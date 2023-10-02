No matter what market conditions prevail, quality is key, according to the portfolio managers of the Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund. To find out what that means and how they find it, we sat down with Darren McKiernan, senior vice-president and portfolio manager at Mackenzie Investments where he is head of the global equity and income team, and Ome Saidi and Katherine Owen, vice-presidents and portfolio managers. In this discussion, we ask about their investment approach, how they stay motivated and the first stock they ever bought.
What was your first job?
Darren: I started my career at a bank-owned Canadian asset manager back in 1995, the year of the Quebec referendum [on sovereignty]. When I applied for the job, I was given a [Montreal-based] company to look at called Seagram, which was still an iconic, TSE-traded Canadian-based company. I had to present my report to the firm’s board, and they asked me pretty directly, “Well, what happens if the referendum leads to secession?” I said, “Well, Seagram’s sales are going to go up, and we’ll be drinking a lot more.” Fortunately, there was a bit more to my analysis and I got the job.
Katherine: I actually started out in retail sales for a very short period of time, because I always knew I wanted to be in investing, and I wanted to help people in an advisory role. Then, very quickly, I realized I wanted to move more to the analytical and research side.
Ome: I started my career on Bay Street at the same place Darren was working at the time. He was very kind to me and very helpful. I had been pretty enterprising in school, so I was doing a few things and I was making a decent amount of money — but I actually took a substantial pay cut to go work with Darren.
Why are high-quality companies important, particularly during times of market uncertainty?
Katherine: When you think about the financial attributes of quality companies, they tend to be the leaders of their industry with very strong competitive advantages, very strong moats, if you will. That’s what enables them to generate very strong cash flow through very strong margins. In difficult times, they can use that cash flow to make their business stronger through research and development, share buybacks, scooping up competitors or paying dividends.
How do you assess a company’s quality?
Darren: The first thing is whether the business will be around in 15, 20 years and beyond. It sounds simple, but when you think about the world, how dynamic it is, how fluid things are, it’s a tricky thing to answer. I think people are still going to be feeding their pets, they’re probably still going to be drinking Johnny Walker and Jameson whiskey. On a more esoteric level, however, there are companies that we own like industrial gas companies, where their customers sign 20-year contracts. That translates into pretty predictable long-term revenue streams — another sign of quality.
What keeps you up at night?
Darren: I can tell you without a doubt, the most stressful time in my career was during the 2008 global financial crisis, because we’d never seen that before. There’s no such thing as a risk-free investment. It’s something the team has a much greater appreciation for because we all went through that crisis.
Ome: I sleep very well, and the reason is twofold. First, I have the privilege of all the information we have now, so I know what different markets have done in environments that are very different from today’s. The second reason is personal. I grew up in Africa in Ivory Coast and there were difficult times. Through those difficult times, you see the fight goes on and you have business owners who figure out a way to make things work. So, it makes you believe in the power of human enterprise.
How do you decide whether to trade or hold a stock?
Darren: Overwhelmingly, it’s because the thesis has changed. Which is a much nicer way of saying the fundamental view of the company was wrong. If we have a better idea, if we’re paying a lower price for what we think to be a superior business, then it’s an easy decision.
Ome: Also, better opportunities. We’re not typically traders, but in March 2020, Darren called me at 8 a.m., and I was on my way back from the gym. We were so excited because there were so many things to buy. We were watching stocks such as ASML Holding and LVMH, and were able to buy them at much lower levels, respectively, in all our mandates. In times like that, you can actually be more active. Opportunities can drive activity.
Before we end the interview, let’s do a final question. Giving a one-word answer, what is the first stock you ever bought?
Darren: Seagram’s, naturally!
Katherine: I think it might have been Seagram too.
Darren, Katherine and Ome have been on the same page since the beginning, and the team has continued to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise, seeking growth for their investors. They remain hyper-focused on quality and bringing new thinking to important challenges facing investors.
