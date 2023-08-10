Globe Investor is home to 250,000 readers who use online quotes to follow the markets. The following is a list of the most popular stock ticker look-ups in July 2023. This quote activity represents a good cross-section of Canadians and provides insight into the retail investor community.

Highlights

The TSX Composite (TXCX-I) was flat for the month.

The biggest lookup gainer was Laurentian Bank (LB-T). The Schedule 1 bank is Canada’s ninth-largest lender and is putting itself up for sale. Analysts expect a final decision on an acquirer before August 30. The stock is up 23.9% YTD versus -0.7% for the TSX Banks Index (TXBA-I).

Other notables are oil producers TC Energy (TRP-T) (announced a spinoff and asset sale) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG-T) - both recent favourites with energy bulls.

