1Manulife Omnibus survey, April 2023

2Only applicable to Family Term with Vitality Plus & Manulife Universal Life with Vitality Plus. Manulife Par Vitality Plus customers have the potential to earn a Vitality dividend each year, based on their Vitality StatusTM

3Internal data comparing Canada Insurance tNPS with Canada Insurance Vitality tNPS, 2022.

4Manulife Vitality dashboard report, The Vitality Group, 2022.

5Program member data as of February 2021.

6Vitality-elected policies have a 50% lower lapse rate than non-Vitality-elected policies. Lapse rates are weighted by face amount and data is covering policies in years 1-5.

7Manulife rNPS, Ipsos, Q2 2022

8Manulife individual Insurance Advisor, Environics Research, July 2022

Insurance products are issued by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Vitality Group Inc., in association with The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, provides the Manulife Vitality program. The Manulife Vitality program is available with select policies. Vitality, Vitality Points and Vitality Status are trademarks of Vitality Group International Inc., and are used by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and its affiliates under license. Manulife & Stylized M Design, and Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license. Accessible formats and communication supports are available upon request. Visit manulife.ca/accessibility for more information. © 2023 The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. All rights reserved. The logos and other identifying marks attached are trademarks of and owned by each represented company and/or its affiliates. Please visit each company's website for additional terms and conditions.