If clients are carrying debt in retirement, they should use tax refunds and lump sums to pay it down faster, says an expert.

For advisors looking to help senior clients deal with the rising cost of living, leveraging tax breaks is essential.

Periods of persistent market volatility also leave retirees feeling uncertain about their long-term finances, says Sara Zollo, senior financial planning advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. in Aurora, Ont.

“With rising inflation and interest rates, we have a rocky market and economic conditions that are out of our control,” she says.

“This is an opportunity to focus in on what you can control. Tax planning strategies become key to minimize taxes paid and offer strategies worth exploring to see what avenues present the best results for clients.”

Helping clients with tax breaks can be an important part of the financial planning process and there are multiple options available for seniors.

Stanley Tepner, senior wealth advisor with The Tepner Appt Group at CIBC Wood Gundy in Toronto, says one strategy seniors should take advantage of is starting registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals sooner.

Most people open their RRIFs during the year they turn 71 in order to start withdrawals during the year they turn 72, he says. RRIF withdrawals constitute one of the types of income that triggers the $2,000 pension income tax credit.

“This strategy involves opening a RRIF when someone turns 65 in order to make seven more RRIF withdrawals for ages 65 to 71 and be entitled to up to $14,000 additional cumulative pension income credits than they would enjoy by waiting to age 72 to begin RRIF withdrawals,” he says.

This strategy isn’t meant for individuals already receiving other income, such as a company pension plan, that would trigger the pension income credit, he adds.

Each year, Mr. Tepner and his team transfer $2,000 from clients’ registered retirement savings plans (RRSP) to their RRIFs and withdraw the $2,000 from the RRIFs immediately.

“The tax credit will be calculated on the client’s tax return annually and reduces their tax liability or increases their refund,” he says.

A couple could be entitled to total pension tax credits of $28,000 over seven years, which ordinally reduces the tax otherwise payable on the $28,000 of pension income to a smaller amount, or based on the individual’s or couple’s status, could eliminate the tax on pension income, Mr. Tepner says.

How disability and health care factors in

Kevin Burkett, partner at Burkett and Co. Chartered Professional Accountants in Victoria, directs seniors who may be living with a disability or health issues to the disability tax credit, which can generate a tax credit of as much as $8,870, he says.

As seniors age, some may not consider themselves disabled, but depending on their health issues, a medical doctor may believe they fall under that category, he adds.

There’s also a home accessibility tax credit for qualified individuals who live in a home that they wish to modify to make more accessible with features such as grab rails, for example. If they qualify, they’re able to claim up to $10,000 of eligible expenses, he says.

There’s also a Canada caregiver credit designed to help individuals providing support to a family member with a physical or mental impairment, he says. In the case of couples, one senior may be providing this support to a dependent spouse or common-law partner.

When it comes to financial planning, Mr. Burkett models out expected income streams for clients so that he can manage them.

“That might be aimed at avoiding an [Old Age Security] clawback. That might be trying to keep income relatively level so they can use up marginal rates over the remainder of their lives, leaving less in taxes to be paid by their estate at the end,” he says. “That’s the classic financial planning software approach.”

In addition to that, he has a checklist for every client’s case so that when he is doing financial planning, he considers all approaches and scenarios.

“We need to make sure that clients are paying no more taxes than absolutely necessary, that they’re claiming any tax credit for which they’re eligible, and [we’re] informing them of tax credits that may be available,” he adds.

When clients do receive a tax refund, get them into the habit of investing it, Ms. Zollo says.

Clients should top up their tax-free savings account if they have contribution room. If not, they can invest the funds into a non-registered account, or separate savings account they use as an emergency fund for large unplanned expenses like a car or home repair, she says.

If they’re carrying debt in retirement, they should use refunds and lump sums to pay it down faster, she adds.

