Fundata provides data and analysis services for investors and financial advisors for all Canadian mutual, segregated and exchange traded funds. Within Globe Investor, readers can find a Fundata A-E “FundGrade” score within all quote pages. FundGrade ranks funds monthly against their peers using performance and risk-adjusted metrics.

Fundata awards their highest FundGrade A+ score annual to the “best of the best” products among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a consistent high FundGrade rating throughout a calendar year.

For 2023, 101 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) receiving the A+ Award for 2023 from nearly 1,400 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace (8 per cent). The ETF universe continues to attract new investment, with $415-billion in assets under management at the end of 2023.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

Canadian mutual funds have about $1.9-trillion combined in assets under management. With some 3,200 distinct mutual funds offered by over 100 fund management firms, mutual fund investors can choose from a wide array of fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

“Designed to highlight the best of the best in the industry, and acknowledge rare and singular achievement, the FundGrade A+ rating identifies funds with not only the best risk-adjusted returns but also those demonstrating the highest level of consistency through an entire calendar year,” said Ms. Vincent. “Since inception, the A+ Awards have been known as the gold standard for recognizing superior investment fund performance, across both mutual fund and exchange-traded fund products,” she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2023, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 06/02/24 11:59pm EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
BND-T
Purpose Tactical Inv Grade Bond ETF
+0.17%17.38
CIF-T
Ishares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
+0.66%38.19
CVD-T
Ishares Convertible Bond Index ETF
+0.24%16.39
CXF-T
CI CDN Convert Bond ETF
-1%9.9
DGR-B-T
CI Wisdomtree US Qty Div Gwth Idx ETF NH
+0.35%46.49
DQI-T
CI Wisdomtree Intl Qlty Div Gwth Var Hgd ETF
+0.23%30.17
DXC-T
Dyn Ishares Active CDN Div ETF
+0.09%34
DXO-T
Dyn Ishares Act Crossover Bond ETF
+0.1%19.25
DXP-T
Dyn Ishares Active Pref Shares ETF
+0.29%20.49
FCGI-T
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
+0.16%12.77
FCMI-T
Fidelity CDN Monthly High Income ETF
-0.17%11.92
FCQH-T
Fidelity US High Qlty Cur Ntrl Index ETF
+0.41%48.96
FCUQ-T
Fidelity US High Quality Index ETF
+0.5%51.97
FIE-T
Ishares CDN Fin Mthly Income ETF
+0.44%6.91
FIXD-NE
Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
+0.06%17.44
FLCP-T
Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF
+0.06%17.44
FPR-T
CI Preferred Share ETF
+0.1%20.5
HAL-T
Horizons Active CDN Dividend ETF
+0.16%18.63
HAZ-T
Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF
+0.28%32.62
HCRE-T
Horizons Eql Wght Can REIT Index ETF
+0.69%24.7
HEWB-T
Horizons Eql Wght Can Banks Index ETF
+0.8%30.33
HFR-T
Horizons Active Floating Rate Bond ETF
+0.1%9.87
HURA-T
Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF
-1.53%38.5
HXQ-T
Horizons Nasdaq 100 Index ETF
+0.95%68.97
HXT-T
Horizons S&P Tsx60 Index ETF
+0.41%53.72
MCLC-T
Manulife Mltfactor CDN Large Cap Uh ETF
+0.29%35.05
MCSM-T
Manulife Mulfact CDN Smid Cap Idx ETF
0%35.34
MKB-T
Mackenzie Core Pls CDN Fixed Income ETF
+0.32%18.64
NALT-T
NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF
-0.35%22.97
NUBF-T
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
+0.28%21.26
PSB-T
Invesco 1 To 5 Yrladder Inv Grd Bd ETF
-0.18%17.08
PXC-T
Invesco FTSE RAFI CAD Idx ETF
+0.2%35.09
QCH-NE
Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF
+0.92%73.71
QDXH-T
Mackenzie Intl Equity Index ETF CAD Hgd
+0.39%124.55
QQC-F-T
Invesco QQQ Index ETF
+0.94%143.36
QTIP-NE
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF [Cad-Hedged]
-0.33%84.25
RBNK-T
RBC CDN Bank Yield Index ETF
+1.13%23.2
RIT-T
CI Canadian REIT ETF
+0.12%16.15
RUD-T
RBC Quant US Div Leaders ETF
+1.04%59.01
TCSB-T
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladd
-0.07%14.39
THE-T
TD Intl Equity CAD Hedge Index ETF
+0.25%23.87
TPRF-T
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
+0.21%9.69
TQGD-T
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
+0.23%17.38
VBAL-T
Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
+0.34%29.77
VCE-T
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
+0.46%46.28
VDY-T
Vanguard FTSE CDN High Div Yld Index ETF
+0.39%41.47
VEF-T
Vanguard FTSE Dev AC Ex US ETF CAD Hdg
+0.19%52.56
VEQT-T
Vanguard All Equity ETF Portfolio
+0.48%37.98
VFV-T
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
+0.55%120.06
VGG-T
Vanguard US Div Appr ETF
+0.31%80.51
VGRO-T
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
+0.31%32.51
VI-T
Vanguard FTSE Dev All Cap Na ETF
+0.38%37.02
VSC-T
Vanguard CDN Short Term Corp Bd ETF
-0.04%23.16
XEQT-T
Ishares Core Equity ETF
+0.49%28.6
XEU-T
Ishares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
+0.36%28.06
XGRO-T
Ishares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
+0.42%26.44
XHB-T
Ishares CDN Hybrid Corp Bond ETF
+0.26%18.93
XIN-T
Ishares MSCI EAFE Index ETF
+0.3%33.96
XIU-T
Ishares S&P TSX 60 Index ETF
+0.37%32.21
XMV-T
Ishares Edge MSCI Min Vol Can ETF
+0.13%39.48
XQQ-T
Ishares Nasdaq 100 Index ETF
+0.95%136.45
XSH-T
Ishares Core CDN ST Corp Maple Bnd ETF
+0.05%18.31
XSMC-T
Ishares SP US Small Cap Index ETF
+1.38%28.61
XTR-T
Ishares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
+0.19%10.32
XWD-T
Ishares MSCI World Index ETF
+0.5%80.01
ZCON-T
BMO Conservative ETF
-0.25%32.42
ZCS-T
BMO Short Corp Bond ETF
+0.07%13.35
ZDB-T
BMO Discount Bond ETF
+0.14%14.48
ZDM-T
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged To CAD Index ETF
+0.29%27.87
ZEB-T
BMO S&P TSX Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
+1%34.38
ZEQ-T
BMO MSCI EU Hq Hcad ETF
+1.31%30.23
ZGI-T
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
+0.12%40.26
ZGQ-T
BMO MSCI All Cntry Wrld High Qlty ETF
+0.89%60.25
ZGRO-T
BMO Growth ETF
+0.4%39.73
ZLB-T
BMO Low Volatility CAD Equity ETF
+0.31%42.03
ZLC-T
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
+0.2%14.97
ZLU-T
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF CAD
-0.19%46.9
ZMP-T
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
+0.15%13.38
ZQQ-T
BMO Nasdaq 100 Hedged To CAD Index ETF
+0.97%126.25
ZUQ-T
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
+0.82%73.76
ZWE-T
BMO Europe High Div CC CAD Hedge ETF
+0.25%20.15
ZXM-T
CI Morningstar Intl Momentum Idx ETF
+0.31%38.36

