Globe Investor is home to 250,000 readers who use online quotes to follow the markets. The following is a list of the most popular ETFs researched in the April-June quarter, compared to the first quarter of this year. This quote activity represents a good cross-section of Canadians and provides insight into the retail investor community.

Highlights:

The largest changes in activity were investors looking for leveraged exposure to banks and to profit from this sector’s recent volatility. The TSX Composite Banks Index (TXBA) is down 22% YTD.