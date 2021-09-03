 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investor Education

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Investor Clinic

Why I’m banking on dividend hikes

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Today, I’ll briefly review my model dividend portfolio’s performance. Then I’ll discuss how I am reinvesting most of the cash that’s accumulated over the past few months.

Launched on Oct. 1, 2017, with $100,000 of virtual money, the model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio finished August with a value of $148,969.18. That represents a total return – from share price gains and dividends – of nearly 49 per cent, or about 10.7 per cent on an annualized basis.

I’m pleased with that performance, but I’m not gloating. Over the same nearly four-year period, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has posted a total annualized return of 10.6 per cent, so it’s basically a dead heat.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to the portfolio’s core mission of dividend growth, however, the results have been especially gratifying. When the portfolio started, it was generating about $4,094 of annualized income based on dividend rates at the time. Now, thanks to dozens of dividend increases and regular reinvestments of cash, the portfolio’s projected annualized income has grown to $5,937 – an increase of 45 per cent.

CIBC strikes deal to be sole issuer of Costco Mastercards in Canada

Trudeau targets banks, promises surtax on profits

Even during the pandemic, the dividend hikes have kept on coming. So far this year, I’ve received “raises” from nine companies: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. , BCE Inc. , Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP , Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Capital Power Corp. , Canadian Utilities Ltd. , Restaurant Brands International Inc. , Telus Corp. and TC Energy Corp. .

Before the end of the year, I expect to see increases from several more stocks, including Emera Inc. , Enbridge Inc. and Fortis Inc. . What’s more, as soon as the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions lifts its moratorium on dividend increases, I’ll be looking for the four Canadian banks in the portfolio to raise their payouts, perhaps substantially.

With copious amounts of cash sitting on banks’ balance sheets after a series of strong quarters, analysts say bank dividend hikes are overdue.

“The two most critical measures of financial strength – earnings and capital – have never been higher for the Canadian banks,” Rob Wessel, managing partner with Hamilton ETFs, said in a recent note. “The case for allowing a resumption of dividend increases is overwhelming.”

OSFI is taking a cautious position, however, amid predictions of a potentially severe fourth wave of COVID-19 as fall weather looms. Unless the banks increase dividends in the middle of a quarter, which would be unusual, investors will likely have to wait at least until the banks’ fiscal fourth-quarter reporting season begins in late November, Mr. Wessel said.

“On the bright side, the longer OSFI waits, the larger the eventual increase will be,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

How big will those bank dividend increases be? With dividend payout ratios having fallen, on average, to about 37 per cent of core earnings – below the typical target range of 40 per cent to 50 per cent – some analysts expect to see double-digit increases when OSFI finally gives the green light.

With that in mind, today I’m announcing two purchases.

First, I’ve added 10 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank , bringing my total to 80 shares. TD’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio – a measure of financial strength – is 14.5 per cent, which is the highest among the big Canadian banks. This capital buffer gives TD “enhanced flexibility to deliver above-average dividend growth and share buybacks” as well as potential mergers and acquisitions, Scott Chan, analyst with Canaccord Genuity, said in a note after the bank’s third-quarter earnings.

For my second purchase, I’ve added 10 shares of Royal Bank of Canada , for a total of 60 shares. Like TD, Royal also has a strong capital position that could lead to above-average dividend increases and share buybacks, Mr. Chan said. (Both purchases were executed at Tuesday’s closing prices and together consumed $2,115.30 of cash. The additional shares are reflected in the latest model portfolio update.)

Given investors’ enthusiasm for bank dividend hikes, I wouldn’t be surprised to see bank stocks rally when the moratorium is lifted. That’s why I’m buying now – and avoiding the rush.

E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com. I’m not able to respond personally to e-mails but I choose certain questions to answer in my column.

Story continues below advertisement

Special to The Globe and Mail

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies