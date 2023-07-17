Skip to main content

Globe Investor is home to 250,000 readers who use online quotes to follow the markets. The following is a list of the most popular stocks researched in the April-June quarter, compared to the first quarter of this year. This quote activity represents a good cross-section of Canadians and provides insight into the retail investor community.

Highlights

  • Canada’s big banks dominate the list with five in the top 10.
  • The biggest gainer in lookups was Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, as investors try to make sense of the possible negative impact of rising interest rates and high inflation on REITs in general. Northwest was recently ranked among the most oversold stocks on TSX.
  • Tesla was the only non-TSX stock to crack the list as it continues to receive storied investor interest worldwide.

Q2Q1TICKERCOMPANYLASTSECTORYIELDP/EYTD %
11 TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank83.88Finance4.6%9.7-4.3%
22 BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia65.32Finance6.5%8.5-1.5%
34 ENB-TEnbridge Inc48.64Energy7.3%16.5-8.1%
43 RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada128.12Finance4.2%10.70.6%
55 CM-TCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce56.68Finance6.1%8.03.5%
69 SU-TSuncor Energy Inc38.25Energy5.4%6.9-10.9%
77 BCE-TBCE Inc58.57Industrials6.6%18.2-1.6%
88 BMO-TBank of Montreal121.37Finance4.8%9.1-1.1%
912 AC-TAir Canada24.75Aerospace9.727.6%
1011 T-TTelus Corp24.32Industrials6.0%23.3-6.9%
116 AQN-TAlgonquin Power and Utilities Corp10.75Energy5.4%14.121.9%
1210 TRP-TTc Energy Corp51.67Energy7.2%12.0-4.3%
1313 SHOP-TShopify Inc90.55Technology200.092.6%
1425 NTR-TNutrien Ltd80.1Materials3.5%10.6-19.0%
1515 MFC-TManulife Fin24.92Finance5.9%7.83.2%
1614 CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd.74.87Energy4.8%10.4-0.4%
1717 CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc22.81Energy2.5%9.1-13.2%
1816 TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp64.3Energy1.6%12.4-5.9%
1918 BBD-B-TBombardier Inc Cl B Sv57.82Aerospace12.110.6%
2024 CP-TCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd106.59Transportation0.7%26.55.6%
2135 NWH-UN-TNorthwest Healthcare Prop REIT6.56Finance12.2%-31.0%
2219 TSLA-QTesla Inc281.38Discretionary93.9128.4%
2322 BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp4.55Energy5.6-25.2%
2420 CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp9.34Energy4.3%5.2-3.3%
2521 FTS-TFortis Inc57.34Utilities3.9%19.15.8%

Source: Globe Investor, Barchart

Data as of EOD July 14, 2023.
The list is sorted by stocks with the most ticker look-ups on Globe Investor.

