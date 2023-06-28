Open this photo in gallery: AT&T Inc. sold private-equity firm Apollo Global Management US$2-billion of preferred stock in a deal that allowed the telecommunications firm to partially repay some outstanding preferred equity.Jonathan Weiss/JetCity Image/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Alternative asset managers such as Apollo Global Management Inc., KKR & Co. Inc. and Blackstone Inc. are financing blue-chip companies increasingly as businesses look for new sources of capital to help counteract the effects of higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

The deals – including two announced this month with AT&T Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. – underscore the growing reach of the private credit industry as it helps companies bypass traditional banks and bond markets to raise money.

Private credit has boomed in the decade since the global financial crisis into a sector with US$1.4-trillion in assets. Loans from private credit typically went to companies that were smaller or riskier.

Now, alternative asset manager lenders are targeting larger, more stable companies.

“Private credit is going investment grade,” says Akhil Bansal, head of credit strategic solutions at private equity firm The Carlyle Group.

Executives say the shift was a natural outgrowth of private credit’s fundraising spree, giving managers cash to lend. As well, most major private equity groups have bought or invested in an insurance company in the past five years, drawing in hundreds of billions of premiums to invest.

Supercharging the push has been Apollo, whose insurer Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Co. has amassed almost US$260-billion in capital – roughly half of Apollo’s assets.

“We made a bet on private investment grade,” Marc Rowan, Apollo’s chief executive, told a conference this month. “We’re also a beneficiary of this de-banking of the world because the assets that we need ... were the kinds of things that used to go on to the balance sheets of banks, investment-grade private credit.”

Apollo is not alone. KKR bought a majority stake in insurer Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC in 2021, adding US$90-billion to the group’s assets at the time. Carlyle purchased just less than a fifth of reinsurer Fortitude Re from AIG in 2018 before striking a new deal last year that reduced its stake but boosted Carlyle’s assets by about US$50-billion. Blackstone, meanwhile, invests on behalf of insurers such as Corebridge Financial Inc. through its insurance solutions division.

The insurance units are required by U.S. state regulators to invest the vast majority of their holdings in investment-grade rated debt to safeguard policyholders.

But unlike traditional insurers, alternative investment managers have been more comfortable using financial wizardry to design private transactions that can provide a few extra percentage points of return compared with traditional investment-grade corporate bonds, which yield about 5.5 per cent.

That can prove attractive to companies needing to raise cash without tapping the investment-grade bond market, particularly when issuing more debt at the corporate level would influence a business’s credit rating.

The deals have taken several different forms, but often a company will move some assets – perhaps a manufacturing facility or real estate portfolio in 2021 to a subsidiary or new special-purpose vehicle. Then, companies raise preferred equity or debt against the unit, which brings in cash the parent can use to run its day-to-day business.

Credit-rating agencies typically treat preferred stock deals more favourably than run-of-the-mill loans. And often, because the equity is raised in a special-purpose vehicle, the parent company doesn’t have to report it on its balance sheet.

Apollo bought US$2-billion of AT&T preferred stock in a deal that allowed the wireless carrier to partially repay some of its outstanding preferred equity. That followed a US$1-billion investment in German real estate group Vonovia SE in a similar structure.

The investment giant has done a handful of other well-known private financings, including for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – a deal secured by the brewer’s plants – as well as for car rental provider Hertz Global Holdings and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Other deals, such as KKR’s agreement last week to purchase up to €40-billion of consumer loans originated by PayPal, have more closely resembled traditional asset-backed securities. In those transactions, a pool of assets – such as mortgages, credit card receivables or auto loans – are packaged together, with the interest payments funding new slices of debt that are sold on to investors.

The use of insurance capital and private credit is just the latest example of blue-chip companies pairing up with alternative asset managers.

Intel Corp. struck a US$30-billion deal with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its infrastructure funds last year, with the asset manager investing US$15-billion in a new chip foundry.

Intel, like most companies entering into these agreements, did not say how much it would pay Brookfield for the investment. However, its chief financial officer David Zinsner told analysts last year that Brookfield would receive part of the cash flows the plant generates once it is operational, giving the investment firm a return somewhere between 4.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent.

“It will protect our strong balance sheet,” Mr. Zinsner said of the deal. “It allows us to tap into a new pool of capital while protecting our cash and debt capacity for future investments.”

