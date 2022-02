Fundata provides Globe Investor readers a single, easy-to-understand measure to understand fund quality through FundGrade scores from A-E.

Scores are available within Globe Investor products including Watchlist, fund price quotes and the screener.

Fundata recently awarded these 62 ETFs a ranking of A+ from 1,216 listed in Canada that have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance in up to 10 years of history.

Michael Shaye, Senior Product Manager, Financial Products, The Globe and Mail