Being forced back to the classroom each autumn ends for most people as they become adults, but for financial advisors, education is a continual loop.

They need continuing education (CE) to keep on top of a rapidly evolving personal finance industry as an influx of baby boomer Canadians settle into retirement and Generation X and millennials get serious about their financial future.

“The investment industry is such a dynamic industry. Continuing education is really an important facet to ensure that those in registered positions are keeping up to date with new products, regulations, or maybe new tax laws,” says Marshall Beyer, senior director at the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI) in Toronto.

“Anything that impacts their ability to provide advice to clients.”

CSI provides CE and custom training for advisors looking to focus on more specific areas of the market.

“We have more advance courses that lead to certifications in areas like financial planning, investment management, wealth management, and trust and estates,” he says.

Many CSI courses are available online, or at colleges and universities across the country, and introductory courses are open to people in non-finance professions, such as journalism, or for anyone who wants to know more about their own finances. However, some are compulsory for regulated advisors and financial services firms that want to remain in good standing with regulators.

“To be a supervisor, trader, portfolio manager or investment advisor – those are examples of the different types of registration categories,” Mr. Beyer says.

“It’s required and if someone doesn’t meet their continuing education requirement every two-year cycle, both the firm and individual advisor are subject to disciplinary actions,” he adds.

Some of the newer courses come in response to a growing demand for sophisticated new investment products, including cryptocurrencies and what are termed “liquid alternatives or alternative mutual funds.”

“They are basically hedge funds, but hedge funds that can be sold to retail investors. The investment manager is allowed to do a variety of things that regular mutual fund managers are not allowed to do like short sell and use derivatives,” says Mr. Beyer.

In a take on the common know-your-client rule, he says advisors are formally bound by the know-your-product rule.

“Before advisors sell these types of investments, they need to know their product. That’s a regulatory requirement,” he adds.

Choosing the right course

CE courses, webinars and workshops are also available for advisors through The Financial Advisors Association of Canada – known as Advocis. It’s the largest association for professional advisors in Canada, representing more than 13,000 members and 40 chapters across the country.

“There is so much continuing education that is now available from a whole bunch of different places. The challenge for advisors and planners is to understand what to choose,” says Barbara Riddell, vice-president of learning and development at Advocis in Toronto.

“It has to come down to relevancy. It has to be relevant to your practice, to where you are in your career, and to your clients,” she adds.

One designation program for financial planners the Institute for Advanced Financial Education, an Advocis subsidiary, offers is the chartered life underwriter (CLU). The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario recently approved those who hold the CLU to use the financial planner title under the province’s new title protection rules.

“[The CLU] is basically an advanced financial planning designation. It takes you into a deeper conversation around taxation efficiencies, investment and insurance strategies,” Ms. Riddell says. “It’s meant to take a planner or advisor into a stronger technical arena.”

The CLU must be updated annually, along with the professional financial advisor (PFA) and certified health insurance specialist (CHS) designations, the latter of which is for advisors in the health insurance sector.

Voluntary courses on offer

Advocis also offers voluntary CE courses to keep up with changing demographics including Working with Senior Clients, which helps advisors identify early signs of dementia in aging clients.

The course was created in response to an outcry from frustrated advisors put in the position of having to assess the mental capacity of clients making investment decisions. Advisors who pass the course are permitted to add the elder planning counsellor (EPC) designation to their credentials.

Another voluntary course called Why Diversity Matters explores how advisors can attract more clients from different cultural backgrounds and make changes to their marketing strategies to tap into the growing multicultural demographic.

“It’s incredibly important. If we want to remain relevant with continuing education offerings, we have to pay attention to demographic shifts, changes in regulatory situations and other circumstances,” Ms. Riddell says.

Mandatory CE requirements often draw fire from advisors and financial firms who say the added regulation and formal paperwork are distractions.

Ms. Riddell dismisses claims of over-regulation and says CE serves a greater good.

“It’s coming from a place of protecting consumers against confusing titles,” she says.

“We may disagree with regulators in terms of how they view things but that’s what being at the table is all about.”

