Fundata provides data and analysis services for investors and financial advisors for all Canadian mutual, segregated and exchange traded funds. Within Globe Investor, readers can find a Fundata A-E “FundGrade” score within all quote pages. FundGrade ranks funds monthly against their peers using performance and risk-adjusted metrics.

Fundata awards their highest FundGrade A+ score annual to the “best of the best” products among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a consistent high FundGrade rating throughout a calendar year.

For 2023, 101 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) receiving the A+ Award for 2023 from nearly 1,400 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace (8 per cent). The ETF universe continues to attract new investment, with $415-billion in assets under management at the end of 2023.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

Canadian mutual funds have about $1.9-trillion combined in assets under management. With some 3,200 distinct mutual funds offered by over 100 fund management firms, mutual fund investors can choose from a wide array of fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

“Designed to highlight the best of the best in the industry, and acknowledge rare and singular achievement, the FundGrade A+ rating identifies funds with not only the best risk-adjusted returns but also those demonstrating the highest level of consistency through an entire calendar year,” said Ms. Vincent. “Since inception, the A+ Awards have been known as the gold standard for recognizing superior investment fund performance, across both mutual fund and exchange-traded fund products,” she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2023, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.