Providing exposure to real assets can help advisors build resilient portfolios for their investor clients. Yet, investors get only partial benefits of this asset class though public market real estate investment trusts (REITs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding companies with indirect exposure to infrastructure, farmland and timber.
“We often hear from advisors that they want access to private real assets for high-net-worth and mass-affluent clients, but that’s a struggle because of the lack of choice,” says Eric Menzer, senior managing director, Manulife Investment Management.
Even the wealthiest clients are challenged to get diversified exposure. Typically, the minimum investment for private real asset funds begins in the low millions of dollars as they cater primarily to institutional investors.
Even then, a fund might specialize in just one real asset such as private real estate, Mr. Menzer notes. He says it can be prudent to allocate as much as 20 per cent of client portfolios to a diversified sleeve of private real assets. That’s especially true since 2022, when the classic balanced portfolio of public equities and fixed income showed its flaws.
Whatever the allocation, the case for getting clients a diversified sleeve of private real assets is strong given how they can protect against market shocks.
Research shows that in the 20 years ended Dec. 31, 2022, the annualized returns on private real assets – such as farmland (11.7 percent), Canadian real estate (9.3 per cent) and infrastructure (9.2 per cent) – outpaced U.S. equities (8.9 per cent). Private U.S. real estate (8.2 per cent) and private timberland (6.1 per cent) also far surpassed Canadian fixed income (3.7 per cent) and U.S. fixed income (3.1 per cent).
In aggregate, a globally diversified portfolio of real assets provides a hybrid return of growth and income, Mr. Menzer says. “The general rule of thumb for real assets is that half their return is from income.”
Despite the potential upsides of this asset class, advisors are challenged in getting diversified exposure, with only one obstacle being the high minimum investments. Most advisors don’t have the skill set to build a diversified sleeve in client portfolios, Mr. Menzer says.
However, a new breed of actively managed, private multi-real asset funds have emerged in the past few years that cater to accredited investors. Among them is Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund, which offers exposure to globally diversified private real assets.
“It’s a single-ticket solution, which we believe is particularly attractive for many advisors,” says Mr. Menzer, a senior portfolio manager for the fund.
The fund’s management team uses a top-down approach, informed by macroeconomic research from Manulife Investment Management’s capital markets and economic teams. The portfolio managers allocate investor capital into its long-running real asset funds, used widely by institutional clients. In fact, Manulife Investment Management is the world’s largest timberland real asset investor and among the top five-largest agricultural real asset investors.¹
“We also use an open architecture approach, investing in strategies by hand-picked third-party active managers,” he says.
There’s another advantage for advisors and their clients. Typically, private real asset funds involve “J-curve” performance, in which new investor capital can remain dormant for a few years before actually being invested. “The reason is it takes time for fund managers to build deal pipelines,” Mr. Menzer says.
That lag may suit patient institutional investors who are managing pools of assets in perpetuity, he adds. But it doesn’t suit retail clients with shorter timelines; they need their money working from the start.
Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund overcomes the J-curve problem. As of Jan. 31, part of its portfolio, comprising less than 30 per cent of assets under management (AUM), consists of publicly traded real asset exposure through ETFs and fixed income securities. That allows new investor capital to get working immediately. As new private market opportunities emerge, that capital is moved into those investments.
“This all happens behind the scenes,” Mr. Menzer says. “Advisors and clients experience seamless exposure to a diversified portfolio of real assets, made up mostly of private, actively managed opportunities de-correlated from public markets.”
Manulife Investment Management portfolio managers oversee all strategies, including third-party subadvisors who are vetted thoroughly. The high-level framework for assessing is what he calls the “three Ps”: people (the managers), process (their strategies) and performance (the track records).
Once invested, portfolio managers like Mr. Menzer meet with third-party management teams at least quarterly. That includes visiting assets for first-hand understanding.
“We’re not just looking at the financial statements and research, we’re getting out there to see timberland and agricultural operations,” he says.
Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund has been available to accredited investors since 2022, but has been open to institutional investors since 2015. The fund’s significant growth in AUM speaks to the importance of having experience in this category, Mr. Menzer says.
“Our job is constantly seeking to allocate investor capital where it’s going to be treated the best on a risk-adjusted basis,” he says. “We do all the heavy lifting so advisors can focus on helping clients meet their objectives like retiring well.”
1 IPE research, as of Jan. 29. Ranking is based on total natural capital assets under management (AUM), which include forestry/timberland and agriculture/farmland AUM. Firms were asked to provide AUM, and the as of dates vary from Dec. 31, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Manulife. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.