 19.40% 8 BB-T BlackBerry Limited Technology -7.20% 25.00% 9 LSPD-T Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Technology -60.60% -46.30% 10 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Clean Technology -1.60% -15.60% 11 BMO-T Bank of Montreal Financial Services 10.00% 44.10% 12 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corporation Financial Services 4.50% 6.60% 13 CM-T Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Financial Services 7.70% 39.90% 14 T-T TELUS Corporation Comm & Media 7.20% 12.90% 15 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corporation Life Sciences -36.20% -72.10% 16 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. Life Sciences -24.10% -45.70% 17 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. Technology -17.90% -1.90% 18 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc. Oil & Gas 26.40% 100.90% 19 BBD-T Bombardier Inc. Industrial Products & Services -16.80% 246.00% 20 TRP-T TC Energy Corporation Utilities & Pipelines -0.10% 13.40% 21 SNDL-Q Sundial Growers Inc Life Sciences -8.90% -13.80% 22 FTS-T Fortis Inc. Utilities & Pipelines 4.20% 15.10% 23 IFP-T Interfor Corporation Industrial Products & Services 27.90% 64.80% 24 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company Industrial Products & Services 6.50% 8.40% 25 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corporation Utilities & Pipelines -2.00% 15.60% 26 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Industrial Products & Services 11.80% 1.80% 27 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Limited Oil & Gas 21.30% 72.00% 28 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp. Oil & Gas 22.10% 120.30% 29 AMC-N AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -39.70% 1021.50% 30 APHA-T Aphria Inc Life Sciences - - 31 HEXO-T HEXO Corp. Life Sciences -61.10% -85.80% 32 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc. Clean Technology -12.90% -58.50% 33 TSLA-Q Tesla Inc 29.30% 25.70% 34 AAPL-Q Apple Inc 20.70% 32.10% 35 GME-N Gamestop Corp -20.70% 655.00% 36 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc. Oil & Gas 6.30% 53.40% 37 ATD-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Consumer Products & Services - - 38 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp. Oil & Gas 10.90% 372.70% 39 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc. Oil & Gas 28.40% 162.70% 40 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corporation Mining -1.70% -27.00% 41 NTR-T Nutrien Ltd. Mining 0.30% 33.50% 42 POW-T Power Corporation of Canada Financial Services 0.00% 42.00% 43 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc. Financial Services 3.80% 16.90% 44 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd. Oil & Gas -1.40% 87.40% 45 MG-T Magna International Inc. Industrial Products & Services 5.20% 14.50% 46 BAM-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Financial Services 3.90% 47.20% 47 WELL-T WELL Health Technologies Corp. Consumer Products & Services -32.20% -40.20% 48 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp. Oil & Gas -4.00% 134.10% 49 TECK-T Teck Resources Limited Mining 17.60% 52.50% 50 EMA-T Emera Incorporated Utilities & Pipelines 4.90% 17.70%

New Listings

In 2021, Canadian markets generated 449 new listings (57 were IPO).

Rank Ticker Name Exchange Sector Listing Type 1-Mth% 3-Mth% 1 TLRY-T Tilray, Inc. TSX Consumer Products & Services Other -31.90% -41.10% 2 XBC-T Xebec Adsorption Inc. TSX Clean Technology TSXV Grad -13.50% -14.80% 3 LEV-T Lion Electric Company (The) TSX Clean Technology Other -9.50% -11.10% 4 GRN-T Greenlane Renewables Inc. TSX Clean Technology TSXV Grad -2.30% 4.00% 5 CTS-T Converge Technology Solutions Corp. TSX Technology TSXV Grad -12.40% 10.70% 6 CMC-X Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. TSXV Clean Technology Other 7.00% -54.90% 7 TOI-X Topicus.com Inc. TSXV Technology Other -12.50% -20.50% 8 MAGT-T Magnet Forensics Inc. TSX Technology IPO -11.00% -35.30% 9 BNXA-X Banxa Holdings Inc. TSXV Technology QT -13.80% -3.50% 10 TIXT-T TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TSX Technology IPO -11.30% -15.00% 11 LITE-CN SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc (formerly was LITE/SpotLite360 Technologies, Inc until 2021-08-23) CSE Technology IPO 0.00% -52.00% 12 MDA-T MDA Ltd. TSX Technology IPO -7.10% -39.20% 13 CARE-T Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. TSX Life Sciences IPO -16.20% 0.40% 14 NXR-UN-T Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust TSX Real Estate TSXV Grad -8.30% -10.20% 15 BRAG-T Bragg Gaming Group Inc. TSX Technology TSXV Grad -9.80% -50.20% 16 VERY-X Very Good Food Company Inc. (The) TSXV Consumer Products & Services Other -27.40% -73.60% 17 LPEN-T Loop Energy Inc. TSX Clean Technology IPO -0.80% -21.80% 18 XLY-T Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. TSX Consumer Products & Services TSXV Grad -16.30% -20.00% 19 NVO-T Novo Resources Corp. TSX Mining TSXV Grad 4.80% -25.10% 20 FDGE-T Farmers Edge Inc. TSX Technology IPO -3.40% -29.30% 21 TAIG-T Taiga Motors Corporation TSX Clean Technology QA -8.20% -33.90% 22 ANRG-T Anaergia Inc. TSX Clean Technology IPO -18.40% -18.30% 23 DNTL-T dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. TSX Life Sciences IPO -2.70% -1.60% 24 EXRO-T Exro Technologies Inc. TSX Clean Technology TSXV Grad -6.00% 1.80% 25 IAU-T i-80 Gold Corp. TSX Mining Other 3.40% -12.60%

Exchanges

TSX (powered by blue chips) dominated, at 64% of all quotes. But that’s down from 75% in 2020 as meme stocks and speculative crypto assets sparked reader curiosity.

Rank Exchange 2021 2020 1 Toronto Stock Exchange 64.06% 74.40% 2 Nasdaq 11.62% 7.40% 3 New York Stock Exchange 9.66% 7.60% 4 TSX Venture Exchange 8.90% 6.90% 5 Canadian Securities Exchange 3.34% 2.40% 6 NYSE Arca 1.94% 1.10% 7 NEO Exchange 0.49% 0.20%

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products for The Globe and Mail