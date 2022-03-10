On Wednesday night, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN-Q shares surged 7 per cent on news of a 20-for-1 stock split and a US$10-billion share repurchase.

This price movement happened outside of traditional market hours, in aftermarket trading.

Globe Investor users were able to follow the action. We now feature price updates from pre- and post-market trading sessions for the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Some of the most significant news developments that impact stock pricing happens outside of regular trading hours. Now, Globe Investor users can follow fluctuations for popular US. favourites such as Apple AAPL-Q, Microsoft MSFT-Q, Tesla TSLA-Q and Meta FB-Q outside of regular trading hours.

The hours are:

· Pre-Market: 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

· Post-Market: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Pre- and post-market data will only appear on quote pages during these times. Price changes will clearly display on quote pages and update automatically on Watchlist.

Price updates during normal market hours are presented in real-time. Pre- and post-market quotes are delayed 15 minutes.

Typically, these prices are more volatile than regular-hours prices because of decreased volumes of trade. It is also common for prices to not change.

Price changes may affect the opening price at the beginning of the next trading day.

Michael Shaye is Senior Product Manager, Financial Products, for The Globe and Mail

