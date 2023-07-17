Globe Investor is home to 250,000 readers who use online quotes to follow the markets. The following is a list of the most popular stocks researched in the April-June quarter, compared to the first quarter of this year. This quote activity represents a good cross-section of Canadians and provides insight into the retail investor community.

Highlights

Canada’s big banks dominate the list with five in the top 10.

The biggest gainer in lookups was Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, as investors try to make sense of the possible negative impact of rising interest rates and high inflation on REITs in general. Northwest was recently ranked among the most oversold stocks on TSX.

Tesla was the only non-TSX stock to crack the list as it continues to receive storied investor interest worldwide.