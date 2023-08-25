This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) now has greater powers to advance investigations of investment market misconduct and hold people accountable for their illegal acts, thanks to some recent legislative amendments.

The updates to B.C.’s Securities Act, which came into force on July 17, allow the BCSC to impose consequences for people failing to comply with a summons or demand to provide information. Previously, the regulator had to apply to the Supreme Court for an order, which it says was time-consuming.

The regulator says it can now act more quickly to handle penalties such as restricting market participation and imposing administrative penalties of up to $1-million for those failing to comply.

BCSC executive director Peter Brady says B.C. is Canada’s only province and territory with this type of power. Globe Advisor recently spoke with Mr. Brady about the amendments.

What’s the major change here?

The big change is that people who don’t cooperate with the BCSC investigation can now be banned from our markets or ordered to pay an administrative penalty of up to $1-million. There are other amendments, but this is the big one.

It’s significant because we sometimes have major challenges getting people to testify. These amendments say that ‘if you’re going to be in the capital markets, but you’re not going to play by the rules and cooperate with the regulator, then the risk exists that you will be banned from participating in that market.’ Potential penalties include a trading ban, prohibiting someone from being a director or officer of a company, prohibiting someone from holding a market licence or doing investor relations activity. If B.C. issues this kind of order, other provinces will likely reciprocate.

How did this change come about?

We’re fortunate to speak to our provincial government occasionally and let them know about the challenges we face in administering securities legislation. There are frequent complaints that enforcement in the securities and public markets is too slow or may not be hard enough on the bad actors.

One of the barriers to the securities commissions disciplining people who are breaking the rules for investment advisors is that, sometimes, the people we need to interview to make our case don’t cooperate. In the past, if a person didn’t respond to our summons, the only remedy would be to go to the B.C. Supreme Court and ask for the person to be held in contempt of court.

Getting a contempt of court order is usually a lengthy process. They could be ordered to go to jail if held in contempt. The courts are often reluctant to do this for various reasons that involve time and money. And, if someone is finally sent to jail, we still don’t have the evidence. So, it’s an ineffective way to get people to give us the information we need.

How often does the BCSC deal with this scenario?

I don’t have exact numbers, but we have multiple incidents per year where people don’t cooperate for various reasons. It’s not like we go to court every time because, as noted earlier, it’s ineffective in getting information.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Brenda Bouw, Globe Advisor reporter

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

How financial professionals are handling the growing need for complex cross-border advice

Whether retirees are moving back to Canada or clients are heading south for a new career opportunity, requests for cross-border financial advice are on the rise. For some advisors, this has recently become a growth area in their practice – a trend they only expect to increase as clients seek to navigate complex wealth management considerations on both sides of the border. Helen Burnett-Nichols reports on how advisors can best assist.

Multiple headwinds drive medical technology stocks as elective surgeries bounce back

Elective surgeries got back on track last year after several years of stop-and-start delays, but a series of headwinds put a dent in the sector’s rebound. While patients felt it was safe to return to hospitals, burnout and staff shortages limited the capacity for procedures. For medical device makers, inflation was eating into their margins at the same time supply chain problems were disrupting the delivery of parts. A year later, things have changed for the better, analysts say. Adam Mayers explains.

How this portfolio manager taking profits and buying defensive stocks ahead of a recession

Money manager Brianne Gardner is investing a bit more defensively right now, given the market run-up this year and threats of a recession on the horizon. “Caution is warranted based on how things have gone,” says Ms. Gardner, financial advisor and co-founder of Velocity Investment Partners at Raymond James Ltd. in Vancouver, who oversees about $160-million in assets. She believes a mild recession is coming later this year or early in 2024 and, as a result, is investing in more defensive sectors such as consumer staples, health care, big pharma and, more recently, gold. Brenda Bouw asks her what she’s buying and selling.

How to play a looming copper bull market with demand set to rise

Copper – traditionally seen as a gauge of global economic health – is taking on a new shine as a critical metal in the clean energy transition. Although resource experts are upbeat on the price of the coveted commodity over the medium-to-longer term, some miners are now takeover targets as merger and acquisition activity heats up. “The environment is ripe for higher copper prices given demand shocks from the energy transition,” says Jon Case, portfolio manager and research lead for metals and materials at CI Global Asset Management. Shirley Won examines copper price trends.

Also see:

Retail and home sales to show if spending is slowing in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

What you and your clients need to know

Canadian insurers weathering wildfire costs but prices for consumers keep rising

Four of Canada’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers remain well capitalized to withstand the increased losses caused by more frequent severe weather occurrences despite a record-breaking wildfire season. Based on the frequency of weather-related events reported this year, along with inflation, Nadja Dreff, DBRS Morningstar’s head of Canadian insurance, expects insurers will continue to be under pressure to increase the cost of personal and commercial property insurance premiums in the “short to medium term.” Clare O’Hara explains.

Looking for travel deals? If you’re flexible on when or where you go, these tools can help

One of the best ways to score big savings on travel is to be flexible and adventurous. Instead of picking a destination and dates and then looking for options, flip the script on travel planning and let the deals be your destination compass. Of course, that kind of flexibility is not always possible. But if you have at least some room to play with, here are some tools that can help you book your next travel adventure – at the best possible price. Preet Banerjee has more.

Single seniors are subsidizing tax breaks available only to couples

An unwritten rule in our tax system is that senior couples should pay less tax than singles. A group called Single Seniors for Tax Fairness (SSTF) is trying to change things by lobbying the federal government. To find out what single seniors are up against and what can be done to help them, Rob Carrick spoke with SSTF director Elizabeth Brown.

Canada’s banks to show sluggish growth, lower profits

Canadian bank profits are set to drop, with dampening loan demand and capital markets activity expected to lead to a trend of sluggish financial results across the lenders’ businesses. As the Big Six banks prepare to report their third-quarter earnings over the next week, analysts have slashed their expectations, citing persistent inflation that has ratcheted interest rates higher, and more stringent capital requirements from increasingly cautious regulators. Stefanie Marotta reports.

