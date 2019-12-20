Test your investing smarts with our year-end quiz

1 Santa Claus is planning to sell his marijuana stocks and claim a tax loss. The last day he can sell his shares so he can claim a loss for 2019 is: A. Dec. 26 B. Dec. 27 C. Dec. 30 D. Dec. 31 Answer: B. Dec. 27

2 As of Jan. 1, 2020, the annual contribution limit for the tax-free savings account will: A. Rise to $6,500 from $6,000 B. Rise to $6,000 from $5,550 C. Remain at $6,000 D. Rise by the same percentage as the consumer price index Answer: C. Remain at $6,000

3 Which of the following companies did not cut its dividend in 2019? A. SIR Royalty Income Fund B. SNC-Lavalin C. Kraft Heinz D. Corus Entertainment Answer: D. Corus Entertainment

4 Which of the following companies did not raise its dividend in 2019? A. Russel Metals B. Rogers Communications C. Cineplex D. Toromont Industries Answer: A. Russel Metals

5 As of Dec. 17, the yield on the five-year Government of Canada bond was about: A. 2.29 per cent B. 1.67 per cent C. 1.23 per cent D. 0.98 per cent Answer: B. 1.67 per cent

6 As of Dec. 17, the three best-performing stocks on the S&P/TSX Composite Index for 2019 were, in descending order: A. Home Capital, Air Canada, TMX Group B. Boyd Group, WestJet, WSP Global C. Shopify, Ballard Power Systems, Alacer Gold D. Chorus Aviation, WSP Global, BRP Answer: C. Shopify, Ballard Power Systems, Alacer Gold

7 Years ago, Mrs. Claus purchased 200 shares of Rudolph Transportation Co. at $21 each. On Dec. 19, when the shares were trading at $53 each, she donated the shares to charity. If her marginal tax rate is 40 per cent, she would pay capital gains tax of: A. $6,400 B. $2,560 C. $1,280 D. zero Answer: D. zero

8 For an individual who started Canada Pension Plan benefits in 2019 at age 65, the maximum monthly CPP payment is ______. The average monthly CPP amount is ______. A. $717.87, $651.76 B. $921.35, $870.19 C. $1,038.76, $345.15 D. $1,154.58, $679.16 Answer: D. $1,154.58, $679.16

9 North Pole Candy Cane Co. trades at $87 a share and pays a quarterly dividend of $1. If the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21, the company’s dividend payout ratio is about: A. 97 per cent B. 68 per cent C. 4.6 per cent D. Not known Answer: A. 97 per cent

10 In a non-registered account, Steve buys 300 shares of XYZ Corp. at $55 each. A month later, he sells 200 shares at $80. Finally, he transfers the remaining 100 shares to his tax-free savings account when the share price is $90. The transfer results in a capital gain of: A. Zero B. $500 C. $1,200 D. $3,500 Answer: D. $3,500

11 Assuming the S&P/TSX Composite Index finishes this year with a gain, it will have risen _____ times and fallen _____ times on an annual basis in the 20 years through 2019. A. 18, 2 B. 16, 4 C. 14, 6 D. 12, 8 Answer: C. 14, 6

12 On Dec. 4, the Bank of Canada _____ the target for the overnight rate, which is currently ______. A. Left unchanged; 1.75 per cent B. Left unchanged; 2 per cent C. Lowered; 1.75 per cent D. Lowered; 2 per cent Answer: A. Left unchanged; 1.75 per cent

13 If you’d purchased $10,000 of Royal Bank shares 20 years ago and reinvested all of your dividends, as of Dec. 16 your stake (ignoring taxes) would be worth about: A. $42,100 B. $83,300 C. $136,200 D. $2.1-million Answer: C. $136,200

14 All else being equal, when a stock price rises: A. The dividend yield and P/E both rise B. The dividend yield and P/E both fall C. The dividend yield rises and the P/E falls D. The dividend yield falls and the P/E rises Answer: D. The dividend yield falls and the P/E rises

15 Which statement is false? A. Old Age Security benefits are taxable B. Minimum RRIF withdrawals are not taxable C. Return of capital reduces the investor’s cost base D. Reinvested distributions increase the cost base Answer: B. Minimum RRIF withdrawals are not taxable

