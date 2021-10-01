 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investor Education

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Investor Clinic

Dividend investors, don’t lose sleep over the OAS clawback

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

People are often advised to invest in stocks that are eligible for the Canadian dividend tax credit, because such dividends are taxed more favourably than dividends from U.S. stocks. However, as I understand it, the Old Age Security “clawback” is based on a taxable income figure that is calculated using the grossed-up amount of the dividend, which would inflate one’s income and could lead to reduced OAS benefits. Would U.S. stocks be a better choice for seniors who have reached the OAS clawback threshold?

The short answer is no. While it’s true that Canadian dividends can increase the OAS clawback (formally known as the OAS recovery tax), that’s not a reason to avoid them. As I’ll demonstrate, thanks to the Canadian dividend tax credit, any reduction of OAS benefits is far outweighed by the favourable tax treatment of Canadian dividends compared with other types of investment income such as U.S. dividends or interest.

For the following example, I used numbers generated with the “Investment Income Tax Calculator” at TaxTips.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Consider two single seniors, Eugene and Catherine. We’ll assume both live in Ontario and have identical annual incomes of $50,860, consisting of a private pension ($35,000), Canada Pension Plan ($8,400) and Old Age Security ($7,460). Because their incomes are less than the OAS clawback threshold of $79,845 for 2021, neither is subject to the OAS pension recovery tax – yet.

Now, let’s assume Eugene and Catherine both inherit $1-million, which they plan to invest.

Eugene, who wants to minimize his OAS clawback, decides to avoid Canadian stocks and invest the entire $1-million in U.S. stocks, whose dividends are not grossed-up for tax purposes. Assuming an average dividend yield of 3 per cent, he would generate an additional $30,000 of income annually that would be taxed at his marginal rate. (I’m ignoring withholding tax on U.S. dividends to keep things simple.)

With his U.S. dividends included, Eugene’s total income would rise to $80,860. That’s just above the OAS clawback threshold, resulting in a modest OAS repayment of about $152 (calculated as 15 per cent of the amount by which his income exceeds the clawback threshold).

Eugene’s total income tax owing – including the small OAS clawback – would be $17,080, which would result in net after-tax income of $63,780.

Now, let’s turn to Catherine. She doesn’t buy the argument that Canadian dividends should be avoided because of the OAS clawback. She’s convinced that, because of the dividend tax credit, Canadian dividends are still the best choice even if she has to repay more OAS.

Let’s see whether she’s right.

Story continues below advertisement

Assuming Catherine earns the same 3-per-cent yield that Eugene does, she would also generate an additional $30,000 of income. But for tax purposes, the amount would be grossed up to $41,400, which is 1.38 times the actual amount of dividends.

So far, this seems like a bad deal for Catherine. She receives $30,000 of actual dividends, but would have to report $41,400 of dividend income on her tax return, pushing her total income to $92,260. This would trigger an OAS clawback of $1,862 – about 12 times the size of Eugene’s OAS clawback.

But this is where the dividend tax credit (DTC) comes in. The purpose of grossing up Canadian dividends is to approximate the amount of pretax profit a company would theoretically have to earn in order to pay its own income tax and distribute the rest as dividends. To avoid double taxation, the DTC, in effect, gives the investor “credit” for the corporate tax that’s presumed to have already been paid.

In Catherine’s case, the effect of the DTC is dramatic. Even though the gross-up of Canadian dividends would make her taxable income significantly higher than Eugene’s, the combined federal and provincial DTC would reduce her total taxes payable – including the higher OAS clawback – to just $11,700. Result: Catherine would pocket $69,160 in after-tax income – $5,380 more than Eugene.

Eugene’s mistake was to focus solely on reducing his OAS clawback, which caused him to miss out on the far more substantial tax savings from the DTC. U.S. stocks still have a place in a well-diversified portfolio, of course, but investing in them exclusively to reduce the OAS recovery tax is a misguided strategy.

“It’s always best for individuals to do some analysis of their own situation,” says Dorothy Kelt of TaxTips.ca. She recommends using one of the many tax calculators on the site or consulting with a financial or tax adviser.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s worth noting that the increased taxable income from the dividend gross-up can affect other benefits and credits, such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Canada Child Benefit, GST/HST tax credit and age amount credit, Ms. Kelt says.

But for seniors, the bottom line is: “Don’t avoid Canadian dividends because of the OAS clawback. They are more tax-efficient than most other types of income, and can reduce your taxes even though your clawback is increasing,” she says.

E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com. I’m not able to respond personally to e-mails but I choose certain questions to answer in my column.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies