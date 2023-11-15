The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60- and 120-month periods. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5; the next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2; and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Data for the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November of that year.

The returns posted by the Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 10.05% (1 year), 4.03% (3 years), 2.45% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 2.56% (since its inception on May 12, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The fund stands out in the ‘Multi-Sector Fixed Income fund’’ category for the 5-year period out of a total of 37 funds by obtaining a digital trophy.

The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund/ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any unitholder, that would have reduced returns. The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.