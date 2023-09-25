Although shares of many airlines, hotel and restaurant chains, and entertainment venues have climbed from their pandemic lows, many have yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. And with concerns about a possible economic slowdown or recession on the horizon, the travel and leisure sector is now facing questions about its near-term outlook.
Yet, it’s the long-term trends that appeal to Kushal Agarwal, portfolio manager at Harvest ETFs in Oakville, Ont. Identifying them a few years ago led firm to introduce Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF TRVL, a first-of-its-kind fund for Canadian investors.
“When we launched [the fund], the trendlines from about the mid-2000s up until the pandemic were pretty clear,” Mr. Agarwal says. “There is structural, long-term rising demand for travel because of two key reasons. Baby boomers have an enormous discretionary spending cushion and access to travel has grown exponentially.”
Those trends will continue through this economic cycle, the next and onward, he says. Travel isn’t quite becoming a staple for households and families, but it’s close. And as the boomer cohort transfers its wealth, younger generations will be able to spend more on trips and entertainment.
“Many people see it as an essential part of their spending now,” says Michael Kovacs, president and CEO of Harvest ETFs.
Furthermore, a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes in many emerging market countries represents another tailwind, Mr. Agarwal notes.
Currently, the S&P 500 Hotel Restaurants & Leisure Industry Index remains more than 40 per cent lower than its pre-pandemic peak in 2019. Airlines, another component in this space, have a ways to go to reach their pre-pandemic highs. U.S. airline valuations are still about 40 per cent below where they were as a group when COVID-19 emerged.
“There’s a lot more upside to go,” says Andrew Pyle, senior investment advisor and senior portfolio manager with The Pyle Group at CIBC Wood Gundy in Peterborough, Ont. “People looking at this sector today have to look at it from a longer-term point of view.”
What are the solutions for Canadian investors who want to ride out any possible near-term volatility, yet still maintain some exposure to the sector and generate a return? One option is the covered-call version of Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF, Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF TRVI.
The exchange-traded fund (ETF), which launched earlier this year, provides the same allocation into the largest 30 North American travel and leisure names. It also offers an additional layer of monthly income generation through the writing of call options on a portion of the fund’s portfolio. The premiums collected from the call options are passed through to unitholders, delivering a steady income stream and generally elevated yield. The fund’s monthly distribution yield is now more than 9 per cent.
For Canadian investors, there are also diversification benefits to consider. Canada is limited in the travel space, says Susyn Wagner, senior wealth advisor and senior portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. in Calgary. The two Harvest travel and leisure ETFs hold just one Canadian company, Air Canada AC-T, with the majority of their assets in U.S. companies, such as Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG-Q, Marriott International Inc. MAR-Q, and Airbnb Inc. ABNB-Q.
Ms. Wagner says the two Harvest ETFs offer a single-ticket solution to gain instant diversification outside the Canadian market without the need to select individual stocks or incur fees by purchasing U.S.-listed shares in U.S. dollars. She holds a position in Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF for that reason and has recommended the ETF to her clients.
When reviewing any enhanced-yield strategy, including a covered-call overlay, Ms. Wagner says advisors and investors should ensure the yield is helping meet cash-flow needs. That’s because an investor is trading some of the upside potential of the fund’s underlying stocks through the selling of call options. Yet, in sideways trading markets, like what we’re seeing now, covered calls are often an effective tool to get paid as investors wait out the volatility.
“I’d want to make sure I was being paid adequately to wait,” Ms. Wagner says, adding her experience with Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF has met that criterion. “From the cash-flow perspective, the distributions are quite good.”
Still, macro trends leave Mr. Kovacs bullish on the space. “What we are seeing is incomes have risen, inflation is easing, and people are willing to go out and spend on travel and leisure,” he says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Harvest Portfolios Group. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.