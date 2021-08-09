 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Advisor ETFs

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bets against Catherine Wood’s flagship ETF hit record high

Emma Boyde and Michael Mackenzie
The Financial Times
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The rising skepticism in Ark Innovation ETF reflects doubts in the tech-heavy strategy that worked so well for Catherine Wood, founder, CEO and CIO, Ark Investment Management LLC.

Handout

Short-sellers have ramped up bets against Catherine Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK-A as belief in its strategy shows signs of faltering.

A record 12 per cent of the exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) shares are being shorted by investors betting on a decline – a bet worth more than US$2.7-billion on Aug. 3, according to S3 Partners LLC, a specialist data provider. A year ago the tally stood at just US$40-million.

The rising skepticism, along with the emergence of a new ETF designed to take the opposite side of all Ms. Wood’s bets reflects doubts in the tech-heavy strategy that worked so well for Ark Innovation ETF as the markets bounced back from the shock of COVID-19 lockdowns last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some investors who have been waiting in 2021 for the fund to repeat its success in 2020 have lost faith and pulled out,” says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research in New York.

In 2020, Ark Innovation ETF delivered returns for investors of almost 150 per cent, helping to make it, and Ms. Wood, some of the biggest names in U.S. fund management.

Ms. Wood is known for bold bets and striking pronouncements on what she sees as rosy prospects for assets, including electric carmaker Tesla Inc.’s TSLA-Q shares and bitcoin prices.

In the opening months of this year, betting against the ETF was painful; short-sellers were down US$38-million in mark-to-market losses, or 2.26 per cent, from January to June, says Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of predictive analytics at S3 Partners in Smithtown, N.Y. But a sharp reversal in their fortunes now means Ark Innovation ETF shorts are up US$137-million, or 7.8 per cent, so far this year.

“With the [Ark Innovation ETF] short trade becoming profitable, we saw US$369-million of additional short-selling over the past 30 days,” Mr. Dusaniwsky says.

Ark Investment Management LLC declined to comment.

Ark Innovation ETF recorded its largest monthly outflow of net money for the year in July, as the ETF – dominated by holdings in Tesla, Roku Inc. ROKU-Q, the television-streaming platform, Teladoc Health Inc. TDOC-N, a digital health care service, Shopify Inc. SHOP-T, an e-commerce platform for small businesses, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM-Q – declined by 8.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, the ETF recorded net outflows of US$944-million last month, according to ETF.com, and the value of the fund is down more than 1 per cent in 2021.

In part, this is down to the relative resurgence of stocks in other sectors beyond technology, such as financials and energy.

“Some investors believe there is no further upside in the tech sector as it is expensive, may be in bubble territory, and other parts of the U.S. economy are likely to do better as the world reopens,” says Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI LLP, a consultancy. She adds that many traders have viewed the fund’s holdings in Tesla as “risky and expensive.”

Ark Innovation ETF can still draw a crowd; it has attracted US$6.7-billion of net inflows this year, according to ETF.com and now has US$22.45-billion in total assets under management. But that total has dropped from US$25.52-billion at the end of June.

Ark Innovation ETF soared at the start of the year as investors pumped more than US$5-billion into the ETF during the first two months of 2021. After a steep slide into March, it plumbed its lowest price for the year in mid-May, but a strong rally petered out at end of June.

Some doubters of the ETF have gone a step further. Regulatory filings show Tuttle Capital Management LLC, a Greenwich, Conn.-based provider of thematic and actively managed ETFs, has forged plans to launch a Short ARKK ETF, known as SARK. If approved, it will seek to provide the inverse of Ark Innovation ETF’s performance, betting against all the stocks the ETF’s fund manager buys.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Ms. Fuhr says the increased interest in short-selling the ETF could be misguided.

“Going short is a risky trade and the likelihood of making a lot of money is very small,” she says.

© The Financial Times Limited 2021. All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Ltd. Not to be redistributed, copied, or modified in any way.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies