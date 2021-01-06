 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Globe Investor Blog

Here are the stocks and ETFs you looked up the most on Globe Investor in 2020

Globe Investor users, in managing their finances through a global pandemic and volatile market swings, looked up 57 million stock quotes in 2020. Here are the most viewed stock quotes by country and sector:

Top 10 Most Popular Stocks

Stock quote lookup was dominated by TSX (74%) with readers favouring blue-chip, dividend-paying companies included on the TSX Composite Index (TXCX) (71%):

  • Air Canada (AC-T)
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
  • Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
  • Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
  • Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
  • Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
  • Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

Top 10 Most Popular ETFs

Globe Investor readers generated quotes for 849 ETFs in 2020. Total ETF quote share was dominated by iShares (29%), BMO (24%), Horizons (23%) and Vanguard (11%). Thirty-seven other providers accounted for 13%.

  • BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU-T)
  • iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU-T)
  • iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD-T)
  • BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU-T)
  • BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T)
  • iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG-T)
  • Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ-T)
  • Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV-T)
  • BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB-T)
  • BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF (HOD-T)

Top 10 Most Popular US Stocks

Nasdaq and NYSE combined to provide 16% of total quote look-ups. Notable new 2020 inclusions are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q)
  • Apple Inc (AAPL-Q)
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT-Q)
  • Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q)
  • Visa Inc (V-N)
  • Pfizer Inc (PFE-N)
  • Carnival Corp (CCL-N)
  • Nio Inc (NIO-N)
  • Walt Disney Company (DIS-N)
  • Boeing Company (BA-N)

Top 5 Most Popular New Stock Listings Canada

  • WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)
  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)
  • Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T)
  • Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T)
  • Nuvei Corporation (NVEI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular TSX Venture Exchange

  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)
  • Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-X)
  • MedMira Inc. (MIR-X)
  • Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X)
  • Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-X)

Top 5 Most Popular Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

  • Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-CN)
  • NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NTAR-CN)
  • Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA-CN)
  • FSD Pharma Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (HUGE-CN)
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VERY-CN)

Top 5 Most Popular NEO

  • Mind Medicine Inc (MMED-NE)
  • Emerge Ark Global Disruptive Innovation (EARK-NE)
  • Horizons US Marijuana Index CAD ETF (HMUS-NE)
  • Maple Leaf Green World Inc (MGW-NE)
  • BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL-NE)

Top 5 Most Popular Financial Services

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
  • Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
  • Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
  • Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Mining

  • Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX-T)
  • Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)
  • Teck Resources Limited (TECK-B-T)
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (K-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Oil & Gas

  • Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)
  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)
  • Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)
  • Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
  • Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Industrial Products & Services

  • Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)
  • Bombardier Inc. (BBD-T)
  • Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)
  • Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T)
  • AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Life Sciences

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED-T)
  • Aphria Inc. (APHA-T)
  • HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)
  • Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Consumer Products & Services

  • Air Canada (AC-T)
  • Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC-A-T)
  • WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Technology

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)
  • Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
  • BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
  • Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-T)
  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Utilities & Pipelines

  • Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)
  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL-T)
  • Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
  • Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)
  • TC Energy Corporation (TRP-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Real Estate

  • Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)
  • Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)
  • H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
  • SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)
  • Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH-UN-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Clean Technology

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-U-T)
  • Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)
  • NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Comm & Media

  • BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
  • TELUS Corporation (T-T)
  • Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T)
  • Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Closed-End Funds

  • Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT-UN-T)
  • Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN-T)
  • Royal Canadian Mint - Canadian Gold Reserves (MNT-T)
  • Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS-T)
  • Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN-T)
Tickers mentioned in this story
