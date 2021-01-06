Here are the stocks and ETFs you looked up the most on Globe Investor in 2020

Globe Investor users, in managing their finances through a global pandemic and volatile market swings, looked up 57 million stock quotes in 2020. Here are the most viewed stock quotes by country and sector:
Top 10 Most Popular Stocks
Stock quote lookup was dominated by TSX (74%) with readers favouring blue-chip, dividend-paying companies included on the TSX Composite Index (TXCX) (71%):
- Air Canada (AC-T)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
- Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
- Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
Top 10 Most Popular ETFs
Globe Investor readers generated quotes for 849 ETFs in 2020. Total ETF quote share was dominated by iShares (29%), BMO (24%), Horizons (23%) and Vanguard (11%). Thirty-seven other providers accounted for 13%.
- BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU-T)
- iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU-T)
- iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD-T)
- BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU-T)
- BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T)
- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG-T)
- Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ-T)
- Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV-T)
- BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB-T)
- BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF (HOD-T)
Top 10 Most Popular US Stocks
Nasdaq and NYSE combined to provide 16% of total quote look-ups. Notable new 2020 inclusions are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q)
- Apple Inc (AAPL-Q)
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT-Q)
- Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q)
- Visa Inc (V-N)
- Pfizer Inc (PFE-N)
- Carnival Corp (CCL-N)
- Nio Inc (NIO-N)
- Walt Disney Company (DIS-N)
- Boeing Company (BA-N)
Top 5 Most Popular New Stock Listings Canada
- WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)
- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)
- Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T)
- Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T)
- Nuvei Corporation (NVEI-T)
Top 5 Most Popular TSX Venture Exchange
- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)
- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-X)
- MedMira Inc. (MIR-X)
- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X)
- Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-X)
Top 5 Most Popular Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
- Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-CN)
- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NTAR-CN)
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA-CN)
- FSD Pharma Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (HUGE-CN)
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VERY-CN)
Top 5 Most Popular NEO
- Mind Medicine Inc (MMED-NE)
- Emerge Ark Global Disruptive Innovation (EARK-NE)
- Horizons US Marijuana Index CAD ETF (HMUS-NE)
- Maple Leaf Green World Inc (MGW-NE)
- BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL-NE)
Top 5 Most Popular Financial Services
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
- Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Mining
- Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX-T)
- Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
- Teck Resources Limited (TECK-B-T)
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
- Kinross Gold Corporation (K-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Oil & Gas
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
- Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Industrial Products & Services
- Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)
- Bombardier Inc. (BBD-T)
- Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
- Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T)
- AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Life Sciences
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
- Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED-T)
- Aphria Inc. (APHA-T)
- HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)
- Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Consumer Products & Services
- Air Canada (AC-T)
- Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC-A-T)
- WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)
- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Technology
- Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)
- Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
- BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
- Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-T)
- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Utilities & Pipelines
- Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL-T)
- Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
- Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)
- TC Energy Corporation (TRP-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Real Estate
- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)
- Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
- Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH-UN-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Clean Technology
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-U-T)
- Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
- NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Comm & Media
- BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
- TELUS Corporation (T-T)
- Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)
- Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T)
- Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)
Top 5 Most Popular Closed-End Funds
- Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT-UN-T)
- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN-T)
- Royal Canadian Mint - Canadian Gold Reserves (MNT-T)
- Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS-T)
- Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN-T)