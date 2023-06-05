Open this photo in gallery: Many advisors increasingly leverage their own network of external professionals to meet their clients’ needs.Ferran Traité Soler/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Many advisors at bank-owned firms may wonder if the grass is greener on the other side. Moving to an independent dealer, portfolio manager, investment counsellor or family office can promise more freedom to develop their business. Yet, the support services available at those wealth management firms vary.

Banks and bank-owned dealers offer advisors abundant internal support for a fee. Those who’ve made the switch say offerings at their new firms can range from a similar structure for support services to no internal experts whatsoever.

”Advisors who’ve become used to having things at their fingertips may discover that there are not as many [support services] available. You need to be clear-eyed about what you need from a dealer,” says Darren Coleman, a senior portfolio manager with Coleman Wealth at Raymond James Ltd. in Oakville, Ont.

He joined the independent dealer in 2012 after almost 20 years at a bank-owned brokerage. Mr. Coleman recommends advisors determine which services they prioritize, as independent firms tend to have their specific focus areas.

Andrew Masson, a portfolio manager and investment advisor who joined Richardson Wealth Ltd. in Calgary in 2021 after 15 years at bank-owned dealers, relies on the Toronto-based independent dealer’s financial planning support for clients with complex planning needs and also leverages its tax and estate team.

”It’s a much more robust platform for not only me but my clientele,” he says. The strength of Richardson Wealth’s cross-border tax experts has been particularly helpful given how common those issues are for his clients. “That became really valuable to me because I live off those ancillary services.”

Mr. Coleman says Raymond James’s own cross-border platform was what drew him to the firm. The service, then small and in its infancy, gave advisors the support to be licensed and operate in both Canada and the U.S. At his previous firm, he encountered clients with cross-border challenges regularly, and he recognized the opportunity it presented to evolve his business.

”[Raymond James] had invested in the platform but no one at the time championed it and really understood its potential. I was keen to exploit that opportunity. It was a steep learning curve – it still is – but it became a niche,” Mr. Coleman says. “I never could’ve done that at a bank-owned firm.”

If firms have few internal support services, advisors have to leverage their own network of external professionals to help clients. That can turn out to be an advantage, says Dalyce Seitz, principal and portfolio manager at Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. in Calgary.

She joined the firm in 2020 after eight years with Bank of Nova Scotia and Scotia Private Investment Counsel. There, she had access to a wide array of services, including in-house financial planning, private banking, insurance and a trust consulting group.

However, the follow-up for her clients wasn’t always as comprehensive as she wanted, partly because experts from those other departments were pulled in multiple directions. While referring clients to external resources was possible, it wasn’t looked upon fondly.

”Where I sit now, we don’t have internal resources. But if I’m doing my job properly and have built up a network of external professionals, I get a much more professional and thorough follow-through by these individuals,” Ms. Seitz says. “It’s more work on my side to make sure I’m finding the right professionals, but those relationships have been so powerful.”

She adds that other portfolio managers at Leith Wheeler are open to introducing her to their own experts who might benefit her clients.

Brad Coutts, wealth advisor and client relationship manager with Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. in Vancouver, also relies largely on his own network for support services. Mr. Coutts joined Nicola from RBC Dominion Securities Inc., at which he was a high-net-worth tax planner for other advisors.

“I might have to reach out to a few accountants, take them out for lunch and pick their brains. You do have to be a little bit more creative with how to get feedback,” he says.

Firms outside of the big banks might also take a range of approaches to marketing services for advisors. Mr. Masson at Richardson Wealth promotes his expertise through regular social media posts, blogs and mail-outs. He says his firm’s support isn’t materially different from a bank’s, but the speed of approvals has increased.

Ms. Seitz says Leith Wheeler’s internal marketing department has been supportive in helping her and other portfolio managers plan webinars, or get involved with local campaigns. The firm also gives her more opportunities to promote herself within the community, like moderating a session at a local business forum.

”There’s more flexibility to show my true self on the marketing front, and be a bit more genuine and a bit less branded,” she says.

