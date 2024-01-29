Important disclosure

Investments in the strategies described herein (including infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit) include several risks and limitations, including but not limited to the risk of loss. Each of these investment strategies involves significant risks, any one of which could cause investors to lose all or part of the value of their investment. The following is a short summary of some but not all of the potential risks.

An investment in infrastructure and power assets is subject to certain risks associated with the ownership of infrastructure and power assets in general, including the burdens of ownership of infrastructure, local, national and international economic conditions, the supply and demand for services from, and access to, infrastructure and power assets, the financial condition of users and suppliers of infrastructure and power assets, changes in interest rates and the availability of funds which may render the purchase, sale or refinancing of infrastructure and power assets difficult or impracticable, changes in environmental laws and regulations, and planning laws and other governmental rules, environmental claims arising in respect of assets acquired with undisclosed or unknown environmental problems or as to which inadequate reserves have been established, changes in energy prices, changes in fiscal and monetary policies, negative developments in the economy that depress travel, uninsured casualties, acts of force majeure, terrorist events, under-insured or uninsurable losses, and other factors which are beyond the reasonable control of the investor or its investment manager.

Investors in private equity funds generally do not have an opportunity to evaluate for themselves the relevant economic, financial, and other information regarding the investments to be made by a fund sponsor and, accordingly, will be dependent upon the judgment and ability of the sponsor to source, evaluate, monitor, and exit investments. An investor in fund-of-funds will pay, in effect, two sets of management fees and carried interest fee: one directly at the fund level and one indirectly through the funds at the underlying fund level. These fees reduce the actual returns to investors both in the underlying fund and in the fund-of-funds.

Equity securities purchased in connection with the private equity co-investment program are typically subordinated to large amounts of senior and junior credit securities debt and are typically unsecured. This means that distributions to equity holders are available only after satisfaction of claims of senior and junior credit creditors and any senior classes of equity. Therefore, if a portfolio company does not generate adequate cash flow to service its debt Investments in equity securities of companies with substantial amounts of indebtedness involve a high degree of risk.

General investment risks related to the ownership of real property include, among others, declines in the value of real estate, negative changes in the climate for real estate, risks related to general and local economic conditions, decreases in property revenues (including financial failure of tenants), increases in prevailing interest rates, property taxes and operating expenses, decreases in property revenue, changes in zoning laws and costs resulting from the cleanup of environmental problems. The value of real estate is typically dependent upon the ability or the potential for the applicable property to produce cash flow.

The basic risks of lending and direct ownership of commercial real estate mortgages include but are not limited to borrower default on the loan and declines in the value of the real estate collateral. Defaults can be complicated by borrower bankruptcy and other litigation including the costs and expenses associated with foreclosure which can decrease an investor’s return.

Investments in debt instruments, whether senior or subordinated debt, public or private, secured or unsecured, or investment-grade or below investment-grade, include liquidity risk, interest rate/market value risk, credit risk/market risk, prepayment risk, ratings risk, exchange rate risk, and risk of bankruptcy. Investing in leveraged senior loans also involves additional risk that the collateral securing a loan decreases in value, is difficult to sell in a timely manner, is difficult to appraise and fluctuations in value based upon the success of the business and market conditions, including as a result of the inability of the portfolio company to raise additional capital. Investments in subordinated debt/loans involve additional risks and can be highly speculative, involving a high degree of risk of credit loss.

Investing in timberland, farmland and Plus assets involves the risk of loss. Discretionary investment management accounts investing in farmland, timberland and Plus assets generally are subject to the following risks: fluctuating commodity prices, competition in the commodity markets, bad weather and natural disasters, loss of water rights, adverse government regulation, changes in SRI standards, changes in environmental protection regulation, and liability associated with environmental clean-up and remediation.

Investments in non-U.S. farmland, timberland and Plus assets, especially those investments located in emerging market countries, generally are subject to the following additional risks: political and economic factors causing disruptions in local markets, restrictions on investments, currency controls, and repatriation of investment proceeds, currency fluctuations, lack of developed property rights, and adverse changes in tax laws to disfavor foreign investment.

Plus assets also are subject to the following additional risks: limited experience investing in Plus assets, especially as a stand-alone or principal investment strategy, unexpected complications in implementing vertical integration of growing and processing operations, labor issues, regulations, food safety concerns, failure to maintain operating permits, competition, manufacturing disruptions, complications associated with the joint ownership.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Financial markets are volatile and can fluctuate significantly in response to company, industry, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. These risks are magnified for investments made in emerging markets. Currency risk is the risk that fluctuations in exchange rates may adversely affect the value of a portfolio’s investments. The information provided does not take into account the suitability, investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person. You should consider the suitability of any type of investment for your circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.

This material, intended for the exclusive use by the recipients who are allowable to receive this document under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions, was produced by, and the opinions expressed are those of, Manulife Investment Management as of the date of this publication, and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. The information and/or analysis contained in this material have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but Manulife Investment Management does not make any representation as to their accuracy, correctness, usefulness, or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use of the information and/or analysis contained. The information in this material may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events, targets, management discipline, or other expectations, and is only as current as of the date indicated.

The information in this document, including statements concerning financial market trends, are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Manulife Investment Management disclaims any responsibility to update such information.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.