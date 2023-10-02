Structured products have long been among the best kept secrets for Canadian investors and their advisors. They offer full principal protection if held to maturity, coupled with an equity-linked exposure and a variable degree of leverage. Yet, amid rising inflation, higher interest rates and looming uncertainty, the case for structured products has shifted – most notably for principal-protected notes (PPNs).
“Two years ago, principal-protected notes were used by investors who wanted higher yields than traditional fixed income because interest rates were generally so low. Now that we’re in a new market environment, people are looking at fixed income and GICs [guaranteed investment certificates] more because their interest rates are much higher,” says Benoit Belanger, manager of equity derivatives and structured products at Desjardins.
But it’s the potential for equities-like growth that’s catching investors’ attention. A PPN employs an option derivatives strategy. That can generate a variable return linked to the performance of an underlying portfolio made of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or a basket of global stocks.
“The worst-case scenario is you receive your capital back at maturity. The best case is that if you have a high return on the underlying assets, your PPN will also generate a high return,” Mr. Belanger says.
Historically, investors often had to pick between protection, growth or income. With PPNs, they don’t. In addition, PPNs are highly accessible, with a minimum investment of $1,000, and available through most full-service and discount brokerages.
Several options available for investors
PPNs have been a good match for those in or approaching retirement who seek the potential for equities-like growth in their portfolios without putting their capital – and retirement plans – at risk.
The need for a combination of equity exposure and protection has arguably never been higher for these investors. Despite traditional fixed income generating high yields not seen in 15 years, inflation is also much higher than it’s been in more than a decade, thus eroding real returns.
“In contrast, the stock market is commonly considered a good way to beat inflation. So, using a principal-protected note can help maximize the probability to beat inflation long-term,” Mr. Belanger notes. “You’re able to get exposure to the upside of equities, which is potentially higher than an annual return on a GIC.”
PPNs have multiple return profiles compared to traditional asset classes. For investors with lesser appetite for risk, PPNs can be an attractive alternative to fixed income, providing potentially more attractive yields than current GIC rates. As a leader in structured products, Desjardins also offers leverage exposure to an underlying global equity basket.
“For example, if you’re very bullish on the market, you can have a five-year product with 150 per cent leverage that has an unlimited maximum return,” Mr. Belanger says. That means if the basket goes up by 40 per cent at maturity, investors will achieve a return of 60 per cent on top of their initial capital.
The perfect timing for PPNs
When interest rates were significantly lower, the maximum return potential on a PPN was less as well. That’s because bond yields were lower. So, more of the invested capital in a PPN went toward principal protection, with less left over to fund the option strategy that provided upside potential. Now, higher interest rates lead to better features on structured notes, which mean that principal protection has never been less expensive.
By lowering the cost of the portion designed to guarantee the PPN’s principal at maturity, there is more room for underlying equity exposure. That means potentially more attractive returns, Mr. Belanger adds.
Desjardins’ strong track record might give investors confidence too. The firm has more than 25 years of expertise in the structured product market, and last year received best manufacturer award from SPi (Structured Products Intelligence) Canada.
In September, Desjardins also earned two honours from the SRP (Structured Retail Products) Americas Awards: Best House, Capital Protection (based on overall sales and satisfaction for its principal-protected products, across the whole Americas); and Best House, Canada for the fourth consecutive year (based on overall sales and satisfaction for all its structured products).
For advisors and investors who have ignored the benefits of PPNs, Mr. Belanger has a simple message: “Structured products should always have a place in portfolios.”
