Holding assets that can be touched and felt has long held appeal for investors. Yet, investing in real assets – such as real estate, infrastructure, farmland and even timber – has often been out of reach for most Canadians. That’s true even as pension plan funds and other institutional investors have increasingly made sizable allocations to these asset classes.
It’s often a numbers game. Investors typically don’t have enough money to get a seat at the real asset table, says Eric Menzer, portfolio manager of Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund. “There are hurdles advisors and their clients face gaining access to real asset investing, and the biggest has been minimum capital requirements.”
Given that private infrastructure projects cost hundreds of millions or even tens of billions of dollars, even the wealthiest individual investors can find themselves sidelined. That has become less of an issue in recent years with the launch of real asset funds like Manulife’s, which provide cost-effective exposure for a wider swath of investors. “We’ve really seen a democratization [of accessing real assets],” Mr. Menzer says.
Retail investment portfolios traditionally include a limited type of asset classes, primarily those that trade publicly, such as equities and bonds. Yet, it’s prudent for advisors and their clients to consider other asset classes for diversification, portfolio protection and long-term growth.
Real assets are one of them. Examples of real assets may be held in Manulife’s fund include energy-efficient office towers, pine timberland in the U.S. south, and prime agricultural land in California.
Private assets funds (including Manulife’s) usually require investors to be accredited, meaning they must meet minimum thresholds for income or portfolio size. Most funds also have investment minimums ($25,000 in Manulife’s case). A growing segment of investors do meet these criteria and should give real assets closer consideration, Mr. Menzer says. “Overall, they offer better risk-adjusted returns.”
The performance of real assets is typically not correlated with that of traditional securities such as stocks and bonds. The best exposure comes through holding a broadly diversified real asset portfolio, Mr. Menzer says. “You want your real asset holdings broken into different risk categories encompassing a variety of geographies, industries and subcategories.”
Some investments have long-term contracts with steady yields that often outpace inflation. Others, like timberland, can reduce volatility. A recent J.P. Morgan Asset Management report showed timberland generated about a 9 per cent annualized return versus 11 per cent for equities, about six per cent for bonds and about 8 per cent for real estate investment trusts (REITs) between 1991 and 2021. Yet, timberland’s volatility was much lower than that of equities and REITs, and only slightly higher than fixed income.
Real assets should also be varied even among segment types. Farmland, for example, is often broken down into two big categories: row and permanent crops. Row crops can include potatoes, corn and soybeans, while permanent crops include wine grapevines and orchards.
“Each crop often has its own performance characteristics driven by different consumers,” Mr. Menzer says.
Given real assets’ varied nature, superior investment management requires specialized expertise. The best multi-asset funds blend in-house acumen along with an open architecture, allowing them to hire the world’s best third-party asset managers, Mr. Menzer explains.
Agricultural assets are a good example of how deep knowledge is essential. Although some holdings involve owning the land and leasing it to farmers to earn a steady yield, others are vertically integrated. The real asset manager owns the land and the entire farming operation.
No matter the asset, it’s important to be sustainable from both a financial and an environmental perspective, Mr. Menzer says. “There is a huge push to lower carbon emissions and operate in a greener way.”
Private real asset investing has been at the forefront of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement, another priority for many investors.
“Real estate was really the first asset class to adopt ESG, with energy efficiency certifications going back to the 1990s,” says Catherine Marshall, a financial analyst and principal at RealAlts, a real assets consultancy in Toronto.
Today, she says paying attention to ESG is part of the DNA of real asset investing, as the strategy is about generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns from assets directly exposed to climate change and other ESG-related risks.
Part of assessing those risks and opportunities is what Mr. Menzer calls a “boots on the ground approach,” one that’s much different from investing in stocks and bonds that are often focused on financial statements and reports. “With real assets, you need to see first-hand regularly how operations create value.”
Investors must have a high conviction of long-term success when making sizable investments in generally illiquid assets, Mr. Menzer says. “You’re not going to beat a soaring S&P 500, but real assets will provide smoother returns with lower volatility to complement stocks and bonds for superior portfolio outcomes.”
