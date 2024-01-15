Forecasts for both stock and bond markets are looking up, but the road ahead could be bumpy. Investors hoping for stable, consistent returns over the next decade would be wise to consider an active, diversified approach.
That was one of the messages Ian Riach, senior vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, shared at the firm’s Global Investment Outlook event held in Toronto on Dec. 7.
While long-term capital market expectations are higher in 2024 than they were last year, “It will not be a set-it-and-forget-it exercise for portfolio managers,” he said at the event. Instead, portfolio managers will have to use their discretion to adjust their strategic asset mix, based on market conditions, to achieve investment goals.
Mr. Riach, also chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust Canada, in which he oversees the investment management of Franklin Templeton’s private wealth business, expects growth in the shorter term to remain tepid in most regions in the wake of tight financial conditions – especially in Europe. That’s due to higher interest rates and contractionary monetary policies. “In Canada and the U.S., they’re not overly tight now, but they’re definitely not stimulative.”
Given higher yields than we have seen for some time, expected returns for bonds have become more attractive from an income and a capital gains perspective, he noted.
“We are seeing some pretty good yields in Canada. If you venture outside of the government space, you’re getting decent spreads from Canadian corporate bonds,” Mr. Riach said. “And if you venture outside Canada, yields are even more attractive, but they come with some risks.”
On the equities front, he suggested that returns will revert to longer-term averages in the developed markets space and will outperform bonds. “We like the way equities are looking right now for the longer term, particularly in Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE), largely due to low valuations in this asset class.”
According to Mr. Riach, the structural investment drivers for long-term growth will include investment in energy – both conventional and renewable, more efficient supply chains and artificial intelligence.
He anticipates earnings growth and dividend yields will be the primary determinants of equity returns, compared with the pandemic era during which expanding valuations played a large role in returns.
As well, emerging markets should outperform most developed markets based on their high expected growth rates, but they will be more volatile. Emerging markets will also benefit from an upturn in manufacturing activity, especially in technology-related industries.
In the U.S., equities are looking attractive and will benefit from stabilizing rates, which will lead to more consistent earnings and profitability growth.
Equities in the EAFE markets have the most favorable outlook among developed markets but there are still short-term challenges, especially in the Eurozone. “As things start to stabilize, the valuation discount that exists between the Eurozone and North America is expected to narrow,” Mr. Riach said.
Over the next 10 years, Franklin Templeton’s return expectations are an average of 8.6 per cent for EAFE and emerging markets, 7.4 per cent for U.S. equities and 7.2 per cent for Canadian equities. Government of Canada bonds are expected to generate 3.9 per cent and Canadian investment-grade corporate bonds 6 per cent.
Mr. Riach is especially cautious on Canada because of its debt loads – the highest debt-to-household income ratio in the G7.1 With interest rates rising faster than disposable income, Canadians are likely to divert their spending from consumables to areas such as rents and mortgage payments. That will be a headwind for growth.
He doesn’t see further interest rate increases on the horizon but feels that higher interest rates will prevail in the absence of signs of fiscal austerity. Rates should decline in Canada before the U.S. and stay lower, largely due to Canada’s slightly lower real gross domestic growth forecast. By the end of 2024, interest rates are expected to stabilize.
“We believe, we’ve seen the last of central bank rate hikes, but we don’t see a sudden or pronounced pivot unless the economy starts to fall off the rails,” Mr. Riach said.
There’s some pessimism about U.S. economic prospects. Recessionary risks are high, suggested Jeff Schulze, director and head of economic and market strategy at ClearBridge Investments in New York, part of Franklin Templeton.
“Last year, everybody suggested a recession was going to happen in 2023. However, fast forward 12 months and everybody believes that a soft landing in the U.S. economy is going to happen.
We will have to get through the next three quarters before we can embrace the soft landing narrative a little bit more aggressively,” said Mr. Schulze at the event.
Rising delinquency rates are typically a sign of consumer balance sheet fatigue and increasing recession odds.2 “Higher inflation in periods of economic growth have historically only followed sustained Fed rate cut cycles by almost two quarters on average,” he said.3
With the Fed likely to pursue “higher for longer” monetary policy, Mr. Schulze said history suggests that economic re-acceleration is unlikely to happen right away. “Until we can get to the middle part of next year, and I can see what Fed tightening has done to the economy, our base case continues to be a recession.”
This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice.
The views expressed are those of the investment manager and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region or market.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund fact/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.
Franklin Templeton Canada is a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.
2HELOC stands for Home Equity Line of Credit. Data as of June 30, 2023, latest available as of Sept. 30, 2023. Source: NY Fed, Equifax, NBER. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
3Rate Cut Cycles of at least 75 bps that did not occur within broader hiking cycles. Data as of June 30, 2023, latest available as of Sept. 30, 2023. Source: BEA, Federal Reserve, FactSet, NBER. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investors cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Franklin Templeton. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.