Gambling is for the casino, not your retirement nest egg

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investor Education

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Investor Clinic

Gambling is for the casino, not your retirement nest egg

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

I am a retiree who manages my own stock portfolio. I need to be a bit aggressive because the total potential income is inadequate for my retirement needs, so I allocate 5 to 8 per cent to gambling on startups. I originally bought these stocks in my tax-free savings account expecting that if I got lucky, the significant gain would be tax-free. However, I failed to consider the other edge of the sword, which is that losses are not claimable. Do you have an opinion as to where I should best hold them?

If it were my retirement money, I wouldn’t be gambling on startups at all. The risk of losing all or part of your investment is too great. According to Statistics Canada, just 63 per cent of new companies remain in business after five years, and the survival rate drops to 43 per cent after 10 years. Even among companies that make it, many limp along for years and never achieve the ambitious goals set out in their business plans.

Yet many investors can’t resist the allure of a big score, so they pile into startups, “story” stocks and initial public offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

“A wealth of research demonstrates that IPOs have, in general, lousy returns with very high risk,” investment adviser and author William Bernstein writes in his book, The Investor’s Manifesto. But investors still flock to them because “IPOs are the investment equivalent of a lottery ticket.”

The data bear that out. Of the 8,286 U.S. IPOs from 1975 to 2015, nearly 60 per cent had negative returns after five years, according to data compiled by University of Florida professor Jay Ritter. Of those, about 70 per cent lost more than half of their value, as measured from the closing price on the first day of trading. Just 1 per cent of IPOs posted five-year returns of 1,000 per cent or more – the proverbial “ten-baggers” that investors dream about.

With odds like that, do you really believe you can reliably pick the winners and avoid companies that run out of cash, get crushed by the competition or turn out to be frauds? Unless you possess special insights about a particular company, it’s like throwing darts at a dartboard. Capping your startup investments at 5 per cent to 8 per cent of your portfolio will help to control your risk, but that doesn’t make it a good idea.

There is, however, a relatively safe way to get exposure to those rare stocks with big returns. Instead of buying individual companies, consider holding broad exchange-traded funds that track indexes such as the S&P/TSX Composite, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 or Russell 2000. When the next Microsoft, Amazon or Shopify comes along, you’ll be guaranteed to own a piece of it. And you’ll avoid the risk that one of your picks blows up in your face.

You mentioned that you want to generate more income in retirement, but startups won’t help in that regard because they don’t pay dividends. Another option is to invest in blue-chip dividend stocks – such as banks, utilities, power producers, telecoms and real estate investment trusts – that will enhance your cash flow without unduly increasing your risk. Many such stocks raise their dividends regularly, so your income will grow in retirement and protect your spending power from inflation. (For examples, see my model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio at tgam.ca/dividendportfolio.)

As for the tax implications of gambling on startups, you are correct that losses in a TFSA cannot be used to offset capital gains for tax purposes. But you’re investing with the intention of making money, not losing it. If you expect, on balance, to lose money investing in unproven companies, you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.

On the other hand, if you expect to make a killing on startups – that is, you are confident that your gains from a few home runs will far outweigh potential losses from the others – then it would make sense to hold your stocks in a TFSA. That way, if you do get “lucky” and one of your stocks goes to the moon, you won’t face any capital gains tax on your net winnings. The problem here is that the decision on where to hold your risky stocks depends on how they perform, and that’s not known.

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, don’t just rely on your portfolio to make ends meet in retirement. If money is tight, look for ways to cut your expenses. This could include small things, such as switching to a cheaper cable or cellphone package, or more significant changes such as downsizing your home. These things are under your control, unlike the returns of risky startups.

Bottom line: If you try to gamble your way to a happy retirement, you could end up imperilling it instead.

E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com. I’m not able to respond personally to e-mails but I choose certain questions to answer in my column.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies