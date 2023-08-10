Skip to main content

Globe Investor is home to 250,000 readers who use online quotes to follow the markets. The following is a list of the most popular stock ticker look-ups in July 2023. This quote activity represents a good cross-section of Canadians and provides insight into the retail investor community.

  • The TSX Composite (TXCX-I) was flat for the month.
  • The biggest lookup gainer was Laurentian Bank (LB-T). The Schedule 1 bank is Canada’s ninth-largest lender and is putting itself up for sale. Analysts expect a final decision on an acquirer before August 30. The stock is up 23.9% YTD versus -0.7% for the TSX Banks Index (TXBA-I).
  • Other notables are oil producers TC Energy (TRP-T) (announced a spinoff and asset sale) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG-T) - both recent favourites with energy bulls.

July+/-SymbolNameLastYTD %P/E (F)YieldSector
1TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank85.25-2.80%11.574.50%Financials
211TRP-TTC Energy48.91-9.40%11.757.70%Energy
3BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia63.84-3.80%10.836.60%Financials
4-2ENB-TEnbridge48.97-7.50%16.787.40%Energy
5-1RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada127.480.10%11.614.20%Financials
62T-TTelus23.55-9.90%17.156.30%Industrials
7-2BCE-TBCE56.65-4.80%15.776.90%Industrials
8-1AC-TAir Canada22.6917.00%Discretionary
9-3CM-TCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce55.791.90%9.426.20%Financials
10-1SU-TSuncor Energy42.6-0.80%5.00%Energy
11-1BMO-TBank of Montreal118.46-3.40%11.095.00%Financials
121NWH-UN-TNorthwest Healthcare Prop REIT7.07-25.60%11.40%Financials
133AQN-TAlgonquin Power and Utilities10.4218.10%5.50%Utilities
149SHOP-TShopify74.1157.70%192.31Technology
156BTE-TBaytex Energy5.6-7.90%1.70%Energy
1613CPG-TCrescent Point Energy11.3517.50%3.60%Energy
172CVE-TCenovus Energy26-1.00%2.20%Energy
18-1CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources82.319.50%4.40%Energy
19-4MFC-TManulife25.877.10%9.515.60%Financials
20-6TSLA-QTesla241.996.60%85.96Discretionary
2174LB-TLaurentian Bank40.3324.90%4.60%Financials
22-4NTR-TNutrien91.13-7.80%13.323.20%Materials
23-1CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway108.988.00%27.320.70%Industrials
246WEED-TCanopy Growth0.61-80.60%Health Care
252TOU-TTourmaline Oil70.453.10%1.50%Energy

The list is sorted by stocks with the most ticker look-ups on Globe Investor.
Data as-of EOD August 9 2023

