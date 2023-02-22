Appreciation in European equity assets is being driven primarily by the significant correction in the U.S. dollar, one strategist says.ARMANDO BABANI/AFP/Getty Images

Many Canadian investors have found encouragement with positive signs for North American equities thus far this year as stock markets look to recover from a difficult 2022. However, some markets further from home have been faring even better.

European stocks have been outperforming North American indexes for the past several months. European investment funds are seeing a spike in inflows as investors become more optimistic about the region’s fundamentals – especially compared to macroeconomic challenges in the U.S.

“There has been renewed interest in investing in Europe lately, which is unsurprising as interest often follows recent performance and Europe has been strong since last fall,” says Matt Moody, senior vice president, portfolio manager and head of the Mackenzie Ivy team at Mackenzie Investments.

Mr. Moody says that Europe was facing an energy crisis and recession fears, which was reflected in the share prices of European companies, this past autumn. He notes that while those factors have not gone away, there’s more optimism that Europe has dodged the worst-case scenario, and that has helped propel stocks higher.

“Europe’s attractiveness today depends on what will happen in the future, not the recent past – those gains have already been made,” Mr. Moody says.

He adds valuations in Europe are relatively attractive compared to other regions, though less so than a few months ago.

“Europe is home to many world-class businesses that we think are deserving of investors’ consideration, irrespective of short-term market swings,” he says.

Mr. Moody says the funds his Ivy team manages have a conservative approach, seeking high-quality companies with good long-term prospects, and not overpaying. Currently, Mackenzie Ivy European Fund’s holdings are concentrated in the U.K. and Switzerland, where he says the team is finding many great companies that fit these criteria.

He notes the funds also have higher-than-average exposure to consumer staples and industrials.

“We don’t believe these countries or sectors will necessarily outperform in the near term,” he says. “It’s simply where we’re finding the best long-term opportunities.”

Factors driving interest in Europe

Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Private Wealth Management in Toronto, also finds Europe quite attractive today – from both an equity and currency perspective.

He points to several factors that make investing attractive at this time. The first is positive economics – specifically, Europe being ahead of the U.S. with respect to a recovery in the manufacturing sector. Next is averting an energy crisis.

“The headlines a year ago of the potential for an energy crisis in Europe were greatly overblown,” he says. A milder-than-expected winter and the ability to source liquefied natural gas have resulted in a significant drop in energy prices in Europe.

Mr. Petursson also points to China’s reopening. Europe has stronger trade ties to China than the U.S., so the region stands to benefit from the Chinese economy reopening.

The next factor Mr. Petursson is considering is valuation. European equities are trading at an unusually high discount to U.S. stocks. He also points to currency factors such as the strength in the euro versus the Canadian and U.S. dollars, a trend he sees continuing, which adds to returns for Canadian investors.

Finally, he points to positive technical factors. “While we don’t put too much emphasis on technical analysis, we do pay attention to it,” he says.

“European stocks – the Euro STOXX 50 Index in particular – is showing positive momentum with a breakout to the upside from a downward channel.”

Both Mr. Petursson and Mr. Moody favour Europe-focused mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as the best way for Canadian investors to gain exposure to the region.

Mr. Petursson notes products linked to the MSCI EAFE Index may be attractive as it’s weighted heavily to Europe and the U.K., while also including Australasia and the Far East.

“Investors may prefer the additional diversification with exposure to Japan and other international developed markets that are also exhibiting attractive characteristics today,” he says.

Some market analysts see opportunities in Europe currently, while also raising some doubts.

“Appreciation in European equity assets is primarily driven by the significant correction in the U.S. dollar,” says Jim Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

“For example, there is no fundamental reason why Global X MSCI Greece ETF GREK-A to be up about 50 percent from its September lows.”

He also notes that the war in Ukraine is putting “significant pressure” on parts of the region’s economy, particularly advanced manufacturing. Nevertheless, he says Europe’s banking sector “looks interesting,” and likes Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK-B-T.

That fund is composed of the 20 largest European banks, equally weighted, with a covered-call strategy on one-third of the portfolio. It currently has a yield of about 7.31 per cent.

Dennis Mitchell, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Starlight Capital in Toronto, is more skeptical. He says the European market has historically traded at a discount to the U.S. based on sector exposure (i.e. fewer high-growth technology companies) and long-term growth potential.

“Currently, the region is struggling with Brexit challenges for the U.K. and political turmoil in France and Italy,” he says. “And that’s before we get to the obvious challenges presented by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Mr. Mitchell notes food and energy prices have risen dramatically along with borrowing costs and it seems certain the European Union and U.K. are headed for recession this year.

“Based on that outlook, I would limit my exposure in Europe to dominant franchises that provide essential goods and services and underweight the region as a whole,” he says.

