Multi-asset income focused portfolios can offer a steadier ride
When it comes to retirement, Canadian retirees face a whole new reality. Not only are they living longer than ever before, most don’t have workplace pension plans and they are also battling rising living costs because of inflation. What hasn’t changed, however, is the need for a steady stream of income, without the risk of running out of money. “Staying invested is the best defence against longevity risk,” says Nelson Arruda, senior vice-president, portfolio manager and head of the Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies team, “but it can also mean taking on too much market risk if you’re not careful.” He adds that new portfolio management tools can help strike the right balance between growth and risk, particularly a multi-asset approach where asset allocation is tailored to specific needs like cash flow and income.
Not your grandparents’ portfolio
A generation ago, typical investment portfolios were built on a bedrock of stocks and bonds. Together, that 60/40 portfolio was all the diversification investors needed for both growth and a buffer against market volatility. “Thirty years ago, a portfolio of bonds could be relied on to generate a 7-per-cent return with relatively low volatility,” Arruda explains. “Now more asset classes are required to generate that same return and investors need to assume more risk to achieve it.”
Inflation in 2022 really turned the 60/40 paradigm on its heads, as both stocks and bonds dropped in tandem. “Diversification is basically the ground floor when it comes to downside risk mitigation,” Arruda explains, adding that multi-asset investing takes it to the next level with a broader set of asset classes that perform differently at different times. “Credit, government debt, a mix of value and growth equities – our multi-asset approach doesn’t rely simply on the dynamics of market correlations,” he says. “Rather, it optimizes the performance of different asset classes under different market conditions. In the case of our income portfolios, they are explicitly focused on risk mitigation.”
Bracing for impact
From a cash flow perspective, this is helpful. For example, Arruda’s income portfolios provide a fixed distribution based on their year-end value. “When investors use income portfolios to fund their lifestyle, the portfolio becomes very sensitive to drawdowns,” he says. “We model capital flows in order to build stability. We have to balance generating sufficient yield with specific market risks.” He also uses options – puts and calls – to limit downside risk and cushion the impact of a large market drawdown.
Retirees need this kind of protection, Arruda emphasizes, using an example of $1-million invested in a 60/40 balanced portfolio. “An investor drawing 4 per cent of this portfolio for living expenses would have $40,000 a year to spend or about $3,300 a month,” he says. “Imagine what would happen in the event of a 2008-2009 bear market situation.” In 2009, during the financial crisis, an investor drawing living expenses would be forced to choose between depleting the portfolio by maintaining the $3,300 monthly distribution or continuing to take 4 per cent off a significantly reduced nest egg – or about $2,500 a month, according to Arruda. “This isn’t a conversation anyone wants to have with their financial advisor,” he says. “We build our income portfolios to moderate the effects of market volatility.”
A step ahead
While risk mitigation is important, income investors also need growth to ensure their money doesn’t run out. This is becoming more challenging as major secular changes are under way that make it harder to find those opportunities. “ArtificiaI intelligence, energy, emerging markets are pockets of opportunities out there, but they are very dynamic,” Arruda explains. “The global economy is going to do very well in the near future, but you need to be diversified because you want exposure to the next opportunity.”
The reality is that retirees need a portfolio that’s one step ahead. For those looking to secure a steady stream of income, multi-asset portfolios make a lot of sense. Arruda advises: “You don’t want to be reactive – you want to plan.”
