Advisors and their clients are always looking for ways to feel more confident around investment decisions. That’s becoming even more urgent in a time of great uncertainty in financial markets. So, it’s critical for them to partner with the best-in-class asset managers.
That often means finding firms that excel in taking a dual approach – relying on their own in-house specialists in equity, fixed income and real assets, as well as bringing in top external expertise.
Desjardins Global Asset Management, for example, devotes great effort to work with some of the world’s leading investment portfolio managers, says Marc Cohen, vice-president, managers selection and monitoring, at Desjardins.
To select the right external subadvisors, he says Desjardins goes through a robust seven-step process, ensuring the investment strategy is a good fit. That has opened access to more than 4,000 investment professionals at 25 asset-management companies worldwide. The approach has enabled Desjardins to draw on the best in class in each category, from emerging markets to infrastructure.
“We offer access to institutional managers who manage portfolios for very large pension and endowment funds. That’s difficult for advisors and their clients to access otherwise,” Mr. Cohen says.
This approach enables Desjardins to offer a range of innovative and competitive funds that meet advisors’ and investors’ sophisticated needs.
One area in which this has been helpful is investing with strategies that incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Desjardins feels strongly about this space, and says that working with specialists that have the right know-how, internally and externally, should be beneficial in the long run.
“At Desjardins, ESG is part of our DNA,” Mr. Cohen says.
Desjardins has been offering ESG funds since 1990 and is the largest provider of responsible investing products in Canada¹. The firm offers the award-winning lineup of SocieTerra funds and portfolios. That includes Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund, winner of a LSEG Lipper Fund certificate in 2023 for the third consecutive year, whose strategy is run by Impax Asset Management Group based in the U.K.
The subadvisor advantage can apply to a broad range of investment choices, including fixed income. With a challenging economic environment and volatility in the markets, investors and their advisors are looking for stability. Those who are in or near retirement are also seeking yield, so fixed income has returned to favour in a big way.
To manage Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund, Desjardins has turned to Newport Beach, Calif.-based Pacific Investment Management Company LLC – better known as PIMCO, one of the world’s largest fixed-income securities managers. This subadvisor’s work has led to the fund being recognized with a LSEG Lipper Fund Award in 2023 in the multi-sector fixed income category.
The best asset managers look beyond their walls, no matter the expertise within, to find the leading managers anywhere in the world. “That’s why advisors have to look under the hood,” Mr. Cohen says.
For instance, Desjardins has been able to offer advisors strategies such as Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund, managed by subadvisor Baillie Gifford, based in Edinburgh. The Desjardins fund has outperformed 96 per cent of its industry peers over five years². It invests in companies whose products or services help to build a more sustainable world around themes such as the environment and resource needs, health care and quality of life, social inclusion, and education.
“If you have flexibility to combine the best-in-class managers internally and anywhere else in the world, it makes sense to do so,” Mr. Cohen says.
¹ Desjardins internal research, November 2023
² Morningstar, F-Series, Global Equity category, October 31st, 2023
The returns posted by the Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2023 are as follows: 5.57% (1 year), 3.67% (3 years), 7.16% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 8.80% (since its inception on June 14, 2016).
