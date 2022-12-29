For some retiring clients, the recent slowdown in the housing market – both in terms of falling prices and declining sales activity – is affecting longstanding plans to sell their primary residences and free up cash as they enter retirement.Nuthawut Somsuk/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Although financial advisors help their clients plan and prepare for various important life events and milestones, none are as central as retirement.

But while it’s critical for advisors to make sure clients have sufficient assets to produce the income needed to last for the rest of their lives, there are many other factors both parties need to consider – financial and not.

Here are 10 articles on retirement planning strategies and related issues that drew Globe Advisor readers’ attention in 2022:

Neil Gross, president of Component Strategies in Toronto, says nowhere is math’s vile nature more evident than in the seductive proposal it makes to all Canadians on their 65th birthdays: Defer receiving the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits until age 70 and you’ll get 42 per cent more money each month. He takes a close look at whether this tempting arrangement is real.

Rising inflation and the combination of falling stocks and bonds this past year have many investors reconsidering the reliability of the “4-per-cent rule” as a guideline for how much to withdraw annually from their portfolios. A recent study states the rule “proves woefully inadequate for current retirees.” Specifically, the report says a retired couple faces a 17.4-per-cent probability of “financial ruin,” or outliving their money, using the 4-per-cent rule.

The personal pension plan (PPP) has been marketed for the past decade as a superior alternative to the more common individual pension plan, but some industry insiders warn the sole provider of the PPP is enticing clients with claims of additional key features, which they say are of little value, to justify the product’s much higher fees.

For the past few decades, the typical retirement was marketed as the end of people’s working days and the beginning of their golden years – a well-deserved, fun-filled time with family and friends. Yet, Alexandra Horwood at Richardson Wealth Ltd. in Toronto writes that factors such as divorce, market downturns, unexpected major illnesses, layoffs and restructuring, and the unexpected loss of business partners, family or friends, may affect clients on their road to retirement and lead them to revisit old plans or formulate new ones.

The desire to live closer to family, lifestyle reasons, or worries about future health care costs have led many ex-pat professionals who have built their careers in other countries to choose to return to Canada for their retirement years. But for returning retirees who have accumulated assets elsewhere, the move back home can come with complexities, advisors say. They can benefit from advanced, customized planning around investments, taxes and cost of living considerations.

For some retiring clients, the recent slowdown in the housing market – both in terms of falling prices and declining sales activity – is affecting longstanding plans to sell their primary residences and free up cash as they enter retirement. As they consider their next moves, many are looking to their advisors for help in adjusting their expectations and for support in implementing new solutions to mitigate the impact of the pullback. They also want clarity on how best to proceed.

Canadians approaching retirement age have a new type of investment product available that mimics aspects of annuities and defined-benefit pension plans and could gain popularity as people live longer. Tontines, which have existed for centuries as “last-person-standing” investment pools in which surviving members inherit the holdings of members who pass away, have arrived in a modernized format from Guardian Capital LP as three new mutual funds branded GuardPath Longevity Solutions.

Advisors need to do more than ensure their clients are prepared for the non-financial aspects of retirement as most retirees experience difficulties adjusting to this phase of their lives. Specifically, advisors have a key role to play in helping clients clarify how they want to spend their golden years. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Susan Latremoille, a former wealth advisor and co-founder of Next Chapter Lifestyle Advisors, about how advisors can guide their clients in planning for a successful and happy retirement.

With higher interest rates providing insurers with the ability to offer larger payouts on their annuity products, combined with an increasing number of baby boomers hitting retirement age, advisors are expecting the demand for annuities to accelerate further. “It is a very favourable environment for annuities, and I am anticipating a rise in that type of business,” says Joseph Trozzo, vice president of investment sales at Equitable Life of Canada in Vaughan, Ont.

Reverse mortgages are proving to be an increasingly popular retirement planning tool even though interest rates have risen and these products charge higher rates than most other mortgages. Specifically, advisors are turning to reverse mortgages as a way for clients who are looking to delay Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan benefits, to access more tax deductions, or assist with down payments on homes for their children.

