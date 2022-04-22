This is the new Globe Advisor weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page.

Having been focused on socially responsible investing for more than two decades, Sucheta Rajagopal sees herself as “the OG of SRI.”

The investment advisor and portfolio manager at Research Capital Corp. in Toronto says advisors would gain a better understanding of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors if they stopped looking at responsible investments with a narrow lens and started seeing them more broadly as a tool more akin to value investing strategies.

Ms. Rajagopal spoke with Globe Advisor about the early days of SRI and ESG, how the space has evolved, and how advisors can avoid getting caught up in “greenwashing.”

What was it like in the early 2000s, being one of the few advisors focused on RI and ESG issues?

Back then, no one knew anything about socially responsible investing. The most that people would ask me about it is if I didn’t buy tobacco stocks. I remember going to the [Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada] convention and I would be asking these questions about water use or Indigenous peoples in the area. You could just hear these people rolling their eyes, thinking to themselves, ‘These are not material issues – why is she asking?’

So, it has been very exciting for people like me, who have watched this space grow and develop, to see these issues that we always thought were very important, but were either ignored or discounted, now being taken seriously.

What is still keeping advisors from embracing ESG principles more broadly?

Advisors need to see it as a tool, but not a one-size-fits-all tool. I think the institutional investor community is on board, but I would say for the advisory community, it is still a bit challenging. They still think of ESG as a stamp of approval in that they want someone to say to them, ‘This is an ESG product so you can buy it.’ I think people often get very confused and that’s why they’re looking for that reassurance to simplify things.

Advisors need to move beyond wishing for that and think of it more like value investing. Value investing isn’t just one thing, and people who call themselves value investors look at different metrics. So, there is no reason why, with ESG investing, advisors can’t simply ask, ‘What is relevant to me and to my clients?’ and go from there.

How can advisors avoid getting caught up in attempts of greenwashing?

Labelling, or greenwashing, is a huge issue in today’s world. Clients and investors are being misled as to what they are investing in now.

It is a little bit like food labelling, in which you have labels like ‘natural’ or ‘low fat’ or ‘low sugar’ – well, relative to what? To address greenwashing, really, it’s just a matter of getting more information.

When a fund says it’s an ESG fund, [the fund company] needs to be very clear on what that means. Does it mean it has exclusions? And if so, what are they? Right now, that’s not very clear. A lot of them are saying the equivalent of, ‘This food is natural,’ without demonstrating how.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Jameson Berkow, Globe Advisor reporter

