Here are the stocks and ETFs you looked up the most on Globe Investor in 2020

Globe Investor users, in managing their finances through a global pandemic and volatile market swings, looked up 57 million stock quotes in 2020. Here are the most viewed stock quotes by country and sector:

Top 10 Most Popular Stocks

Stock quote lookup was dominated by TSX (74%) with readers favouring blue-chip, dividend-paying companies included on the TSX Composite Index (TXCX) (71%):

Air Canada (AC-T)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

Top 10 Most Popular ETFs

Globe Investor readers generated quotes for 849 ETFs in 2020. Total ETF quote share was dominated by iShares (29%), BMO (24%), Horizons (23%) and Vanguard (11%). Thirty-seven other providers accounted for 13%.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU-T)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU-T)

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD-T)

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU-T)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB-T)

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG-T)

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ-T)

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV-T)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB-T)

BetaPro Crude Oil Inverse Leveraged Daily Bear ETF (HOD-T)

Top 10 Most Popular US Stocks

Nasdaq and NYSE combined to provide 16% of total quote look-ups. Notable new 2020 inclusions are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q)

Apple Inc (AAPL-Q)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT-Q)

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN-Q)

Visa Inc (V-N)

Pfizer Inc (PFE-N)

Carnival Corp (CCL-N)

Nio Inc (NIO-N)

Walt Disney Company (DIS-N)

Boeing Company (BA-N)

Top 5 Most Popular New Stock Listings Canada

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T)

Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T)

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular TSX Venture Exchange

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-X)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-X)

MedMira Inc. (MIR-X)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-X)

Top 5 Most Popular Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-CN)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NTAR-CN)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA-CN)

FSD Pharma Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (HUGE-CN)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VERY-CN)

Top 5 Most Popular NEO

Mind Medicine Inc (MMED-NE)

Emerge Ark Global Disruptive Innovation (EARK-NE)

Horizons US Marijuana Index CAD ETF (HMUS-NE)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (MGW-NE)

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL-NE)

Top 5 Most Popular Financial Services

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX-T)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-T)

Teck Resources Limited (TECK-B-T)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)

Kinross Gold Corporation (K-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Oil & Gas

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Industrial Products & Services

Interfor Corporation (IFP-T)

Bombardier Inc. (BBD-T)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T)

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Life Sciences

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED-T)

Aphria Inc. (APHA-T)

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Consumer Products & Services

Air Canada (AC-T)

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC-A-T)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-B-T)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Technology

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)

BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)

Sona Nanotech Inc. (SONA-T)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Utilities & Pipelines

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL-T)

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

TC Energy Corporation (TRP-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Real Estate

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY-UN-T)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH-UN-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Clean Technology

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-T)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-U-T)

Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Comm & Media

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

TELUS Corporation (T-T)

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)

Top 5 Most Popular Closed-End Funds