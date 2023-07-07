This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

The current investment landscape for investors could best be described as bleak but optimistic. After 2022′s downturn in both equities and fixed income, Canadian investors still expect high long-term annual returns, specifically 10.6 per cent above inflation, according to data from the 2023 Natixis Global Survey of Individual Investors. But is this expectation realistic?

Globe Advisor spoke with Dave Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Centre for Investor Insight in Boston, recently to gain more perspective on this year’s survey findings.

Does an expectation of high annual returns surprise you?

Canadians are actually a little more moderate in that view than U.S. investors, who are looking for a 14.5 per cent rate of return above inflation. But when we asked financial advisors that same question, they said about 6.5 per cent above inflation. I’m assuming they’re factoring in the historical average rate of inflation, which is around 3 per cent rather than what we’ve been experiencing lately. But it’s a big gap between perception and reality among investors and advisors.

What else surprised you in this year’s findings?

I was surprised a significant number of investors admit they take on too much risk to get the returns that they desire. It’s a powerful combination if you’re taking on too much risk than you think you can handle. You’re stretching yourself for unrealistic return expectations and you could be setting yourself up for problems in a year like last year, when we saw both stocks and bonds decline.

How do investors define risk?

Volatility is how Canadians define it, about three out of 10 say that. But when you talk to advisors, they say an investor not meeting their goals is the biggest risk. Only about 11 per cent of investors in Canada think that. So, investors have these high expectations. They’re not sure what the risks are, and they’re not actually sure if they can stomach the risk that comes with it.

How do we close the perception/reality gap among investors and advisors?

Investor knowledge needs to be enhanced. For example, many investors don’t understand bonds. Just 2 per cent of investors overall knew that the price of your bonds decreases when your future income goes up. Passive investing is another thing some investors don’t fully understand. The value proposition of a passive investment is market exposure at a lower fee. But just 44 per cent of Canadian investors knew it was a cheaper way to invest. People seem to have forgotten that whole part of it.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

How Canadian fund managers are playing Japan’s market rally

Japanese stocks are having a moment, helped by shareholder-friendly reforms, a weak yen, and foreign fund flows amid an endorsement by legendary U.S. investor Warren Buffett. The blue-chip Nikkei 255 Index has risen 28 per cent this year, while the broader Tokyo Price Index, or Topix, is up 23 per cent. They have outpaced the S&P 500 Index’s 16-per-cent gain. “We are very bullish, and have been positioned for a Japanese bull market since December 2021,” says Tyler Mordy, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Kelowna, B.C.-based Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. Shirley Won examines the resurgence.

Delaying CPP to age 70? Tips to withdraw other retirement income tax efficiently until then

Most Canadians are advised to delay their Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security benefits to age 70, if possible, but are left with the question of how to withdraw other retirement income tax efficiently until then. For more straightforward portfolios, the advice is often to start taking money out of non-registered accounts first and leave funds inside registered retirements savings plans, registered retirement income funds or tax-free savings accounts because of their tax advantages. However, the strategy may be more nuanced if the investor has other sources of taxable income or a major one-time expense. Brenda Bouw reports.

Why this $6-billion money manager remains fully invested despite recession threats

In a market in which many investors anticipate a long, drawn-out recession, money manager Craig Jerusalim is a bit of an outlier. The senior portfolio manager at CIBC Asset Management in Toronto isn’t holding a huge chunk of cash on the sidelines, waiting for a pullback. Instead, he remains almost fully invested, believing owning high-quality stocks long-term is more important than trying to time the market. “If you’re too bearish, you might miss out on a secular growth story,” says Mr. Jerusalim, who manages about $6-billion in assets across two strategies: Canadian growth at a reasonable price and Canadian dividend growth. “I’m a little bit of an optimist, but sometimes pessimists sound smart and optimists make money over the long term,” he says. Brenda Bouw asks him what he is buying and selling.

Could AI be your personal advisory assistant?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has leaped from niche technology into the mainstream in the past few months. Research suggests that advisors are interested in how it can help their practices. Accenture PLC surveyed 500 advisors across North America last year and found almost nine in 10 were eager to adopt AI tools in their daily work to automate time-consuming and manual tasks. Many AI solutions help with generic business tasks across many sectors. Examples range from transcribing audio with Otter.ai to knowledge management with Mem Labs Inc. AI that will enhance your text with Wordtune or even write it for you with CopyAI Inc. Danny Bradbury looks at how AI could work in an advisor’s practice.

Also see:

Why this former TV host retired at age 61 and ‘never looked back’

Cash is no longer trash for investors

BlackRock fires opening salvo in U.S. buffered ETF price war

What you and your clients need to know

New Canadian tax changes create unmanageable burden for charities

Changes are coming to tax law on Jan. 1, 2024, which add more tax to high-income Canadians who choose to make large donations of securities to charities in the country. To add insult to injury, other recent changes will cause many of those donations – and in fact donations of many types, and even those of lesser amounts – to create a significant and unmanageable burden for charities. The rules that create this burden were part of Bill C-32, which became law on Dec. 15. Make no mistake, this could close the doors of some charities. Tim Cestnick explains.

Succession challenges loom for aging business owners

The population of business owners is aging faster than the general population. According to Statistics Canada, in 2004, Canadians who were 50 years or older made up 31 per cent of the population and owned 47 per cent of the small and medium-sized businesses. In 2020, Canadians over 50 were 38 per cent of the population and owned 62 per cent of those businesses. The federal government recently estimated that 75 per cent of small-business owners will retire in the next decade. The effect this will have on Canada’s economy depends on the decisions those business owners are starting to make. Many may decide to close up shop and walk away, or sell to a larger company, both of which would reduce the overall number of small businesses. Chris Hannay reports.

Unable to downsize, more seniors are living in larger homes with empty bedrooms

A growing number of Canadian couples and singles live in homes with vacant bedrooms, a phenomenon that is coming to light as local governments across the country grapple with acute housing needs. The percentage of singles and couples who live in homes that have a minimum of three bedrooms increased to 29 per cent in Canada in 2021, according to an analysis by The Globe and Mail of census numbers for that year. That compares with 26 per cent in 2006, according to the corresponding census. The numbers suggest a growing proportion of people are living in homes that are larger than they require and staying in place as they age, rather than downsizing. The trend is driven by an aging population, the lack of suitable housing for seniors and the high cost of smaller housing alternatives, experts say. Rachelle Younglai provides more details on the housing predicament.

Bay Street rebound dims recession fears

Bay Street is bouncing back. After the pace of debt deals, stock sales and mergers and acquisitions activity fell to multidecade lows earlier this year, Canadian capital markets started to rebound during the second quarter. Government and corporate bond offerings rose by nearly 31 per cent during the quarter compared to the same period in 2022, according to financial data service Refinitiv, climbing past $60-billion. Jameson Berkow has more on this story.

